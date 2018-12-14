Sztuczna inteligencja

Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

A modern home includes many different connected devices.

Nowości

Ciesz się inteligentnym domem, korzystając z urządzeń wielofunkcyjnych

Dowiedz się, jak inteligentne urządzenia wielofunkcyjne mogą uprościć życie i stworzyć idealną atmosferę w domu – a wszystko to za sprawą jednego przycisku.

Smart TVs are great gifts for dads who love entertainment.

Wskazówki

Sprawdzony prezent dla wybrednego taty

Nie masz pomysłu na prezent dla wybrednego taty? Kup produkt, który będzie pasował do jego osobowości i trybu życia.

The slogan for LG's online exhibition at CES 2021 with the Las Vegas skyline in the background

Tech Hub

LG na targach CES 2021: innowacyjne produkty ułatwiają codzienne życie

Dowiedz się, dlaczego wystawa online firmy LG wywoła na targach CES 2021 zamieszanie, dzięki gamie innowacyjnych produktów i ekskluzywnych usług.

The LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R was on show at CES 2020, with its minimalist and innovative features taking centre stage | More at LG MAGAZINE

Wskazówki

Targi CES 2020: Telewizor ze zwijanym ekranem otwiera nowy obszar zastosowań matryc OLED

Podczas targów CES 2020 telewizor LG ze zwijanym ekranem znalazł się w centrum uwagi. Poznaj wszystkie szczegóły wydarzenia, od fascynujących wrażeń wzrokowych po pokaz dzieł sztuki.

The front view of the beautiful LG smart home, where products were placed in a Madrid mansion to celebrate InnoFest 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE

Nowości

Inteligentny dom według LG

Doskonały inteligentny dom już jest. Dowiedz się, jak urządzenia LG mogą zmienić Twoje życie na lepsze.

The LG dual display allows you do multi-task with ease, so you can get the most our of your 5G phone | More at LG MAGAZINE

Wskazówki

MWC 2019: Dziewięć fantastycznych funkcji mobilnych

LG pokazuje na targach Mobile World Congress 2019 wiele nowości, takich jak skanowanie twarzy 3D, funkcja Hand ID i obsługa sieci 5G.

Technologia, która poprawia Twoje życie codzienne

tv.png

TV

Sprawdź
audio.png

Audio

Sprawdź
tone-free.png

Słuchawki Douszne

Sprawdź
instaview.png

InstaView

Sprawdź
washing-machine.png

Pralki

Sprawdź
styler.png

Styler

Sprawdź
laptops.png

LG gram

Sprawdź
monitors.png

Monitory

Sprawdź
beamers.png

Projektory

Sprawdź
