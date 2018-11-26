Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Jak używać i konserwować Door-in-Door w lodówkach LG?

Autor Iza Pietras 26.11.2018

LG Door-in-Door

Lodówki Door-in-Door LG pozwalają uzyskać dostęp do jedzenia jednocześnie minimalizując straty zimnego powietrza.

InstaView


Drzwiczki InstaView wyposażone zostały w szklany panel umożliwiający zajrzenie do środka wydzielonej części lodówki, w której można umieścić wszystkie najczęściej wyjmowane produkty. W ten sposób nie musisz otwierać drzwi lodówki, aby sprawdzić, czy potrzebujesz dokupić ulubionych napojów lub przekąsek. Dzięki temu ciepłe powietrze nie wpada do środka lodówki, a w konsekwencji przechowywane w niej jedzenie pozostaje dłużej świeże.

Jak używać InstaView?

1. Zapukaj dwukrotnie w szybę InstaView, aby włączyć lub wyłączyć światło LED w Door-in-Door.
Staraj się pukać w centrum szyby, ponieważ pukanie w pobliżu krawędzi może nie zadziałać. Ponadto włóż w ten ruch tyle siły, aby wydobyć dźwięk.
2. Światło LED wyłączy się automatycznie po dziesięciu sekundach.

Instaview
  • Funkcjonalność InstaView jest zablokowana, gdy drzwi lodówki z prawej strony lub drzwi zamrażalnika z lewej strony są otwarte, przez dwie sekundy po zamknięciu drzwi oraz podczas działania kostkarki lodu.
  • Funkcja InstaView może się włączyć automatycznie, gdy w pobliżu lodówki rozlegnie się głośny dźwięk.

Door-in-Door

Otwórz drzwiczki Door-in-Door poprzez wciśnięcie dźwigni zlokalizowanej na ich dolnej krawędzi. Tym sposobem otrzymasz dostęp do specjalnej części lodówki, w której możesz przechowywać swoje ulubione przekąski i napoje. Ta część nie jest połączona z główną komorą lodówki, dzięki czemu jej otwarcie nie powoduje utraty zimnego powietrza oraz wzrostu temperatury w całym urządzeniu.

door-in-door-open.png

Door-in-door


Jak wyczyścić kasetkę systemu Door in Door?

1. Przytrzymaj kasetkę znajdującą się wewnątrz systemu Door-in-Door i wyjmij poprzez podniesienie jej do góry.

2. Wyczyść kasetkę używając wody zmieszanej z łagodnym detergentem oraz miękkiej gąbki.

3. Umieść kasetkę z powrotem na miejscu poprzez zastosowanie procedury odwrotnej do demontażu.

Jak wyczyścić koszyki systemu Door in Door?

1. Przytrzymaj koszyk znajdujący się na drzwiach Door-in-Door i wyjmij poprzez podniesienie go do góry.

2. Przytrzymaj koszyk znajdujący się wewnątrz przegrody Door-in-Door i wyjmij poprzez podniesienie go do góry a następnie pociągnięcie do siebie.

2. Wyczyść koszyki używając ciepłej wody z łagodnym detergentem oraz miękkiej gąbki.

3. Umieść koszyki z powrotem na miejscu poprzez zastosowanie procedury odwrotnej do demontażu.

Door-in-Door

Proszę, wypełnij ankietę i podziel się z nami Swoją opinią:

stars.png

Wyróżniony produkt

lg_experience_featured_product_GSXV90MCDE.jpg

GSXV90MCDE

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG InstaView Side-by-Side Door-in-Door

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ

Podobny artykuł

Jak dbać o lodówkę LG?

Tech Hub

Wskazówki, w jaki sposób dbać o lodówkę

Systematyczne czyszczenie oraz przestrzeganie kilku prostych zasad znacząco przedłuży życie lodówki oraz zapobiegnie konieczności napraw.

Filtr Pure N Fresh

Tech Hub

Jak wymienić filtr Pure N Fresh (Czystość i świeżość) w lodówce?

Filtr Pure N Fresh zapewnia unikatowy system oczyszczania powietrza, który niweluje brzydkie zapachy w lodówce. Wymieniaj go regularnie, a Twoja lodówka zawsze będzie ładnie pachnieć.

Poprzedni

Praktyczne wskazówki jak efektywnie korzystać z lodówki
 

Następny

Jak wymienić filtr Pure N Fresh (Czystość i świeżość) w lodówce?