Inteligentny dom według LG

Autor Wendy Clack 26.04.2019

The front view of the beautiful LG smart home, where products were placed in a Madrid mansion to celebrate InnoFest 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE

Nowe rozwiązania dla Twojego domu - dowiedz się, jak inteligentne urządzenia LG mogą zmienić Twoje życie na lepsze.

Z okazji Innofest 2019, pewną posiadłość w Madrycie zamieniono w inteligentny dom, aby goście mogli na własnej skórze wypróbować nowy sposób mieszkania.

Każdy pokój został połączony za pomocą inteligentnych urządzeń z technologią ThinQ, dzięki czemu z łatwością można było nimi sterować za pomocą dowolnego smartfona lub głośnika LG. 

lg-magazine-innofest-2019-lg-home_sub-img2.jpg
lg-magazine-innofest-2019-lg-home_sub-img2.jpg
Choć w pełni inteligentny dom wciąż wydaje się marzeniem przyszłości, wszystkie te urządzenia są już dostępne lub będą dostępne niebawem. Przyszłość już tu jest i oferuje najwyższą wygodę. 


Zobaczmy, co było w tym domu.

Salon

The ultimate smart living room - with LG ThinQ appliances to make you feel at home | More at LG MAGAZINE
TELEWIZOR LG SIGNATURE 

Telewizor LG SIGNATURE zwracał uwagę na targach CES 2019 niezwykłym, zwijanym ekranem. Teraz Twój telewizor może także pełnić rolę dzieła sztuki. Ostry obraz o rozdzielczości 4K, wysokiej jakości soundbar i funkcja aktywacji za pomocą głosu sprawią, że Twój pokój zamieni się w luksusowe kino.


Klimatyzator LG Air 

W końcu powstał klimatyzator, który wie, jakie powietrze lubisz. Przenośny klimatyzator LG Air uczy się Twoich nawyków i zawsze ustawia idealną dla Ciebie temperaturę.

Więcej informacji >


Oczyszczacz powietrza LG SIGNATURE 

Jakość powietrza w domach zaszokowałaby niejednego mieszkańca. Oczyszczacz powietrza LG SIGNATURE ułatwia utrzymanie zdrowego środowiska w domu, zmieniając kolor w zależności od poziomu zanieczyszczenia powietrza. Na dodatek można nim sterować za pomocą smartfona. 


Kuchnia
LG presents their latest kitchen appliances in the ultimate smart home, with NeoChef, Refrigerator and Dishwasher | More at LG MAGAZINE
Lodówka LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door™

Lodówka LG SIGNATURE InstaView Door-in-Door™ jest równie funkcjonalna jak piękna. Wyjątkowa funkcja pozwala zajrzeć do środka bez otwierania drzwi za pomocą dwukrotnego stuknięcia. Ponadto za pomocą telefonu możesz ustawiać temperaturę, gdziekolwiek jesteś.


Kuchenka i piecyk LG ProBake Convection®

Kuchenka i piecyk LG ProBake Convection® sprawia, że przygotowywanie jedzenia to sama przyjemność. Piekarnik możesz nawet rozgrzać w drodze do domu, aby od razu był gotowy do użycia. 


Inteligentna zmywarka LG Top Control z Wi-Fi

Zmywarkę LG Top Control możesz włączyć za pomocą smartfona z dowolnego miejsca na świecie. Technologia rozpoznawania poleceń głosowych pozwala łatwo sprawdzić status urządzenia.


Bar
The LG HomeBrew smart beer maker - the perfect addition to a beer lover's kitchen | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG HomeBrew

Wyobraź sobie zachwycone miny swoich znajomych, gdy podasz im własnoręcznie uwarzone piwo. Dzięki LG HomeBrew z łatwością zrobisz najwyższej jakości piwo – od angielskiego stouta po czeski pilsner. Na dodatek za pomocą telefonu możesz śledzić postęp.

Więcej informacji >


XBoom Go 

Głośnik XBOOM Go to przenośna impreza. Zawiera głośniki Meridian oferujące najwyższej jakości dźwięk oraz ma wbudowane światła, dzięki którym idealnie nadaje się na scenę. Ponadto można nim sterować głosowo.

Więcej informacji >


Pralnia
LG's washing machine lineup, on display at InnoFest in Madrid | More at LG MAGAZINE
Pralka LG SIGNATURE 12KG TWINWash™

Firma LG stworzyła pierwszą na świecie pralkę mogącą wykonywać dwa prania naraz. To dopiero wydajność! Urządzenie zapamiętuje ulubione ustawienia, informuje o ilości zużytej energii i wody oraz przypomina o konieczności dodania detergentu.


LG Styler

LG Styler czyści ubrania z najwyższą skutecznością. Za pomocą pary likwiduje zarazki, zagniecenia oraz przykre zapachy. 

Więcej informacji >


Kino domowe

Kiedy 4K Ci nie wystarcza, postaw na telewizor LG OLED 8K. Zdaniem krytyków jakość obrazu tego zaprezentowanego już wcześniej w tym roku telewizora „powala na kolana”. Na Innofest 2019 goście mieli okazję poznać imponującą jakość tych urządzeń, które pojawią się w sprzedaży latem. 

Więcej informacji >


The perfect theatre room, equipped with paper thin TV and a speaker system that's sure to send the perfect sound in the right directions | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG Objet

Każdy właściciel domu, który lubi się wyróżniać, będzie chciał mieć urządzenia z serii LG Objet. Obejmuje ona telewizor, lodówkę, oczyszczacz powietrza i system nagłośnienia. Podczas gdy inne urządzenia mają się wyróżniać, te są wykonane z drewna i metalu, aby jak najlepiej pasowały do otoczenia. Stanowią dowód na to, że inteligentne produkty nie muszą charakteryzować się technicznym wzornictwem – mogą skutecznie komponować się z każdym wystrojem.

The ultimate LG smart home at InnoFest in Madrid, including a master bedroom with LG Objet furniture | More at LG MAGAZINE
Transformacja posiadłości przez LG dowodzi, że dom przyszłości jest już w zasięgu ręki. Sprawdź nasze inteligentne urządzenia ThinQ i stwórz przy ich użyciu własny połączony dom.

Sprawdź wszystkie ukryte szczegóły domu LG dzięki wirtualnej wycieczce 360 stopni:

Life's Good!

