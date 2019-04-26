Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Inspirujące pomysły, które odmienią Twoją domową przestrzeń | Milan Design Week

Autor Adrian Back 26.04.2019

A woman sits in front of the LG SIGNATURE Rollable TV, on show at Milan Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE

Organizowany przez LG pokaz Milan Design Week udowodnił, że stylowe i nowoczesne urządzenia domowe mogą stanowić element dekoracyjny wnętrz

Stwierdzenie, że mniej oznacza więcej w kontekście wystroju wnętrz może wydawać się wielokrotnie powtarzanym banałem, ale styl minimalistyczny w projektowaniu trzyma się bardzo mocno od czasów, kiedy cieszył się największą popularnością pod koniec lat 60. i 70. XX wieku.

To minimalistyczne podejście do projektowania jest wszechobecne także dziś. Wielu projektantów woli zapełniać przestrzeń pojedynczymi dużymi obiektami niż wieloma małymi. Ten styl przeważał także na Milan Design Week, gdzie firma LG pokazała, jak nowoczesna technologia może harmonizować z zasadą minimalizmu. 

Duże telewizory często stanowią dominujący element wystroju salonu w domach. A może by tak ukryć telewizor, gdy nie jest używany? A gdyby lodówka była tak wyrazista i przyciągająca uwagę, że stałaby się centralnym punktem kuchni? Podczas Milan Design Week firma LG dowiodła, że innowacyjne urządzenia mogą stanowić podstawowy element wystroju wnętrza.  


Foster + Partners pomagają połączyć technologię z wzornictwem
Foster + Partners, czołowa firma w świecie designu, od dawna promuje ideę, że wnętrze powinno być zarówno funkcjonalne, jak i eleganckie oraz powinno dawać poczucie własnego miejsca na świecie. Ponadto ta brytyjska firma stoi na stanowisku, że innowacyjne rozwiązania mogą zapewnić przestrzenną harmonię. 

Filozofia ta została zaprezentowana na pokazie Milan Design Week, podczas którego Foster + Partners wraz z LG pokazały nowe sposoby aranżacji wnętrz. W ramach tej akcji zaprezentowano nowy telewizor LG SIGNATURE OLED R – pierwszy na świecie zwijany telewizor. 

Mike Holland, dyrektor działu Industrial Design w Foster + Partners, wypowiedział się na temat trendów, które miały wpływ na pokaz: „Ten design to kreatywna realizacja pomysłu, aby stworzyć niewidoczną technologię, która nie będzie zakłócać wystroju wnętrza swoją obecnością. 

„Ekran został zdematerializowany, ponieważ może zostać automatycznie zwinięty lub rozwinięty z dyskretnej, prostokątnej obudowy. To daje poczucie wyzwolenia w zakresie projektowania wnętrza”.


Nowa era aranżacji wnętrz
W miarę jak technologia wkracza w coraz to nowe obszary domu, zwiększa się zapotrzebowanie na produkty wyróżniające się nie tylko nowoczesną technologią, ale i pięknym wyglądem. Urządzenia z linii LG SIGNATURE z pewnością spełniają te warunki. 

Oczyszczacz powietrza za pomocą światła ultrafioletowego informuje o jakości powietrza w domu, dzięki czemu jest atrakcyjny estetycznie i funkcjonalny. Jego minimalistyczny i kompaktowy design także stanowi jego wyróżnik.

Pralka także ma same najlepsze cechy. Jest efektywna, elegancka i trwała, dzięki czemu zechcesz ją wyeksponować zamiast schować w szafce. 

Jeśli chodzi o planowanie wnętrza kuchni, bez wątpienia lodówka powinna grać pierwsze skrzypce. Obudowa ze stali nierdzewnej i elegancki, lustrzany panel ze szkła nadają wnętrzu niezwykłej stylistyki zgodnej z minimalistycznym trendem.

Przechodząc do salonu, czasy wielkich, brylastych telewizorów już dawno minęły. Czas na cienkie jak papier modele, które bardziej kojarzą się ze sztuką niż technologią. Telewizor LG SIGNATURE OLED 4K zawiera najbardziej zaawansowany procesor LG oraz ma piksele OLED, które zapewniają imponującą gamę kolorów na idealnie czarnym tle. 

Wszystkie te produkty z linii LG SIGNATURE są dowodem na to, że urządzenia elektroniczne mogą stanowić element wystroju wnętrza i temat wielu dyskusji. Kiedy więc będziesz projektować nowe wnętrze, pamiętaj o urządzeniach już na wczesnym etapie prac. Uczyń je elementem wystroju, aby potem naprawdę poczuć się w danym wnętrzu jak u siebie.


Zwijany telewizor – prawdziwa rewolucja
Nowy telewizor LG SIGNATURE OLED R zrewolucjonizuje sposób projektowania wnętrz i ideę oglądania telewizji. Jego zwijany ekran pozwala uwolnić ściany i daje uczucie wyzwolenia. 

Minimalistyczna, prostokątna obudowa z aluminium zawiera mechanizm zwijania i wbudowany głośnik. Z niej wysuwa się niezwykle cienki ekran wspierany przez stalowy stelaż i smukłe ramiona. Minimalistyczna konstrukcja i prostota tego designu sprawiają, że idealnie wkomponuje się w rozmaite wnętrza.

„Ten design to kreatywna realizacja pomysłu, aby stworzyć niewidoczną technologię, która nie będzie zakłócać wystroju wnętrza swoją obecnością” – mówi Mike Holland, dyrektor działu Industrial Design w Foster + Partners. 


Powrót kuchni do podstaw
W moim domu jednym z najważniejszych pomieszczeń jest kuchnia. Dlatego jej wnętrze musi być urządzone zarówno nowocześnie, jak i funkcjonalnie. 

Na Milan Design Week firma LG przedstawiła pomysły na projekty kuchni przy użyciu Signature Kitchen Suite. Wykorzystując będący zawsze na czasie trend minimalizmu i praktyczności, firma postawiła na podstawowe żywioły gotowania: ciepło, wodę, glebę i aromat. Wszystko to pozostaje w harmonii z koncepcją „zgody z żywnością”, wyrażającą wygląd, zapach i smak jedzenia oraz odwzorowującą je w wystroju kuchni.

Znaleziono idealny balans między designem i technologią, pokazując, jak można maksymalnie wykorzystać przestrzeń kuchni zarówno do gotowania, jak i rozrywki. Piekarnik bez uchwytu można obsługiwać za pomocą czujników ruchu. Ponadto ma on funkcję generowania pary dla tych, którzy chcieliby naśladować mistrzów kuchni Michelin gotujących w stylu sous-vide. 

W inteligentnej kuchni wszystko można robić za pomocą aplikacji – od planowania harmonogramu zmywarki, przez pobieranie przepisów, po podgrzewanie piekarnika przed przybyciem do domu i ustawianie temperatury w lodówce. 

Niech zdjęcia z imprezy mówią za nas. Ta kuchnia może stanowić inspirację dla każdego miłośnika jedzenia, który lubi zgłębiać tajniki gotowania i chce uwzględnić cały proces przygotowywania posiłków podczas projektowania swojego wnętrza.


Trendy projektowe i kolekcja Signage 
Tak jak seria LG SIGNATURE dowiodła, że urządzenia mogą stanowić ważny element wystroju wnętrza domu, kolekcja OLED Signage na pokazie Milan Design Week pokazała, że nowoczesność i piękno mogą iść w parze. 

Te dalekie od tradycyjnej formy przekazu produkty zaprojektowano tak, aby przykuwały uwagę, a jednocześnie ukrywały swoją obecność, wtapiając się w otoczenie. 

Seria niezwykle cienkich i lekkich urządzeń EJ5E na pewno przyciągnie uwagę dzięki technologii LG OLED, która zapewnia żywy i ostry obraz pod każdym kątem.

Life's Good!

