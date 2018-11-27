Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Praktyczne wskazówki jak efektywnie korzystać z lodówki

Autor Iza Pietras 27.11.2018

Jak korzystać z lodówki?

Współcześnie nie potrafimy sobie wyobrazić życia bez lodówki. Dlatego warto zapoznać się z zestawem reguł, którymi należy się kierować, aby korzystanie z niej było jak najbardziej oszczędne i efektywne.

Sprawiając, że nasze jedzenie pozostaje świeże, napoje schłodzone a lody zamrożone, lodówki zdecydowanie podnoszą jakość naszej codziennej egzystencji. Potężne w swojej mocy, a jednocześnie proste w obsłudze, nie potrzebują szczegółowych instrukcji. Jednakże zastosowanie się do  podstawowych zasad korzystania z lodówki może bardzo pozytywnie wpłynąć na ich funkcjonowanie oraz radykalnie zmniejszyć ilość zużywanej energii.

Jak korzystać z lodówki, aby oszczędzać energię?


  • Sprawdzaj, czy pomiędzy przechowywanym w lodówce jedzeniem znajduje się wystarczająco miejsca. W ten sposób zimne powietrze ma możliwość równomiernej cyrkulacji, a energia potrzebna do jego wytworzenia jest mniejsza.
  • Nie wkładaj do lodówki ciepłego jedzenia przed jego wystudzeniem. Wysoka temperatura jedzenia podwyższa tymczasowo temperaturę w lodówce, zmuszając urządzenie do cięższej pracy.
  • Unikaj ustawiania temperatury urządzenia na niższą niż jest potrzebna dla schłodzenia i utrzymania świeżości przechowywanych w środku produktów.
  • Nie umieszczaj żadnych produktów w odległości mniejszej niż 3 cm od czujnika temperatury.
  • Zmniejsz konieczność otwierania drzwi lodówki do minimum. Otwierając drzwi lodówki wpuszczasz do jej środka ciepłe powietrze z zewnątrz, przez co urządzenie musi pracować ciężej, aby obniżyć temperaturę.
  • Umieść lodówkę w miejscu z dala od innych źródeł ciepła. Powinno być to miejsce mało nasłonecznione, gdzie ciepło generowane przez inne urządzenia nie będzie bezpośrednio oddziaływało na lodówkę. W ten sposób nie będzie ona musiała pracować ciężej, aby schłodzić swoje wnętrze.
  • Trzymaj produkty na tyle daleko od drzwi, aby można było je bez problem szczelnie zamknąć, a zimne powietrze nie uciekało na zewnątrz.
  • Regularnie sprawdzaj szczelność uszczelek umieszczonych na drzwiach lodówki. Jeśli drzwi nie będą dokładnie zamknięte, efekt będzie taki sam, jakby były otwarte na oścież. Aby przetestować jakość uszczelnienia drzwi podczas zamykania włóż pomiędzy nie a krawędź lodówki cienki kawałek papieru, a następnie spróbuj go wyciągnąć. Jeśli papier łatwo wyślizgnie się spomiędzy uszczelki i lodówki, będzie to znaczyło, że zamknięcie nie jest szczelne i uszczelkę należy szybko wymienić.
  • Utrzymuj skraplacz (czarne rurki znajdujące się z tyłu lodówki) w czystości. Lodówka używa skraplacza do transmitowania ciepła na zewnątrz i uwalniania go do powietrza. Ze względu na budowę i działanie, ta część lodówki naturalnie gromadzi dużo kurzu, prze co musi ciężej pracować, aby pozbyć się ciepła. W związku z tym zużywa więcej energii potrzebnej do pracy.

lodowka_lg_w_srodku.jpg

Jak efektywnie przechowywać jedzenie w lodówce?


  • Jedzenie w lodówce przechowuj zamknięte szczelnie w pojemnikach. Większość produktów spożywczych zawiera wilgoć, która wycieka na zewnątrz i przedostaje się do powietrza, przez co kompresor lodówki musi pracować znacznie ciężej.
  • Sprawdzaj datę ważności produktów oraz instrukcje na temat przechowywania przed umieszczeniem ich w lodówce.
  • Unikaj przechowywania jedzenia w lodówce przez dłuższy czas (dłużej niż cztery tygodnie), jeśli produkty szybko psują się w niskich temperaturach.
  • Umieszczaj jedzenie w lodówce lub zamrażalniku zaraz po zakupie i przyniesieniu go do domu.
  • Unikaj ponownego zamrażania jedzenia, które uległo całkowitemu rozmrożeniu. Ponowne zamrażanie produktów spożywczych pogarsza ich smak i obniża zawartość składników odżywczych.
  • Pamiętaj, aby nie przeładowywać lodówki. Nie wypełniaj więcej niż 70% miejsca w lodówce. Jeśli lodówka zostanie całkowicie wypełniona, poprawna cyrkulacja zimnego powietrza będzie niemożliwa. 
  • Ostudź jedzenie przed umieszczeniem go w lodówce. Jeśli włożysz do lodówki zbyt dużo ciepłego jedzenia, temperatura w środku może się podnieść, co negatywnie wpłynie na resztę przechowywanych w niej produktów. 
  • Jeśli ustawisz zbyt niską temperaturę w lodówce, przechowywane w środku jedzenie może zamarznąć. Nie zmniejszaj temperatury poniżej tej, która jest rekomendowana dla przechowywanych w lodówce produktów.

