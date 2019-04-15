Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Ultrapanoramiczny monitor gamingowy LG 29WK500-P 21:9 FHD

15.04.2019

Monitor dla graczy LG 29WK500-P

Na rynku funkcjonuje kilka podstawowych rodzajów monitorów do komputera. Najczęściej można się spotkać z urządzeniami uniwersalnymi, czyli takimi, które sprawdzą się w różnych sytuacjach codziennych, ale niekoniecznie będą robić wrażenie przy zadaniach specjalnych.

Ponad to występują specjalistyczne monitory do grafiki, czyli takie, które bardzo wiernie odzwierciedlają kontrasty, bryły, a przede wszystkim kolory oraz monitory…gamingowe. Te ostatnie zyskują na coraz większej popularności.

Coraz więcej miłośników gier

Często spotykamy się z terminem „gamingowy”. Słowo to pochodzi, rzecz jasna, od anglojęzycznego „game” = „gra”. Gamingowa może być myszka, klawiatura, obudowa do komputera, wreszcie sam komputer, głośniki, słuchawki (często ze specjalnym mikrofonem), na gamingowym fotelu skończywszy. Słowo to, w dużym skrócie, oznacza sprzęt przeznaczony dla graczy. Graczy komputerowych. Mówi się nawet o e-sporcie, organizuje specjalne zawody, a filmiki na youtube kręcone przez gamerów mają milionowe wyświetlenia. O ile kiedyś granie w „ponga” nie powodowało szczególnych obciążeń w prostych urządzeniach telewizyjnych, o tyle dziś gry skonstruowane są na bardzo wysokim poziomie. Tak merytorycznym, jak i graficznym. Przypominają rozbuchane widowiska, lub prawdziwe filmy sensacyjne. Tyle, że to my jesteśmy częścią żywej akcji.

Rynek graczy w Polsce i na świecie rośnie, a razem z nim wymagania sprzętowe. Wszystko musi być szybkie, ergonomiczne, wytrzymałe, a jednocześnie w miarę bezpieczne dla zdrowia. Dlatego też karta graficzna dedykowana do gier powinna mieć kosmiczne parametry, odpowiednie chłodzenie i wyśrubowaną wydajność, a krzesło gamingowe będzie zawsze bardziej wygodne od zwykłego fotela ze sklepu meblowego. Dlaczego? Bo jeśli spędza się na nim kilka godzin dziennie, powinno wymuszać bezpieczną i komfortową z ortopedycznego punktu widzenia pozycję. Wiele osób niezwiązanych ze światem gier kupuje sobie różne rzeczy gamingowe, bo wiadomo, że będą one wygodne, ergonomiczne i wytrzymałe. A monitor…no właśnie? Jaki powinien być monitor gamingowy?

Monitor gamingowy - co to?

Zacznijmy od tego, że zwykle urządzenia dedykowane dla graczy mają kosmicznie wyśrubowane ceny. Wiąże się to nie tylko z bardzo profesjonalnymi komponentami i parametrami, jakie muszą być stosowane „do zadań specjalnych”, ale również z…modą. Tak, jeśli coś jest modne, to zwykle jest droższe. Popyt nakręca podaż. Jest to zależność całkowicie naturalna i jeśli stajemy się częścią jakiegoś świata, zwykle bilet do niego wiąże się z konkretnymi wydatkami. Zjawisko to występuje także w sferze monitorów gamingowych. Warto jednak zwrócić uwagę na fakt, że urządzenie urządzeniu nierówne. Jedne świetnie wyglądają, inne mają dobre parametry, jeszcze inne obie te cechy. Na co jednak zwrócić uwagę? Czym naprawdę powinien charakteryzować się dobry monitor gamingowy? 

Przede wszystkim, choć może wyda się to banalne, dobry obraz. Brzmi ogólnikowo, ale za chwilę wyjaśnimy, co powinno składać się na ten aspekt. Gracze to bardzo wymagająca grupa odbiorców. Komponenty muszą być nie tylko wydajne, ale również przyjemne w odbiorze i płynne w działaniu. Nie ma nic gorszego niż urządzenie, które przez swoje niedoskonałości zakłóca przebieg gry. Hobby staje się wówczas przekleństwem, a nie ekscytującym sposobem na spędzanie wolnego czasu.

Niewyraźny obraz, ciemne zakamarki, w których nie widać, że wróg czai się na nas, spowolniona reakcja, męczący blask, a przecież często wpatrujemy się w monitor długie godziny. To rzeczy, które mogą nam zakłócić pozytywną recepcję gry.

Monitor Gamingowy LG
Monitor Gamingowy LG

LG 29WK500-P - czysta przyjemność gry, ale nie tylko.

Szukacie dobrego monitora do gier, ale takiego, który spełni wszelkie niezbędne oczekiwania, a jednocześnie nie za odpychającą cenę? A może jeszcze powinien służyć także to innych celów? Czy to możliwe?

LG 29WK500-P to 29-calowy monitor stworzony przede wszystkim z myślą o graczach. Jego niezwykła szerokość sprawia jednak, że sprawdza się on także znakomicie przy oglądaniu filmów, a panoramiczny charakter umożliwi płynną i łatwą pracę z dokumentami.

LG 29WK500-P zda egzamin także…. w studiu muzycznym. Wszyscy realizatorzy znakomicie wiedzą, ile plug-inów trzeba czasem obsłużyć oraz ile szczegółów kryje się w każdej produkcji. Praca na tak szerokim ekranie jest bardzo komfortowa, gdyż można mieć wgląd we wszystkie szczegóły na raz. Od tej pory nasze studio, niezależnie od tego, czy mieści się w niezależnym punkcie, czy w naszej sypialni, nabierze bardziej profesjonalnego wymiaru, a praca stanie się lżejsza i łatwiejsza.

Ogromny monitor, wykonany z niezwykłą starannością, ze świetnymi parametrami, a to wszystko za rozsądną cenę? Tak, LG 29WK500-P, prezentuje się efektownie, działa znakomicie i kosztuje mniej niż 1000 zł.

Rozpatrzmy wszystkie najważniejsze aspekty:

  • Rozmiar idealny.

Ekran o rozmiarze aż 29" to właściwie gabaryt telewizyjny. Oczywiście w granicach rozsądku, bo dziś, w niektórych domostwach zdarzają się odbiorniki o wielkości 100", ale nie mówimy tu o punkcie centralnym w przestrzennym salonie, a o pokoju gracza. Rozmiar 29" zdaje się być nie za mały, nie za duży, ale na pewno zauważalnie efektowny. A zatem urządzenie może pełnić funkcję uniwersalną. Sprawdzi się perfekcyjnie w mniejszych pomieszczeniach, które pełnią różnorodną funkcję, a których brak przestrzeni na umiejscawianie kilku urządzeń.

  • Perfekcyjna ergonomia.

Jeśli jednak właściciel uznałby, że monitor i tak zajmuje za dużo miejsca – spokojnie może powiesić go na ścianie. Dzięki otworom w standardzie VESA możemy uczynić ekran bardziej nieruchomym elementem przestrzeni.

  • Bardzo szeroki kąt.

Być może pojawiła się wątpliwość, że powieszenie na ścianie utrudni odbiór obrazu z jednego, jedynego miejsca? Otóż inżynierowie z LG pomyśleli i o tym, stosując w LG 29WK500-P bardzo szeroki kąt widzenia. Zarówno w pionowej, jak i w poziomej orientacji możemy liczyć na 178 stopni!

  • Wielozadaniowe spektrum.

Format 21:9 zapewni idealne warunki do wielozadaniowej pracy. Możemy, w tym samym czasie, mieć na monitorze bardzo różne rzeczy, śledzić wiele elementów na raz. Przyda się to zarówno w pracy domowego maklera giełdowego, jak i grafika, czy muzyka.

  • Kinowe wrażenia.

Jakość obrazu w rozdzielczości 2560 x 1080 sprawi, że nie tylko będzie on rozległy, ale również dokładny. To bardzo ważne nie tylko w filmach, ale i w grach.

  • Idealny nie tylko dla gracza.

Matryca IPS odwzorowuje kolory w sposób bardzo wierny. To istotne w grach, gdyż skoncentrowani na różnych elementach musimy widzieć wszystko dokładnie. LG 29WK500-P może być w związku z tym także dobrym, budżetowym monitorem dla grafików.

  •  Podręcznikowe 5 ms

Czas reakcji, wynoszący w LG 29WK500-P idealne 5 ms sprawia, że wyeliminowany zostaje irytujący efekt smużenia.

  • Podłączymy wszędzie.

Złącze HDMI czyni monitor kompatybilnym z większością urządzeń na rynku.  To dziś standard, ale nie zawsze stosowany. Dlatego przy zakupie monitora, szczególnie w bardzo atrakcyjnej cenie, należy zawsze zwrócić na to uwagę.

  • Zdrowie oczu i brak efektu zmęczenia.

Technologia Flicker-Safe, którą zastosowano w LG 29WK500-P jest właściwością raczej droższych modeli monitorów. Polega ona na wyeliminowaniu męczącego migotania obrazu. W ten sposób osoby, które spędzają przez monitorem wiele godzin, mają zabezpieczony wzrok. Wynalazek ten sprawia, że nie tylko oczy się nie męczą, ale również zachowują zdrową kondycję na dłuższą metę.

  • Szczegóły w ciemnościach.

Wszyscy gracze dobrze wiedzą, że produkcje pełne szczegółów, w tym ciemnych zakamarków mogą dostarczyć wielu ciekawych wrażeń. Ale także frustracji, jeśli nie jesteśmy w stanie dostrzec wszystkiego. Funkcja Black Stabilizer w perfekcyjny sposób prezentuje najciemniejsze obszary i rozjaśnia je. Od tej pory będziemy bezpieczni podczas kolejnej komandosowej akcji.

  • Płynność ruchów.

Technologia AMD FreeSync gwarantuje płynny ruch postaci i innych elementów w grach. To bardzo ważne, jeśli chcemy by przebieg akcji w grze nie był zakłócany. Dobra karta graficzna to nie wszystko. Cóż nam po świetnej grafice, jeśli monitor nie da rady?

Podsumowując: LG 29WK500-P jest nowoczesnym, panoramicznym monitorem, który zachowuje wszystkie podstawowe funkcje, a także przemyca do segmentu urządzeń za rozsądną cenę, rozwiązania z półki premium. Sprawdzi się przy zadaniach biurowych (prezentacje, dokumenty), graficznych, w warunkach studia muzycznego, ale przede wszystkim będzie znakomitym wyborem dla gracza.

Wyposażenie stanowiska gamingowego

Prócz dobrego monitora i szybkiego komputera, które są podstawą dobrze wyposażonego stanowiska gamingowego, gracz powinien przede wszystkim zadbać o swój komfort. Wygodny fotel, na którym będzie spędzać długie godziny, odpowiedni klimat pomieszczenia i dobry dźwięk w głośnikach lub słuchawkach to nie wszystko.

Trzeba pamiętać także o dobrej gamingowej klawiaturze, odpowiedniej myszce, która nie tylko ładnie świeci, ale jest także ergonomiczna i zachowuje wszelkie niezbędne cechy urządzenia dla szanującego się gracza. Przy symulatorach samochodowych warto pomyśleć o kierownicy, a już najlepiej pełnym wyposażeniu udającym samochód.

Prócz wyżej wymienionych peryferiów ważne jest także solidne łącze internetowe. Jeśli, rzecz jasna, gramy online. Istotne by nie wierzyć w wifi, a oprzeć się na tradycyjnym, stabilnym kablu. Wówczas będziemy mieć pewność, że sieć nie zawiesi się w najmniej odpowiednim momencie. Gdybyśmy jednak zastanawiali się od czego zacząć budować nasz prywatny pokój gier, bez wątpienia, odpowiedź nasunie się jedna: od szybkiego i wydajnego komputera z dobrą kartą graficzną oraz od nowoczesnego, panoramicznego monitora. Takiego jak np. LG 29WK500-P. To idealny wybór za bardzo rozsądną cenę.

