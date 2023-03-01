Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Klimatyzacja domowa: wszystko, co musisz wiedzieć

Autor Rachel Ramsay 01.03.2023

A family is talking in front of their home air conditioning system.

Zastanawiasz się nad zainstalowaniem w swoim domu nowego systemu klimatyzacji? Pokażemy Ci, jak wybrać rozwiązanie odpowiednie dla Twojego domu

  • Działanie klimatyzatorów domowych opiera się na zasysaniu ciepłego powietrza, chłodzeniu go i recyrkulacji
  • Jednostki stojące, przenośne, centralne lub pracujące w systemie split mają różne zalety i wady
  • Na wybór właściwego klimatyzatora ma wpływ układ domu, jego wielkość i lokalizacja
  • Przy zakupie klimatyzatora do budynku mieszkalnego należy zwrócić uwagę na określone cechy
  • Klimatyzacja niesie ze sobą szereg korzyści dla zdrowia


Szukasz wytchnienia w letnie, upalne dni? Klimatyzator domowy to rozwiązanie dla Ciebie! W niniejszym przewodniku pokażemy Ci, na co zwrócić uwagę przy wyborze systemu klimatyzacji. Porównamy różne dostępne urządzenia i omówimy sposób ich działania, aby pomóc Ci w wybraniu najlepszego rozwiązania dla Twojego domu.
 

Jak działa klimatyzacja domowa?

Zanim wybierzesz odpowiedni system klimatyzacji domowej dla swojego domowego zacisza, poświęć chwilę na zrozumienie działania poszczególnych rozwiązań.

Wbrew pozorom działanie klimatyzacji domowej nie polega na wtłaczaniu zimnego powietrza do wnętrza mieszkania. Urządzenie takie można porównać raczej do lodówki. Jego działanie polega bowiem na wypompowywaniu ciepłego powietrza i jego recyrkulacji po uprzednim schłodzeniu. W tym celu ciepłe powietrze ulega skropleniu.


Które klimatyzatory domowe są najpopularniejsze?

Systemy typu split czy może jednostki okienne? Do wyboru masz kilka opcji.

lg-experience-lg-lab-home-air-conditioning-everything-you-need-to-know-1.jpg
lg-experience-lg-lab-home-air-conditioning-everything-you-need-to-know-1.jpg

Klimatyzatory przenośne: jednostki stojące i okienne

Najprostszymi klimatyzatorami domowymi dostępnymi na rynku są urządzenia wolnostojące. Klimatyzator przenośny możesz umieścić w dowolnym pomieszczeniu, które wymaga schłodzenia, i podłączyć do najbliższego gniazdka. Takie urządzenie trzeba umieścić przy otwartym oknie, przez które będzie przechodził wąż odprowadzający. Konieczne może być również zastosowanie pojemnika do zbierania skroplin.

Jak sama nazwa wskazuje, klimatyzatory okienne montuje się przy otwartym oknie. Klimatyzatory te chłodzą pomieszczenie, w którym zostaną umieszczone. Skropliny spływają przez okno na zewnątrz, na ziemię. Jednak w przypadku zastosowania tego rozwiązania, w każdym pomieszczeniu wymagającym schłodzenia należy umieścić osobny klimatyzator.

Klimatyzatory do montażu: systemy typu split i systemy centralne

Klimatyzatory typu split składają się z dwóch jednostek: parownika wewnątrz domu oraz skraplacza umieszczanego na zewnątrz. Można również zakupić kilka jednostek wewnętrznych współpracujących z pojedynczą jednostką zewnętrzną, ale takie rozwiązanie wyklucza możliwość sterowania każdą jednostką z osobna. Istnieją jednak urządzenia klimatyzacyjne typu multi-split, które umożliwiają indywidualne sterowanie mikroklimatem.

W przypadku centralnych systemów klimatyzacji obie części systemu znajdują w jednym urządzeniu, które zazwyczaj instaluje się na zewnątrz budynku. Chłodne powietrze jest wtłaczane z powrotem do domu przez system rozprowadzania powietrza obejmujący każde pomieszczenie.


Jaki typ klimatyzatora najlepiej sprawdziłby się w Twoim domu?

Wybór systemu klimatyzacji dla Twojego domu jest uzależniony od jego układu, wielkości i strefy klimatycznej, którą zamieszkujesz.

A small air conditioner cools a large living room.
A small air conditioner cools a large living room.

Małe klimatyzatory sprawdzają się w domach jednorodzinnych

Jeśli zależy Ci na jedynie okresowym schładzaniu domu lub schładzaniu tylko wybranych pomieszczeń, przenośny lub okienny klimatyzator będzie prawdopodobnie najlepszym rozwiązaniem dla Ciebie. Klimatyzatory kompaktowe idealnie sprawdzają się w domowych gabinetach, pracowniach i sypialniach. Jednak w przypadku osób zamieszkujących rejony charakteryzujące się gorącym klimatem może się okazać, że opłacalne będzie zastosowanie systemu klimatyzacji typu split, który schłodzi cały dom

Wybierz klimatyzator odpowiedni do remontowanego budynku

Jeśli przeprowadzasz remont starszej nieruchomości, może się okazać, że nie jest możliwe zainstalowanie w niej pełnego systemu klimatyzacji, który wymagałby zastosowania kanałów doprowadzających. W takim przypadku najlepszym rozwiązaniem jest zastosowanie klimatyzatora przenośnego lub okiennego w tych pomieszczeniach, które najbardziej wymagają chłodzenia.


Dopracowany system klimatyzacji zapewnia chłód w nowych budynkach

Budowa nowego domu stanowi wyjątkową okazję do zainstalowania kanałów niezbędnych do pracy centralnego systemu klimatyzacji chłodzącego cały dom. Systemy klimatyzacji typu multi-split sprawdzają się w dużych, otwartych pomieszczeniach wymagających zastosowania więcej niż jednej jednostki, jednak bez konieczności sterowania każdą z nich z osobna.


Inne cechy klimatyzacji domowej, na które warto zwrócić uwagę

Aby w pełni wykorzystać możliwości, jakie oferuje domowy system klimatyzacji, warto zwrócić uwagę na kilka dodatkowych funkcji:

Łączność smart to oszczędność pieniędzy i energii

Podłączenie urządzenia klimatyzacyjnego do smartfona lub inteligentnego głośnika z obsługą głosową za pośrednictwem sieci Wi-Fi daje Ci większą kontrolę nad mikroklimatem w pomieszczeniu.1 Bardziej precyzyjne sterowanie klimatyzacją przekłada się na oszczędność energii i pieniędzy.

Systemy 2 w 1 zapewniają komfort przez cały rok

Czy wiesz, że niektóre urządzenia klimatyzacyjne mogą nie tylko chłodzić, ale również ogrzewać Twój dom? Takie urządzenia wykorzystują pompę ciepła. Zwróć uwagę na tę cechę, jeśli chcesz zapewnić swoim domownikom ciepło w zimie i chłód w lecie.

Spokojny sen dzięki funkcji kontroli hałasu

Na koniec: nikt nie lubi, gdy urządzenia klimatyzacyjne zbyt głośno pracują. Kontrola hałasu to kolejna kluczowa cecha, na którą powinna zwrócić uwagę osoba ceniąca sobie ciszę i spokój.2

Jakie korzyści zdrowotne niesie ze sobą klimatyzacja domowa?

Stosowanie klimatyzacji domowej nie tylko pomaga przetrwać gorące lato, ale także przynosi określone korzyści zdrowotne.

A disassembled home air conditioning system shows how the filter works.
A disassembled home air conditioning system shows how the filter works.

Utrzymywanie przyjemnego chłodu zmniejsza ryzyko udaru cieplnego i zapewnia lepszy sen. Ponadto poprawia jakość powietrza, którym oddychasz, zmniejszając ilość obecnych w powietrzu alergenów, takich jak kurz i pyłki, a nawet eliminując bakterie.3

Klimatyzatory pełnią również funkcję osuszacza regulującego wilgotność powietrza w powietrzu. Co więcej, ograniczają ryzyko odwodnienia poprzez zmniejszenie ilości produkowanego przez organizm potu!

Zastosowanie klimatyzacji domowej przynosi ogromną różnicę w upalne dni, zapewniając domownikom komfort i dbając o ich zdrowie. Teraz już wiesz, które urządzenie wybrać!


Life's Good!



1 Dostępność funkcji smart oraz asystenta głosowego może się różnić w zależności od kraju i modelu. Informacje o dostępności usług można uzyskać u lokalnego sprzedawcy lub u LG.

2 Według wewnętrznych testów LG, klimatyzator LG DUAL Inverter pracuje poniżej 19 dBA (Model: V10API).

3 Filtr wstępny Safe Plus wykazuje właściwości antybakteryjne (tlenek cynku).

