LG Experience

LG przedstawia inteligentną pralkę na targach IFA 2019

Autor Wendy Clack 07.09.2019

At IFA 2019, the washing machine section featured a game where you take a trip inside the LG AI Washer A close-up of the LG AI Washer, on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE

Sprawdź, jak przy użyciu wspaniałej, sztucznej inteligencji firmy LG Twoje ubrania zostaną wyprane zgodnie z Twoimi oczekiwaniami.

Nikt nie lubi prać rzeczy. Im więcej ich pierzesz, tym więcej ich przybywa! 

W tym miejscu znajdziesz więcej informacji na jej temat oraz zrozumiesz, dlaczego to urządzenie jest świetnym dodatkiem do Twojego inteligentnego domu.

The LG AI Washer and Dryer were on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
A close-up of the LG AI Washer, on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
Inteligentna

Pralka LG ThinQ jest tak inteligentna, że wybiera ustawienia za Ciebie.

Po prostu wrzuć do niej ubrania i zrelaksuj się. Pralka automatycznie wybiera najlepszy cykl w oparciu o wagę i rodzaj tkaniny.

Dzięki analizie 20 000 różnych typów prania, pralka za każdym razem doskonale pierze.

Pranie jest inteligentne i odpowiednio delikatne w przypadku tkanin, które najbardziej tego wymagają – zapewniając Ci jeszcze bardziej miękkie i bardziej wytrzymałe ubrania. Testy wykazały, że ta pralka może zmniejszyć uszkodzenia tkanin o 18% w porównaniu do standardowego modelu*, wydłużając życie Twoich ukochanych ubrań.

Proste, nieprawdaż?

A close-up of the LG AI Washer, on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
Mocna

Pralka LG ThinQ jest wyposażona w godny pozazdroszczenia system napędu bezpośredniego. Jako że silnik jest bezpośrednio podłączony do bębna, pas nie jest potrzebny. To sprawia, że pralka jest bardzo mocna, a z drugiej strony – cicha niczym szept.


Szybka

Pełny wsad - od początku do końca programu, możesz wyprać w 39 minut – szybciej o 34% w porównaniu do standardowej opcji TurboWash** – wystarczająco długo, by obejrzeć odcinek swojego ulubionego serialu. Dzięki zastosowaniu czterech dysz kierunkowych, w mgnieniu oka Twoje ubrania będą znowu w idealnym stanie.

The LG AI Washer and Dryer were on show in the TWINWash section of IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
Ubrania będą lśnić czystością

Pralka LG ThinQ sprawi, że Twoja szafa będzie wyróżniać się taką czystością, jakiej nie powstydziliby się specjaliści. Funkcja Steam Refresh usuwa 99,9% alergenów***, takich jak roztocze kurzu domowego. Pralka przeciwdziała zagnieceniom, więc Twoje ubrania będą wyglądać jak nowe, niczym po skorzystaniu z usług pralni chemicznej.


Wygoda na następną dekadę

Monitoruj swoją pralkę z dowolnego miejsca przy użyciu aplikacji ThinQ na swoim telefonie. Pralka LG ThinQ jest także kompatybilna z Amazon Alexa oraz Google Assistant.

Dodatkowo możesz być spokojny, ponieważ gwarancja pralki wynosi 10 lat. Będziesz mógł cieszyć się najlepszą pralką na rynku przez wiele lat. To jest coś, co możemy nazwać inteligentnym życiem w domu. 

Dzięki mocnej i wygodnej w użyciu pralce LG ThinQ, pranie może stać się Twoją ulubioną pracą w domu.

At IFA 2019, the washing machine section featured a game where you take a trip inside the LG AI Washer A close-up of the LG AI Washer, on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
Będziesz na targach IFA 2019? Odwiedź nas!

Zobacz pralkę LG ThinQ w akcji, na największej komercyjnej wystawie dotyczącej technologii w Europie. Przygotowaliśmy specjalne interaktywne gry na naszym stoisku, abyś mógł odbyć podróż do środka najbardziej inteligentnej pralki na rynku. Wszystko po to, abyś doświadczył tego, jak dbamy o Twoje ubrania. 

Nasze stanowisko będzie dostępne dla odwiedzających na targach IFA 2019 w Berlinie, w dniach 6-11.09 w hali nr 18. Nie możemy się doczekać, by przedstawić Ci inteligentny dom przyszłości.

Aby być na bieżąco z aktualnościami, możesz nas także śledzić na naszych kanałach mediów społecznościowych.

AI DD was a big feature, and on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
At IFA 2019, the washing machine section featured a game where you take a trip inside the LG AI Washer | More at LG MAGAZINE
AI DD was a big feature, and on show at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
Life's Good!

TurboWash 360, AI DD oraz Steam Refresh są znakami towarowymi LG Electronics, udostępnionymi zgodnie z licencją.

*Test wykonany przez Intertek przy zastosowaniu cyklu Bawełna z 2 kg wsadem (zawierającym bieliznę), opisaną powyżej pralkę porównano ze standardową pralką LG. Rezultaty mogą się różnić w zależności od zawartości wkładu i czynników zewnętrznych.

**Test wykonany przez Intertek przy zastosowaniu cyklu TurboWash™ 39 z 50% wkładem, opisaną powyżej pralkę porównano ze standardową pralką z ustawionym cyklem Bawełna i wybraną opcją TurboWash™.

***Test wykonany przez Intertek przy zastosowaniu cyklu Bawełna z wybraną opcją „Bez zagnieceń” (wkład składał się z trzech koszul), rezultaty prania porównano z cyklem Bawełna bez wykorzystania opcji „Bez zagnieceń” (w oparciu o AATCC).

