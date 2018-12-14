Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
MARATON MAZURY 2019_0306-min.jpg

Nowości

Eko maraton i trash challenge z LG - każdy krok ma znaczenie

Podczas ostatniego szczytu klimatycznego ONZ, eksperci alarmowali, iż jakość powietrza jest coraz gorsza, dokucza nam smog, co odbija się na naszym zdrowiu i samopoczuciu. Nie możemy dłużej...

The front view of the beautiful LG smart home, where products were placed in a Madrid mansion to celebrate InnoFest 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE

Nowości

Inteligentny dom według LG

Doskonały inteligentny dom już jest. Dowiedz się, jak urządzenia LG mogą zmienić Twoje życie na lepsze.

A front view image of IFA at Messe in Berlin, Germany.

Nowości

Odkryj IFA: najważniejszą europejską wystawę elektroniki użytkowej.

Zastanawiasz się czasem jak wygląda wystawa elektroniki użytkowej? Mamy dla Ciebie informacje o jednej z najlepszych w Europie!

1920x740_MultiSplit.jpg

Nowości

Klimatyzacja LG Multi Split

Letnie upały doskwierają nam z roku na rok coraz bardziej. Temperatury w okolicach 30 stopni i więcej są już ciężkie do zniesienia, a często również niebezpiecznie dla zdrowa. Rozwiązaniem...

Technologia, która poprawia Twoje życie codzienne

