Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Smart Home

A family is talking in front of their home air conditioning system.

Tech Hub

Klimatyzacja domowa: wszystko, co musisz wiedzieć

Czy warto zainwestować w klimatyzator domowy? Dzięki naszemu kompleksowemu przewodnikowi poznasz dostępne systemy i dowiesz się, jak wybrać odpowiednie rozwiązanie dla Twojego domu.

Two chefs prepare a meal in front of a wall of smart fridges

Nowości

IFA 2022: najlepsze technologie w Twojej kuchni

Zapomnij o stresie podczas gotowania i przechowywania żywności, wprowadzając do swojej kuchni najnowszą technologię z pomocą najlepszych inteligentnych urządzeń.

ifa-2019_lg-magazine_ha-instaview-introduction_key-visual.jpg

Nowości

IFA 2019: odkryj inteligentną lodówkę, która sprawia, że kuchnia tworzy jedność

Dowiedz się więcej o lodówce LG InstaView ThinQ na targach IFA w Berlinie i sprawdź, dlaczego to inteligentne urządzenie stanie się głównym elementem dowolnego domu.

The front view of the beautiful LG smart home, where products were placed in a Madrid mansion to celebrate InnoFest 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE

Nowości

Inteligentny dom według LG

Doskonały inteligentny dom już jest. Dowiedz się, jak urządzenia LG mogą zmienić Twoje życie na lepsze.