Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Sterowanie głosem, czyli dlaczego inteligentny telewizor powinien być standardem w domu?

Autor LG Polska 03.07.2018

lg-sterowanie-glosem-v1.jpg

Na czym polega sterowanie głosowe w telewizorach ze sztuczną inteligencją i czym różną się one od sprzętu starszej generacji?

Sterowanie głosem nie jest trendem zupełnie nowym. Na szeroką skalę wykorzystywane jest najczęściej w smartfonach i inteligentnych telewizorach, jednak do tej pory było dosyć ograniczone, ponieważ musiało opierać się na liście z góry ustalonych komend. A gdyby tak sprzęty rozumiały, co do nich mówimy i dopasowywały do sposobu mówienia i nawyków? Takie możliwości daje sztuczna inteligencja, NLP oraz machine learning, które wykorzystano podczas projektowania najnowszych telewizorów LG OLED i Super UHD na 2018 rok

Inteligentny telewizor – od czego się zaczęło, a czego możemy oczekiwać dzisiaj

Niegdyś luksusem i nowinką technologiczną był pierwszy pilot, który zrewolucjonizował korzystanie z telewizora. Zanim się pojawił, aby zmienić kanał, trzeba było wstać i przycisnąć guzik na odbiorniku. W 1950 roku firma Zenith Radio Corporation opracowała „Lazy Bones”, czyli pilot połączony z telewizorem za pomocą kabla. Kolejnym zaskoczeniem dla ówczesnych użytkowników był bezprzewodowy „Flash-matic”. Później próbowano wprowadzić konstrukcje mechaniczne bez baterii, działające na ultradźwięki i podczerwień. Dziś okazuje się, że niedługo piloty mogą zupełnie zmienić swoje przeznaczenie, stając się raczej myszką lub mikrofonem do obsługi głosowej. W czasach rozwoju platform streamingowych oraz inteligentnych telewizorów obsługujących m.in. przeglądarki internetowe, wprowadzanie poleceń oraz tekstu przy pomocy przycisków stało się niewygodne i nieefektywne.

Dzisiaj nowoczesne telewizory wyposaża się nie tylko w tradycyjne piloty, ale też dodatkowe urządzenia działające na zasadzie żyroskopu. Możemy używać ich niczym myszki komputera, ponieważ zareagują na nasz gest. Od wielu lat funkcjonuje tak np. Magic Remote LG, dzięki któremu poszukiwanie ulubionego serialu na Netflixie czy filmiku na YouTube nie jest już tak uciążliwe, jak przy standardowych przyciskach z przypisanymi literami.

LG poszło jednak dalej w kwestii inteligentnego sterowania. Jako pierwszy producent wprowadziło w 2011 roku obsługę telewizora za pomocą głosu. Po latach będzie ona jednak różniła się od znanej nam ze smartfonów lub telewizorów starszej generacji funkcji. Do tej pory, jeśli urządzenie mogło być sterowane przy pomocy naszych komend, musiały być one konkretne, wypowiedziane wyraźnie i w z góry ustalonym szyku. To my uczyliśmy się naszego sprzętu. Tym razem to on będzie uczył się nas. Jak to możliwe?

Co to jest NLP i machine learning, czyli nowa jakość sterowania głosowego

Kiedy funkcja sterowania głosowego wchodziła na rynek, wielu użytkowników i specjalistów było sceptycznie nastawionych do pomysłu i zapowiadało rychły koniec rewolucji. Standardowa obsługa przy pomocy mowy rzeczywiście powoli odchodzi do lamusa, bo niedługo zastąpi ją ta, w której wykorzystano możliwości sztucznej inteligencji. To właśnie w nią inwestuje LG, które założyło w Korei laboratorium badawcze. Opracowano tam specjalną platformę Deep ThinQ, której wyjątkowość opiera się na zasadach machine learning oraz NLP. Na czym one polegają?

Machine learning, czyli nie ucz się obsługi telewizora, to on nauczy się twoich nawyków

Termin ściśle związany z badaniami i ciągłym rozwojem sztucznej inteligencji, oznaczający umiejętność maszyn do samodzielnego uczenia się. Celem jest wykorzystanie tego w praktyce, np. przy konstrukcji inteligentnych urządzeń, które uczyć się będą zachowań i nawyków użytkowników, pomogą nie tylko w codziennym życiu, ale też podczas badań. Już dziś istnieją maszyny, które są lepsze od ludzi w pilotowaniu myśliwca, diagnostyce niektórych odmian raka oraz grach logicznych, tj. szachy czy scrabble. Przewyższają nawet człowieka podczas prowadzenia samochodu lub mogą ograć go w brydża.

NLP, czyli zapomnij o uczeniu się komend

NLP (Natural Language Processing), czyli przetwarzanie języka naturalnego połączone z umiejętnością uczenia otworzyło drzwi dla nowych odkryć np. w dziedzinie sprzętu domowego. NLP polega na tym, że system przetwarza język naturalny, jakim się posługujemy, na dane i symbole zrozumiałe dla programu komputerowego, który je przetwarza. Dzięki temu może nas rozumieć i analizować. Właśnie dzięki temu np. najnowsze telewizory LG potrafią nauczyć się naszych nawyków, sposobu porozumiewania się i używanych zwrotów po to, aby rozpoznawać w nich komendy. Nie musimy już mówić, np. „zwiększ głośność”, wystarczy, że powiemy: „podgłoś”, „jest za cicho”.

Rewolucja NLP zaczęła się w latach 50. XX wieku, kiedy powstał fonetograf Drayfusa-Grafa, który potrafił zapisywać fonemy, a następnie opracowano maszynę rozpoznającą 10 wyrazów. Prace badaczy doprowadziły do prawdziwego przełomu i stworzenia w 2011 roku słownika Google, który obsługiwał jednak jedynie język angielski. Czy w Polsce możemy więc liczyć na inteligentne urządzenia, które poradzą sobie z naszym językiem? W 2018 roku na nasz rynek wchodzi nowa linia telewizorów LG OLED i Super UHD, wykorzystująca sztuczną inteligencję, NLP i machine learning do sterowania głosowego. Język polski znalazł się bowiem na liście 10 – technologia będzie dostępna w 14 krajach –, które rozpoznają inteligentne sprzęty.

Telewizor sterowany głosem – dlaczego warto mieć go w domu

Czy telewizor, który nas rozumie, jest nam właściwie potrzebny? Może to dodatkowa funkcja, z której na co dzień raczej nie będziemy korzystać? Wyobraź więc sobie, że wracasz do domu po ciężkim dniu, siadasz wygodnie w fotelu i możesz już całkowicie się zrelaksować, bo dzięki głosowej obsłudze telewizor sam znajdzie nowy serial z twoim ulubionym aktorem, o którym tyle ostatnio się mówi, następnie włączy go i dopasuje parametry dźwięki i obrazu tak, jak lubisz. Wystarczy słowo, a automatycznie wyłączy się po zakończeniu seansu. Dzięki znajomości polskich usług EPG wystarczy mu tylko tytuł programu, aby wiedział, na który kanał powinien się przełączyć w danym momencie. 

Wprowadzona przez LG technologia ThinQ oparta jest na platformie otwartej, dzięki czemu producent mógł podjąć współpracę z Google i Amazonem. System jest kompatybilny z urządzeniami IoT każdego dystrybutora, więc może np. współpracować z Asystentem Google lub Alexą. Co to oznacza dla przeciętnego użytkownika? W przyszłości telewizor LG stanie się centrum zarządzania całym inteligentnym domem. Będzie zintegrowany z systemami innych urządzeń. Wystarczy jedno nasze słowo wypowiedziane do pilota Magic Remote, aby wszystko zaczęło pracować tak, jak sobie zażyczymy. Im dłużej funkcjonować będziemy w ten sposób, tym sprzęty lepiej poznają nasze zachowania i dopasują się do nawyków. To jak z prawdziwym przyjacielem, który jest zawsze przy tobie, by wyciągnąć pomocną dłoń

lg-sterowanie-glosem-infografika.jpg
lg-sterowanie-glosem-infografika.jpg

Poprzedni

Twój podręcznik obsługi aparatu V40 ThinQ
 

Następny

Odkryj, jak lepiej wykorzystać telewizor LG OLED