LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

W domu Życie jest dobre dzięki inteligentnym urządzeniom do domu obsługiwanym przez aplikację LG ThinQ

Autor Sana Telalovic 23.11.2020

A woman relaxing in an armchair and admiring the view from her home

Twój dom to Twoja ostoja. Z tego względu oraz dzięki zastosowaniu ThinQ urządzenia do domu LG stają się bardziej inteligentne – mają ułatwić życie.

Życie w domu zawsze powinno być funkcjonalne. Chociaż chcielibyśmy spędzać czas na odpoczynku i oglądaniu filmów, obowiązki domowe są nieuchronne, zajmując nasz czas. Firma LG może być wsparciem w tym zakresie. Stosując najnowszą technologię ThinQ oraz inteligentne urządzenia do domu, które zostały zaprezentowane na tegorocznych targach IFA, możesz pozbyć się zmartwień związanych z utrzymaniem porządku w domu, a więcej czasu przeznaczyć na to, co lubisz.


Czym jest ThinQ?

Sztuczna inteligencja to nie tylko roboty oraz samochody autonomiczne – to także ciągle rozwijana technologia inteligentnych urządzeń do domu. W przypadku firmy LG jej nazwa to ThinQ i ma na celu zapewnienie lepszej łączności w życiu domowym. Na przykład, jej zastosowanie wiąże się z tym, że nie będziesz musiał martwić się pozostałym czasem cyklu prania, a piekarnik będziesz mógł nagrzać w czasie powrotu z pracy. ThinQ umożliwia sterowanie inteligentnymi urządzeniami w domu niezależnie od miejsca, w którym się znajdujesz, sprawdzanie i monitorowanie łączności z Wi-Fi oraz wykrywanie problemów z produktami i ich rozwiązywanie, a wszystkie te czynności wykonasz w jednym miejscu, naciskając przycisk.

A man holding onto a mug whilst smiling at his LG Smartphone.
An LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier and OLED TV on display in a living room with seating.
A man holding onto a mug whilst smiling at his LG Smartphone.
An LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier and OLED TV on display in a living room with seating.
Pielęgnacja ubrań, nawet w podróży

Pielęgnacja ubrań nie świadczy wyłącznie o naszym wyglądzie, dotyczy także czynności zapewniających ich użyteczność i długotrwałość. Brud na ubraniach i plamy nie są niczym nadzwyczajnym. Natomiast użycie prawidłowego programu do prania w oparciu o rodzaj materiału i jego kolor jest najlepszym sposobem zarówno na wypranie ubrania, jak i wydłużenie użyteczności produktów z naszej garderoby.

Produkt TrueSteam™ F4WV910P2A firmy LG może być wsparciem, zapewniając elastyczność przy wyborze jednego z wielu dostępnych programów do prania – takiego programu, który będzie najlepszym rozwiązaniem – w tym programów prania parowego zapewniających dokładne wyczyszczenie oraz wzmocnienie najbardziej delikatnych tkanin. Co więcej, jeżeli Twoje dziecko rozleje keczup na koszulę w czasie obiadu, możesz zatrzymać uruchomiony program, aby dodać takie ubrania, przez co plamy nie osiądą.

Jeszcze ciekawszym aspektem ThinQ jest łączność. Jeżeli wybrałeś się na niedzielną przejażdżkę z rodziną i przypomniałeś sobie, że miałeś włączyć pralkę i wyprać mundurki swoich dzieci, nie musisz się martwić. Wszystko, co musisz zrobić, to uruchomić aplikację ThinQ z 20 dodatkowymi programami do prania, ustawić ją i zapomnieć o problemie.

Wkrótce wybór omawianych, zaawansowanych technologicznie produktów powiększy się o urządzenie LG WashTower, które zostało zaprezentowane na tegorocznych targach IFA i które stanowi najnowsze połączenie pralki z suszarką. W przypadku tego urządzenia informacje o cyklu prania są przesyłane do suszarki w celu optymalizacji pielęgnacji ubrań.

*Aktualnie produkt LG WashTower nie jest dostępny w magazynie.

A woman on her phone whilst sitting on top of her LG washing machine and dryer.
The LG TrueSteam washing machine featured in a home laundry room.
A laundry room equipped with an LG washing machine and dryer
A woman on her phone whilst sitting on top of her LG washing machine and dryer.
The LG TrueSteam washing machine featured in a home laundry room.
A laundry room equipped with an LG washing machine and dryer
Oddychaj czystym powietrzem

Życie w wielkich miastach, coraz więcej aut, zanieczyszczenia pochodzące z fabryk, a nawet klęski żywiołowe mogą mieć wpływ na jakość powietrza, którym oddychamy zarówno w domu, jak i poza nim. Światowa Organizacja Zdrowia (WHO) stwierdziła, że 91% ludności na świecie żyje w miejscach, w których jakość powietrza przekracza dopuszczalne normy tej organizacji.

Technologia służąca do poprawy jakości powietrza oznacza rozwiązania w zakresie oczyszczania powietrza, a firma LG posiada wciąż rozrastające się portfolio produktów, które mogą być dopełnieniem Twojego stylu życia. Gdy przebywasz w domu, oczyszczacz powietrza LG PuriCare™ eliminuje kurz, alergeny, nieprzyjemne zapachy oraz zanieczyszczenia i działa we wszystkich kierunkach dzięki zastosowaniu konstrukcji z obrotem 360 stopni. Co więcej, korzystając z aplikacji ThinQ, możesz sprawdzić jakość powietrza w domu, nawet jeśli przebywasz poza nim, więc możesz zdalnie włączyć to urządzenie, a gdy wrócisz do domu, będziesz cieszyć się świeżym powietrzem.

Nie każdy z nas może mieszkać w Nowej Zelandii, w kraju, który wyróżnia się najczystszym powietrzem na świecie. Z drugiej strony wkrótce będziemy posiadać możliwość oczyszczania powietrza dzięki produktowi LG PuriCare™ będącym przenośnym oczyszczaczem powietrza, który został zaprezentowany na targach IFA 2020. Technologia PuriCare™, która zrewolucjonizuje branżę, wykorzystuje dwa filtry HEPA-13 oraz Dwa wentylatory, a opatentowany Czujnik fali oddechowej wykrywa wdychanie i wydychanie powietrza, dzięki czemu może zwiększyć prędkość urządzenia w celu zwiększenia przepływu powietrza we właściwym momencie. Produkt nie jest jeszcze ogólnodostępny, a pierwszymi użytkownikami mają być pracownicy szpitali ze zwiększonym wymiarem pracy.

A man wearing the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier in public.
The LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier range on display in a home living space
A man wearing the LG PuriCare™ Wearable Air Purifier in public.
The LG PuriCare™ Air Purifier range on display in a home living space
Inteligentna lodówka, która nad wszystkim czuwa

Dla wielu osób kuchnia jest sercem domu, a lodówka stanowi jego główny element. Wypełniona po brzegi przepysznymi składnikami oraz kuszącymi przekąskami jest niczym koń pociągowy całej kuchni. Z drugiej strony może stać się jeszcze bardziej pomocnym urządzeniem niż tylko produktem utrzymującym świeżość jabłek.

Lodówka LG InstaView Door-in-Door™, która należała do gwiazd wystawy firmy LG na targach IFA, to niezwykle pomocne urządzenie w kuchni z opływowym, szklanym panelem lustrzanym – jest produktem który podnosi standard Twojej kuchni. Wystarczą dwa puknięcia i będziesz mógł sprawdzić zawartość lodówki bez potrzeby otwierania drzwiczek, co zapobiega utracie zdolności chłodzącej oraz co sprawia, że możesz łatwiej sprawdzić, których produktów jest mniej i które należy kupić w supermarkecie.

The LG Instaview Door-In-Door refrigerator with its contents visible through the mirrored glass panel.
A man utilising the two-knock system on the mirrored glass panel revealing the content of the LG Instaview Door-In-Door Refrigerator.
The LG Instaview Door-In-Door refrigerator with its contents visible through the mirrored glass panel.
A man utilising the two-knock system on the mirrored glass panel revealing the content of the LG Instaview Door-In-Door Refrigerator.

Jako że lodówka jest urządzeniem kuchennym zużywającym najwięcej prądu, technologia Inverter Linear Compressor firmy LG zapewnia jak najmniejsze zużycie energii elektrycznej, obniża poziom hałasu oraz utrzymuje świeżość artykułów spożywczych przez dłuższy czas. Aplikacja ThinQ jest także pomocna, gdyż informuje o potrzebie dokonania konserwacji urządzenia lub dostosowania temperatury lodówki bądź zamrażarki niezależnie od czasu i miejsca.

*InstaView ThinQ to zastrzeżone znaki handlowe LG Electornics, które są wykorzystywane zgodnie z licencją.

Dzięki ThinQ oraz inteligentnym urządzeniom do domu LG utrzymanie porządku w domu oraz kontrola urządzeń mogą stać się łatwiejsze. Jeżeli zainteresowały Cię takie rozwiązania, sprawdź produkty LG obsługiwane przez ThinQ.


Life’s Good!

