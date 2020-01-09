Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Odkryj, jak lepiej wykorzystać telewizor LG OLED

Autor Adrian Back 09.01.2020

An LG OLED TV with a landscape in-screen image.

Bez wątpienia  telewizory OLED zrewolucjonizowały rozrywkę domową. Z drugiej strony, nabywcy często nie zdają sobie sprawy z wielu korzyści wynikających z posiadania telewizorów, które powstały w oparciu o względnie nową technologię.

Czym zatem jest wysokiej jakości technologia ekranowa OLED i co ją wyróżnia na tle konkurencyjnych rozwiązań? OLED – skrót od „Organic Light Emitting Diode” (organiczna dioda elektroluminescencyjna) – opisuje wyświetlacze, które emitują własne światło, gdy przechodzi przez nie napięcie. Natomiast wyświetlacz LCD wymaga zewnętrznego podświetlenia w celu zapewnienia jasności.

Może wygląda to na język techniczny, ale różnica jest łatwo dostrzegalna. Telewizory OLED gwarantują lepszą jakość obrazu dzięki ciemniejszej czerni, jaśniejszemu naświetleniu oraz lepszemu czasowi reakcji. Obraz jest odświeżany o około 1000 razy szybciej niż w przypadku standardowego wyświetlacza LCD z podświetlaniem LED. To sprawia, że technologia OLED jest idealna dla graczy oraz entuzjastów kina domowego.

Zalety nie ograniczają się tylko do statycznego obrazu – technologia telewizorów LG OLED mieści się w elastycznych wyświetlaczach, ramka ma głębokość tylko kilku milimetrów, a całość waży mniej niż standardowy telewizor.

Zatem jeśli chcesz odkryć, jak najlepiej wykorzystać swój telewizor LG OLED, sprawdź pomocne wskazówki poniżej.

1. Wybór miejsca

Czystość obrazu telewizorów LG OLED jest tak dobra, że nawet siedzenie blisko ekranu nie wpłynie na jakość obrazu. Kąt patrzenia też nie ma wielkiego wpływu na jakość. Ale to nie znaczy, że odległość nie odgrywa żadnego znaczenia.

Jeśli chcesz jak najlepiej wykorzystać telewizor, skorzystaj z prostej wskazówki. Po prostu określ przekątną ekranu, a następnie usiądź w odległości od niego wynoszącej około dwukrotności przekątnej. Stąd, jeśli posiadasz telewizor OLED 55’’, to powinieneś usiąść w odległości około 2,7 m od ekranu. W przypadku telewizora o przekątnej 70’’ – w odległości 3,6 m.

Postępując zgodnie z tą wskazówką, nie przemęczysz wzroku, unikniesz irytującego bólu głowy oraz skorzystasz z najlepszego ustawienia do oglądania ulubionego filmu lub serialu telewizyjnego.

A simulated image of an immersive OLED TV viewing experience.
A simulated image of an immersive OLED TV viewing experience.

2. Ustawienia kolorów

Jeśli naprawdę chcesz poczuć się jak w kinie lub obejrzeć mecz piłki nożnej i znaleźć się w centrum akcji, wybór odpowiedniego trybu obrazu jest istotny. Telewizor LG OLED posiada opcje na wszystkie okazje.

Tryb kina dostosowuje ustawienia do ciemnego pomieszczenia, automatycznie zmieniając podświetlenie, kontrast, jasność, ostrość oraz kolor. Natomiast tryb sportu optymalizuje ustawienia ekranu, wyostrzając obraz pod kątem bardzo szybkich ruchów. Z kolei tryb gry zmniejsza opóźnienie wejściowe oraz sprawia, że jakość dźwięku i obrazu pozostaje na takim poziomie, jaki jest odpowiedni dla Twojej konsoli.

A simulated image showing OLED TV picture quality.
A simulated image showing OLED TV picture quality.

3. Odbicie

Jeśli wybrałeś miejsce w pokoju, w którym nie możesz uniknąć światła słonecznego oraz oświetlenia, nie musisz się tym martwić. Wszystkie telewizory LG są wyposażone w powłoki przeciwodblaskowe umożliwiające zniwelowanie efektu oślepiającego blasku. Poza tym, korzystając z dodatku w postaci uchwytu montażowego do ściany, możesz ustawić telewizor tak, by był odwrócony od okna lub źródła światła.

Alternatywnie, o ile chcesz wymienić sprzęt na nowy, możesz przymocować telewizor LG Signature OLED serii W (na przykład OLED W9, W8 lub W7)  tak, że będzie zlewać się ze ścianą. Oznacza to, że telewizor można z łatwością odwrócić od źródła światła oraz światła słonecznego.

An OLED TV with Spectral furniture.
An OLED TV with Spectral furniture.

4. Dźwięk

Jeśli chcesz, by oglądanie dowolnej treści sprawiało Ci przyjemność, musisz pamiętać o systemie audio o takiej jakości, która będzie odpowiadać jakości obrazu. Dlatego jeśli posiadasz telewizor LG OLED, soundbar LG jest najlepszym sposobem na poprawienie wrażeń z odsłuchu audio. Dzięki niemu Twój pokój ma szansę stać  się kinem lub stadionem sportowym.

Tak jak w przypadku telewizora OLED, umiejscowienie soundbara jest niezwykle istotne. Powinien znajdować się na wysokości Twoich uszu oraz należy upewnić się, czy nic nie stanowi przeszkody dla przepływu sygnału dźwiękowego. Następnie trzeba przetestować  umieszczenie subwoofera w różnych miejscach w pokoju, aby określić jego najlepsze ustawienie. Subwoofer będzie stanowić głośnik z efektem „wow”, ponieważ dodatkowy bas nadaje dźwiękowi głębię i sprawia, że jest nasycony. Sprawdza się świetnie przy filmowych wybuchach i zderzeniach, przez co będziesz jeszcze bliżej akcji.

Ostatecznie będziesz chciał się upewnić, czy nie siedzisz za blisko soundbaru lub tylnych głośników, jako że takie nieprawidłowe ustawienie może mieć niepożądany wpływ na jakość dźwięku. Spróbuj ustalić dogodną odległość zapewniającą wspaniałą akustykę w pokoju, dzięki czemu będziesz mógł czerpać przyjemność ze słuchania przestrzennego dźwięku.

Audio from an LG soundbar fills the room.
Audio from an LG soundbar fills the room.

5. Inteligentne podłączenie

Czasy, w których telewizor służył tylko do oglądania programów, bezpowrotnie minęły. Obecnie telewizory LG OLED mogą stanowić  centralny węzeł komunikacyjny dla całego domu. Dzięki zastosowaniu technologii ThinQ AI firmy LG, która pozwala Twojemu telewizorowi na nawiązanie połączenia z Asystentem Google lub Amazon Alexa –otwierają się przed Tobą niezliczone możliwości.

Poza możliwością sterowania telewizorem za pomocą prostych poleceń głosowych – m. in. w celu zmiany kanału, wyszukania ulubionego serialu czy zatrzymania filmu – możesz uzyskać dostęp do aplikacji inteligentnego telewizora LG, by sprawdzić pogodę, przeczytać najnowsze aktualności lub uruchomić swój ulubiony serwis streamingowy.

Takie centrum rozrywki umożliwia jeszcze lepsze wykorzystanie inteligentnego telewizora OLED, ponieważ dzięki poleceniom głosowym można sterować innymi produktami LG w domu, niezależnie od tego, czy chcesz sprawdzić zawartość inteligentnej lodówki LG ThinQ, czy też masz zamiar dokonać rezerwacji wakacji poprzez telefon komórkowy LG G8 ThinQ.

Smart TV features on an LG OLED TV.
Smart TV features on an LG OLED TV.

6. Zapomnij o retencji obrazu, wypaleniu lub innym zjawisku

Występuje kilka firm, które stosują takie hasła w ramach swojej strategii marketingowej, ale naprawdę takie zjawiska rzadko występują w jakichkolwiek telewizorach OLED lub LCD. W rzeczywistości wszystkie telewizory LG OLED korzystają ze specjalistycznej technologii, która nie tylko chroni ekran przed uszkodzeniami, ale ma także właściwości regenerujące.

Można skorzystać z trzech opcji w ustawieniach wyświetlacza OLED, aby zachować jakość obrazu. Przesunięcie ekranu (Screen Shift) pozwala na niewielkie przesunięcie ekranu w regularnych odstępach czasowych; Redukcja błędów wyświetlacza (Clear Panel Noise) resetuje telewizor w taki sposób, że oczyszcza piksele, a Sterowanie siłą luminacji (Logo Luminance Adjustment) wykrywa statyczne detale na ekranie i przyciemnia je automatycznie, aby zapobiec stałej retencji obrazu.

Oprócz podanych wyżej funkcji, Odświeżanie pikseli (Pixel Refresher) może automatycznie wykryć degradację dowolnego piksela oraz ją odpowiednio skompensować. Ponadto może wykryć wzrost napięcia tranzystora cienkowarstwowego, gdy telewizor jest wyłączany. To pozwala na wykrycie i przeciwdziałanie degradacji piksela przez jego porównanie z ustawioną wartością referencyjną.

Połączenie tych technologii pozwala na czerpanie przyjemności z oglądania telewizora LG OLED.

An LG OLED TV in a modern living room.
An LG OLED TV in a modern living room.

7. Przetestuj ustawienia

Teraz gdy ustawienia obrazu są właściwe, Twój telewizor jest prawidłowo umiejscowiony oraz otacza Cię wspaniały dźwięk przestrzenny – czas usiąść, zrelaksować się i jak najlepiej wykorzystać telewizor.

Dlatego wybierz swój ulubiony film, oglądaj najnowszy serial do upadłego lub podziwiaj nowy sezon rozgrywek piłki nożnej, ciesząc się doskonałą czystością obrazu oraz oszałamiającym dźwiękiem. Po sprawdzeniu możliwości telewizora LG OLED, żaden inny telewizor nie będzie spełniał Twoich oczekiwań.

Obejrzyj nasz najnowszy film i przekonaj się sam, że nic nie może dorównać telewizorowi LG OLED.

Life's Good!

Podobny artykuł

W salonie siedzi telewizor LG 8K OLED.

Wskazówki

Dlaczego telewizor OLED 8K? Twój kompletny przewodnik

Telewizor LG 8K OLED zrobił ogromne wrażenie podczas tegorocznych targów IFA, a pogłoski mówią, że pojawi się już w przyszłym roku. Bądź na bieżąco.

LG's Smart TV lineup looks great in your living room, and allows you to watch all your favourite streaming services including HBO's Game of Thrones | More at LG MAGAZINE

Tech Hub

Przewodnik po Smart TV – wskazówki i porady

Poznaj nowy świat rozrywki dzięki LG Smart TV – od strumieniowego przesyłania sygnału wideo po sterowanie gadżetami w całym domu.

The side view of LG OLED TV in the living room

Nowości

Najlepszy zdaniem ekspertów telewizor OLED o doskonałej jakości obrazu

Telewizory LG OLED zapewniają kinowe wrażenia dzięki najwyższej jakości obrazu nieosiągalnej dla konkurencji.

Poprzedni

Sterowanie głosem, czyli dlaczego inteligentny telewizor powinien być standardem w domu?
 

Następny

Najlepsze ustawienie kina domowego w pokoju