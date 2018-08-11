Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Najlepszy poradnik planowania imprez z lodówką InstaView Door-in-Door™

Autor V.Keller 11.08.2018

A front view of fruity summer punches with strawberry, limes, and lemons.

Gdy organizujesz letnią imprezę, stres związany z przygotowaniami może odebrać Ci całą radość. Wykorzystaj nasze wskazówki, aby urządzić udane przyjęcie.

Dowiedziono, że lato zapewnia nam dodatkowy zastrzyk energii, a długie zachody słońca i ciepłe noce sprzyjają organizowaniu udanych imprez. Niemniej jednak, gdy przygotowujesz taką imprezę, stres związany z troską o zadowolenie wszystkich gości może zepsuć zabawę.

Jest na to rada — jeśli do listy kontrolnej do planowania imprezy dołączysz poniższe punkty, przygotowania uda się dopiąć na ostatni guzik. A dzięki lodówce LG InstaView Door-in-Door każdy zapamięta ten wieczór.


Prosty przepis na poncz

Może się wydawać, że niektóre poncze wymagają mnóstwa składników. Chociaż smakują niesamowicie, możesz nie mieć czasu na krojenie wszystkich owoców i idealne odmierzanie składników.

Jeśli jednak przepis będzie prosty, goście będą mogli orzeźwieć się pysznym napojem aż do rana. Wypróbuj na przykład taki: sześć cytryn i jedną limonkę przetnij na pół i wyciśnij do wazy na poncz. Dodaj butelkę lemoniady bez cukru, a następnie dosłodź do smaku. Na koniec dodaj dużą ilość lodu i podawaj z owocami jagodowymi, aby poncz tryskał kolorami. Gotowe! Pyszny poncz, którego przygotowanie zajmuje chwilę i który można łatwo dorobić.

An image of LG Smart ThinQ app which can activate Express Freeze function of LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ in order to make a summer cocktail cool in short time.
Wskazówka InstaView: latem możesz chłodzić drinki przy użyciu kostkarki InstaView, a gdy lód będzie się kończyć, włącz po prostu funkcję Express Freeze w aplikacji LG Smart ThinQ i wróć do zabawy!

Wspaniałe przekąski typu finger food

Przekąski typu finger food mają tę zaletę, że posiłki przy stole po prostu nie mogą się z nimi równać — można je przyrządzić wcześniej i tak samo docenią je punktualni, jak i spóźnialscy. Odkryliśmy kilka sposobów na pyszne i łatwe do przygotowania przekąski typu finger food, dzięki którym goście poczują się tak, jakby zjedli trzydaniowy posiłek — od paluszków serowych owiniętych szynką przez bruschettę z awokado i krewetkami po deskę serów z pomysłem.

An image of cheese, jamón, and salami which can be freshly stored in utility box of LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ refrigerator.
Wskazówka InstaView: takie produkty jak sery i mięso można przechowywać w podręcznym pojemniku InstaView w idealnej temperaturze, aby były w jak najlepszym stanie po przybyciu gości.


Napoje o idealnej temperaturze

Dla wszystkich, którzy nie mają ochoty na poncz, najważniejsza będzie lodówka chłodząca napoje. Upewnij się, że temperatura jest odpowiednia, i zostaw miejsce w części chłodzącej, aby kolejne napoje szybko osiągnęły właściwą temperaturę, gdy trzeba będzie uzupełnić lodówkę. Jeśli zaś zajdzie konieczność szybkiego schłodzenia napojów, połóż na półkę lodówki trochę lodu zamiast korzystać z zamrażalnika. W ten sposób napoje się nie zamrożą, jeśli o nich zapomnisz.

An image of LG Smart ThinQ app controlling the temperature of LG InstaView Door-in-Door™.
Wskazówka InstaView: wystarczy zapukać w drzwi! Możesz kontrolować, kiedy należy uzupełnić lodówkę, nie wypuszczając chłodnego powietrza ze środka. W razie potrzeby możesz ustawić temperaturę za pomocą aplikacji LG Smart ThinQ, aby napoje były jeszcze bardziej orzeźwiające.


Im więcej, tym weselej

Jedną z zalet urządzania imprezy są resztki następnego dnia. Gdy próbujesz obliczyć, ile przygotować jedzenia, pamiętaj, że trochę większa ilość oznacza gotowe posiłki w nadchodzącym tygodniu.

Girls are holding glasses of fruity summer punches.
Wskazówka InstaView: jeszcze lepszy powód do zostawiania resztek w lodówce InstaView to jej niezwykła pojemność — aż 601 litrów. To wystarczy na ponad tydzień.


Myśl ekologicznie

Korzystanie z jednorazowych talerzy i sztućców, zwłaszcza gdy lista gości się wydłuża, bywa naprawdę kuszące. Jednak ich wpływ na środowisko bywa katastrofalny. Na rynku są obecnie dostępne produkty biodegradowalne, więc weź je pod uwagę, gdy zdecydujesz się na zastawę jednorazową. Warto też sprawdzić, jak długo będą się one rozkładać na kompost, co określa ich oddziaływanie na środowisko.

A person is showing knock-on-door to LG InstaView Door-in-Door™.
Wskazówka InstaView: możesz dbać o środowisko i lodówka nie jest tu wyjątkiem. Rewolucyjna lodówka InstaView oszczędza do 32% energii, jest wyjątkowo trwała i optymalnie reguluje temperaturę, dłużej utrzymując świeżość żywności.

Baw się dobrze i ciesz się latem dzięki lodówce InstaView!


Life’s Good!

