Odpowiedzi na najczęściej zadawane pytania dotyczące telewizorów OLED

Autor Adrian Back 15.04.2021

Telewizor LG SIGNATURE OLED przedstawia osobę biegnącą przez pole.

Dzięki głębszej czerni, jaśniejszemu podświetleniu i utraszybkiemu czasowi reakcji, telewizory OLED stały się najlepszym wyborem zarówno dla graczy, jak i miłośników kina domowego. Jednak nawet osoby dobrze obeznane z terminologią techniczną mogą mieć trudności z rozszyfrowaniem, co dokładnie oznaczają te wszystkie udoskonalenia. Właśnie dlatego przygotowaliśmy prosty przewodnik, który pomoże w pełni zrozumieć, co wyjątkowego kryją w telewizory LG OLED.

Jak działają telewizory OLED

Zacznijmy od tego, co właściwie kryje się pod nazwą OLED. Jest to akronim oznaczający organiczną diodę elektroluminescencyjną (Organic Light Emitting Diode). Materiał organiczny diod pozwala im świecić indywidualnie, gdy wejdą w kontakt z ładunkiem elektrycznym.

Mówiąc prościej, oznacza to, że każdy pojedynczy piksel świeci niezależnie, więc obrazy są tworzone poprzez włączanie jednych pikseli, a wyłączanie pozostałych. Dodatkowo, ze względu na brak podświetlenia i panelu LCD, OLED może mieć pełną kontrolę nad poziomem oświetlenia każdego piksela, co pozwala uzyskać głębokie czernie i jasne biele, a to z kolei sprawia, że kolory są bogatsze i żywsze.

Diagramy ilustrujące różnice między strukturą LED i OLED.
Diagramy ilustrujące różnice między strukturą LED i OLED.

Czym różnią się od siebie: OLED, LED i QLED?

Można by pomyśleć, że niewiele różni te trzy technologie. Wszystkie mają w nazwie mają „LED”, ale w rzeczywistości istnieje ogromna różnica między możliwościami każdej z nich.

Zacznijmy od LED, najstarszej z trzech technologii. W zdecydowanej większości telewizorów LED można zauważyć, że posiadają one wyświetlacz LCD. Są to ciekłe kryształy, które albo blokują, albo przepuszczają światło, zasadniczo zapewniając różne kolory i poziomy jasności.

Kryształy te nie wytwarzają jednak światła – to zadanie przypada diodom elektroluminescencyjnym (LED), które tworzą podświetlenie telewizora. Technologia ta ma na celu zapewnienie przyjemnej klarowności i szczegółowości kolorów, ale posiada kilka wad. Przede wszystkim konieczność stosowania podświetlenia, które zwiększa wymiary całego telewizora oraz powoduje braki szczegółowości w ciemnych obszarach ekranu.

Przykład podświetlenia telewizora.
Przykład podświetlenia telewizora.

Następnie przyjrzyjmy się technologii QLED, czyli Quantum-dot Light-Emitting Diode. Takie telewizory nadal bazują na podświetleniu LED, ale mają na wierzchu warstwę z kropkami kwantowymi.

Ta ulepszona wersja technologii LCD została osiągnięta dzięki kropkom kwantowym – mikroskopijnym cząsteczkom – emitującym własne, różnokolorowe światło, gdy trafiają na podświetlenie LED. W efekcie otrzymujemy jasne podświetlenie, a jakość obrazu jest uważana za ogólnie znacznie lepszą niż w przypadku standardowego LED.

W końcu, przyjrzyjmy się technologii OLED i czym różni się ona od pozostałych dwóch. Jest to całkiem nowa technologia, która eliminuje potrzebę stosowania podświetlenia, redukując głębokość i ciężar telewizora. Poszczególne piksele mogą być wyłączane niezależnie od siebie, aby uzyskać prawdziwą czerń, co daje niesamowicie atrakcyjny obraz i bogaty kontrast – nawet podczas oglądania pod dużym kątem. Co więcej, czas reakcji telewizora OLED wynosi 1 ms, podczas gdy w przypadku zwykłego telewizora LED wynosi on 10 ms.

OLED TV samoczynnie podświetlone piksele pokazują szczegóły rozgwieżdżonego nocnego nieba.
Obraz nocnego nieba uchwycony przez telewizor LED.
OLED TV samoczynnie podświetlone piksele pokazują szczegóły rozgwieżdżonego nocnego nieba.
Obraz nocnego nieba uchwycony przez telewizor LED.

Jak trwały jest telewizor OLED?

Aby zapewnić długowieczność domowego centrum rozrywki, firma LG wprowadziła do wszystkich telewizorów OLED nowe technologie, które pomagają zachować jakość i trwałość obrazu. Po pierwsze, dostępna jest funkcja wygaszacza ekranu, która włącza się automatycznie, jeśli telewizor wykryje statyczny obraz na ekranie przez dwie minuty.

Dostępne są również trzy funkcje pomagające zachować jakość obrazu. Funkcja Screen Shift przesuwa lekko ekran w regularnych odstępach czasu, funkcja Clear Panel Noise resetuje telewizor w celu wyczyszczenia pikseli, natomiast funkcja Logo Luminance Adjustment wykrywa statyczne logo i automatycznie je przyciemnia, aby zapobiec trwałej retencji obrazu. Ponadto funkcja Pixel Refresher potrafi automatycznie wykrywać pogorszenie jakości pikseli i w razie czego poddać je kompensacji.

Dłoń dotyka ultracienkiego telewizora LG OLED.
Dłoń dotyka ultracienkiego telewizora LG OLED.

Czy technologia OLED jest lepsza dla oczu? 

Lubimy oglądać ulubione seriale rozsiadając się wygodnie na kanapie, lubimy od czasu do czasu wziąć udział w maratonie filmowym, czy długo grać na konsoli, ale bywa że wtedy nasze oczy odczuwają zmęczenie spowodowane wielogodzinnym oglądaniem obrazu na telewizorze.

Pomocą może okazać się zachowanie odpowiedniej odległości od ekranu, podobnie jak zmniejszenie oświetlenia wnętrza. Firma LG rozwiązała ten problem w swoich telewizorach OLED, tłumiąc widoczne migotanie obrazu – bardzo szybkie migotanie na ekranie – które powoduje zmęczenie oczu i bóle głowy. Telewizory LG OLED posiadają certyfikat Underwriters Laboratories potwierdzający brak migotania obrazu.1

Mężczyzna stojący przed wieloma telewizorami LG OLED.
Porównanie ochrony przed niebieskim światłem OLED TV i LED TV.
Mężczyzna stojący przed wieloma telewizorami LG OLED.
Porównanie ochrony przed niebieskim światłem OLED TV i LED TV.

Testy przeprowadzone przez Underwriters Laboratories, wykazały że ekrany OLED emitują o około 50 procent mniej niebieskiego światła niż podobnej wielkości panele telewizyjne LCD klasy premium. Zostało to dodatkowo potwierdzone przez TÜV Rheinland, który wyróżnił telewizory LG OLED za niską emisję niebieskiego światła.

Idealna odległość od telewizora OLED podczas oglądania

Czystość obrazu w telewizorze LG OLED może oznaczać, że można usiąść bardzo blisko ekranu i nadal cieszyć się niesamowitym obrazem. Niemniej odległość od telewizora ma kluczowe znaczenie dla uzyskania doskonałych wrażeń kina domowego.

Według wytycznych Society of Motion Picture & Television Engineers ekran telewizora powinien zajmować co najmniej 30° pola widzenia. Posiadając 55-calowy telewizor OLED, należy zatem usiąść w odległości około 2,3 metra, a w przypadku 70-calowego telewizora najlepszą odległością będzie 3,6 metra. Prawdziwy kinoman, który pragnie doświadczyć kinowych wrażeń, powinien upewnić się, że ekran telewizora zajmuje 40° jego pola widzenia. Oznacza to, że w przypadku 55-calowego telewizora OLED należy usiąść w odległości około 1,7 metra.

Jak czyścić ekran telewizora OLED?

Nie ma nic gorszego niż irytująca rysa lub smuga brudu na ekranie telewizora, ponieważ bez względu na to, co oglądasz, to właśnie na tym będą skupiać się oczy. Dlatego, aby prawidłowo wyczyścić telewizor LG OLED, należy najpierw odłączyć przewód zasilający (w celu uniknięcia porażenia), a następnie delikatnie przetrzeć ekran małymi okrężnymi ruchami ściereczką z mikrofibry.

Cienkie ekrany mogą się trząść podczas energicznego czyszczenia, dlatego należy czyścić je delikatnymi ruchami.

Kroki pokazujące jak wyczyścić telewizor OLED.
Kroki pokazujące jak wyczyścić telewizor OLED.

Od ochrony wzroku po technologię wyświetlania, zagłębiliśmy się w niektóre z najczęściej zadawanych pytań dotyczących telewizorów OLED.


Life’s Good!



1 Źródło obrazuhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmVPFDYR9rk

