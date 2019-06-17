Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Eko maraton i trash challenge z LG - każdy krok ma znaczenie

17.06.2019

MARATON MAZURY 2019_0306-min.jpg

Podczas ostatniego szczytu klimatycznego ONZ, eksperci alarmowali, iż jakość powietrza jest coraz gorsza, dokucza nam smog, co odbija się na naszym zdrowiu i samopoczuciu. Nie możemy dłużej udawać, że problem zanieczyszczenia nie istnieje.

Aby ratować planetę i ustrzec nasze, ale i przyszłe pokolenia przed negatywnymi skutkami, konieczne jest podjęcie natychmiastowych działań zarówno globalnie jak i lokalnie. Każdy z nas może przyczynić się do poprawy środowiska naturalnego. Na początku wystarczy mały krok, ale o dużym znaczeniu.

LG wkracza do akcji „Innovation for a better planet”

Lasy to największe i najbardziej wydajne płuca naszej planety. Niestety wciąż borykamy się z problemem ich zaśmiecania. W perspektywie czasu może to doprowadzić do całkowitego zanieczyszczenia ziemi oraz obniżenia efektywności oczyszczania powietrza z dwutlenku węgla.

LG wzięło to sobie do serca i postanowiło nie tylko globalnie obniżać emisję dwutlenku węgla na całym świecie o 50% do roku 2030, ale również wspierać lokalne inicjatywy pod hasłem „Innovation for a better planet”.

Jedną z nich był VIII Maraton Mazury i Bieg Szlakiem Krutyni, który odbył się w czerwcu w mazurskim Gałkowie. Tegoroczne wydarzenie przebiegło pod hasłem ECO-challenge "Czyste Mazury" i idealnie wpisywało się w globalną strategię CSR LG.

Firma bez wahania postanowiła dołączyć do wyzwania i zostać partnerem technologicznym tego wyjątkowego eko projektu.

Ponad 300 uczestników zmierzyło się w biegach na trasach zlokalizowanych na skraju Mazurskiego Parku Krajobrazowego w Puszczy Piskiej. Zgodnie z misją tegorocznej akcji, użycie plastikowych materiałów zostało ograniczone do absolutnego minimum.

Natomiast na zakończenie rywalizacji biegowej zorganizowano wspólny trash-challenge, czyli sprzątanie tras obu biegów. Wszystko po to, by wspólnie walczyć o ochronę polskich lasów, które produkują czysty tlen.

To mały, ale ważny krok w walce o lepszą jakość powietrza i przyszłość naszej planety. LG bez wątpienia będzie rozwijać technologie i inicjatywy wspierające kierunek marki „Innovation for a better planet”.

LG postanowiło nie tylko globalnie obniżać emisję dwutlenku węgla na całym świecie o 50% do roku 2030, ale również wspierać lokalne inicjatywy pod hasłem „Innovation for a better planet”.

IMG_6320-min.jpg
MARATON MAZURY 2019_0121-min.jpg
MARATON MAZURY 2019_0262-min.jpg
LG_Maraton Mazury (4)-min.jpg
MARATON MAZURY 2019_0257-min.jpg
MARATON MAZURY 2019_0411-min.jpg
IMG_6320-min.jpg
MARATON MAZURY 2019_0121-min.jpg
MARATON MAZURY 2019_0262-min.jpg
LG_Maraton Mazury (4)-min.jpg
MARATON MAZURY 2019_0257-min.jpg
MARATON MAZURY 2019_0411-min.jpg

Promocje

Innovation for a better planet - LG's commitment to creating a more sustainable future | More at LG MAGAZINE

Nasza marka

Zrównoważony rozwój

Firma LG prowadzi intensywne działania, aby jej produkty były zgodne z zasadami zrównoważonego rozwoju i przyczyniały się do ochrony środowiska. Dowiedz się, co robi LG, aby zapewnić lepszą przyszłość naszej planety.

Poprzedni

Jak działa sztuczna inteligencja w telewizorach LG OLED?
 

Następny

Jak wybrać monitor dla gracza?