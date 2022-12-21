Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Klasy energetyczne lodówek - poradnik

Autor Adrian Back 21.12.2022

Energooszczędna chłodziarko-zamrażarka klasy A bierze pod uwagę środowisko naturalne

W ostatnich latach energooszczędność artykułów gospodarstwa domowego wyraźnie poszła do przodu. Coraz więcej osób wymienia stare urządzenia na nowe i energooszczędne, aby obniżyć rachunki za prąd i ograniczyć emisję dwutlenku węgla.

Wymiana urządzeń nie omija kuchni, przeciwnie – właśnie tam ma miejsce najczęściej, zwłaszcza jeśli chodzi o lodówkozamrażarki. Jako jedyne urządzenie w całym domu lodówki pracują przecież całą dobę. 

Szukasz energooszczędnej lodówkozamrażarki, której nie brakuje żadnej z najnowszych funkcji? Ten artykuł pokaże ci krok po kroku, jak taką wybrać i jak czytać nowe klasy energooszczędności lodówek.

Nowe klasy energetyczne 

Klasy energetyczne oznacza się na urządzeniach już od ponad 25 lat. Długo stosowano klasy od A+++ do D. Jednak z biegiem czasu urządzeń o klasie od A+ do A+++ było coraz więcej, przez co nie było wiadomo, które urządzenie jest najbardziej energooszczędne. Wreszcie w 2021 r. nastąpiła zmiana: pojawił się nowy, prostszy system.

Szukaj A-klasy energooszczędnej lodówki zamrażarki, aby zaoszczędzić najwięcej energii
Szukaj A-klasy energooszczędnej lodówki zamrażarki, aby zaoszczędzić najwięcej energii

W nowym systemie oznacza się klasy energetyczne od A do G. Dzięki temu etykiety są czytelniejsze, zwłaszcza że uzupełnia je kolorowa skala i kod QR, który można zeskanować, żeby dowiedzieć się więcej o produkcie. 

Obecnie etykiety na lodówkozamrażarkach wskazują klasę energetyczną, zużycie energii, pojemność oraz poziom emitowanego hałasu. 

Nowe oceny efektywności energetycznej mogą pomóc Ci znaleźć energooszczędną lodówkę-zamrażarkę
Nowe oceny efektywności energetycznej mogą pomóc Ci znaleźć energooszczędną lodówkę-zamrażarkę

Co ma wpływ na wydajność energetyczną

Postęp technologiczny jest nieubłagany i jeśli twoje urządzenie liczy już sporo lat, prawdopodobnie zużywa dużo prądu. Nowe urządzenia są już projektowanie z myślą o oszczędzaniu energii, ale to nie wszystko. A zatem, co jeszcze wpływa na energooszczędność lodówki?

Po pierwsze, liczy się rozmiar lodówkozamrażarki, z prostego powodu: im jest większa, tym więcej pobiera prądu. Dlatego zawsze bierz pod uwagę swoje potrzeby oraz przestrzeń, jaką masz w kuchni, pamiętając, by zachować 10 cm odstępu pomiędzy ścianą a tyłem urządzenia. 

Po drugie, marka i model również mają duży wpływ na zużycie prądu. Dlatego LG opracowuje nowoczesne technologie, które sprzyjają oszczędzaniu energii.

Poza samym urządzeniem, na pobór energii wpływają również: liczebność domowników oraz to, jak często otwierane są drzwi. Wreszcie, jeżeli masz bardzo ciepło w kuchni, twoja lodówka będzie musiała ciężej pracować, żeby utrzymać chłód.

Jaką energooszczędną lodówkę wybrać?

Jak pisaliśmy wcześniej, od 2021 r. stosuje się nowe klasy energetyczne: od A (wysoka energooszczędność) do G (najniższa energooszczędność). W dodatku kryteria dla producentów są teraz bardziej rygorystyczne niż kiedyś. A więc jaka jest najlepsza klasa energetyczna lodówki? Lodówka o klasie A jest bezkonkurencyjna, jeśli chodzi o energooszczędność. 

Co więcej, niektóre produkty mają specjalne funkcje oszczędzające prąd. Jakie to funkcje? Przeczytasz poniżej.

Kobieta szuka energooszczędnej lodówki zamrażarki online
Kobieta szuka energooszczędnej lodówki zamrażarki online

Technologia oszczędzania prądu

Wiele urządzeń ma tryb czuwania oraz tryb mniejszego zużycia prądu. LG poszło jednak o krok dalej, wprowadzając sprężarkę Smart Inverter Compressor™, która zmniejsza zużycie energii o 32% w porównaniu ze standardowymi sprężarkami tłokowymi dostępnymi na rynku.1

Sprawdź zawartość lodówki bez otwierania drzwi

Lodówki LG z funkcją InstaView™ to świetny przykład technologii w służbie wydajności energetycznej. W drzwiach tych lodówek znajduje się szklany panel, dzięki czemu nie musisz otwierać lodówki, aby sprawdzić jej zawartość. Wystarczy, że zapukasz dwa razy, a ukażą ci się zapasy.

Dzięki temu, że nie trzeba otwierać drzwi, zimne powietrze nie ucieka, a lodówka nie musi wciąż regulować temperatury. A najlepsze jest to, że system Door-in-Door, czyli mniejsze drzwiczki wbudowane w drzwi lodówki, daje ci szybki i łatwy dostęp do najczęściej wyjmowanych artykułów bez potrzeby otwierania całych drzwi, czyli na zewnątrz wydostaje się mniej zimnego powietrza.

Inteligentne połączenie przez aplikację ThinQ

Lodówka podłączona do aplikacji LG ThinQ naprawdę jest całkiem inteligentna. Przyjmuje komendy głosowe ze smartfona i pozwala na sterowanie funkcjami za pośrednictwem aplikacji.

Możesz na przykład zmieniać temperaturę w lodówce za jednym dotknięciem ekranu smartfona oraz uruchomić funkcję Express Freeze – szybkie chłodzenie – żeby przygotować lodówkę na nową porcję zakupów. Jeżeli zapomnisz o zamknięciu lodówki, dostaniesz powiadomienie na telefon. Z kolei funkcja Smart Learner dostosuje pracę lodówki do tego, jak jej używasz

To oznacza, że lodówkozamrażarka może czasowo mocniej chłodzić lub przechodzić tryb niskiego zużycia energii, dzięki czemu zaoszczędzisz na rachunkach za prąd.

Energooszczędna chłodziarko-zamrażarka pomaga zmniejszyć koszty i wpływ na środowisko.
Energooszczędna chłodziarko-zamrażarka pomaga zmniejszyć koszty i wpływ na środowisko.

Jak zwiększyć wydajność energetyczną?

Wiesz już, jaka jest najlepsza klasa energetyczna lodówki. Ale nawet jeśli lodówka, którą masz, nie ma najwyższej lub nawet średniej klasy energetycznej, istnieją sposoby na poprawienie jej wydajności. Dzięki temu będzie pobierała mniej prądu, a ty dostaniesz niższe rachunki.

7 sposobów na mniejsze zużycie energii

  1. Dopilnuj, by lodówkozamrażarka nie była przepełniona. W środku powinno być wystarczająco dużo miejsca, by chłodne powietrze krążyło swobodnie.
  2. Jeżeli wyjeżdżasz, nie zapomnij o uruchomieniu trybu ekologicznego, aby zmniejszyć pobór prądu.
  3. Wolna przestrzeń wokół lodówki ułatwi wentylację. 
  4. Nie zmniejszaj temperatury urządzenia niepotrzebnie. 
  5. Jeżeli twoja lodówka świeci pustkami, nieco zwiększ jej temperaturę, żeby pobierała mniej energii
  6. Zanim schowasz do lodówki ugotowane danie, koniecznie je wystudź. Ciepłe produkty zwiększą temperaturę wewnątrz lodówki, przez co zużywa ona więcej energii, a inne artykuły mogą się rozchłodzić.
  7. Posiłki przechowuj w szczelnie zamkniętych pojemnikach, co poprawi wydajność chłodzenia. 


Czy z energooszczędną lodówką będę mieć niższe rachunki za prąd?

Lodówkozamrażarka należy do nielicznych urządzeń w domu, które pracują całą dobę przez 7 dni w tygodniu. Czyli jeśli sprytnie ustawisz jej pracę, sporo zaoszczędzisz. 

Korzystając z funkcji InstaView, nie musisz ciągle otwierać drzwi lodówki, więc zimne powietrze z niej nie ucieknie. Z kolei nadmuch DoorCooling chłodzi szybko i równomiernie. W dodatku LG stosuje także technologię Linear Cooling, która niweluje wahania temperatury, przez co urządzenie zużywa jeszcze mniej energii. Z lodówką klasy A wydasz na energię o ponad 200 euro mniej.

Wysoka, energooszczędna lodówka-zamrażarka klasy A w kolorze czarnym
Wysoka, energooszczędna lodówka-zamrażarka klasy A w kolorze czarnym

Najbardziej energooszczędne lodówkozamrażarki według klas energetycznych

Jeżeli zależy Ci na wyjątkowej wydajności energetycznej, to dobrym wyborem będzie lodówka LG. Poniżej przedstawiamy kilka modeli.

Wysokie lodówko-zamrażarki

  • Klasa energetyczna A

Lodówkozamrażarka z technologią chłodzenia Total No Frost (LG GBB92MCBAP) jest idealnym modelem dla osób doceniających zalety inteligentnego i zrównoważonego domu. Wyróżnia ją rzadko spotykana klasa energetyczna A liczona według nowego systemu. Jest to możliwe dzięki zastosowaniu inwerterowej sprężarki, która generuje mniej tarć, a przez to urządzenie jest bardziej niezawodne i wytrzymałe. Lodówka ma 20-letnią gwarancję, więc jest to pewna inwestycja. Jaka klasa energetyczna lodówki jest najlepsza? Bez wątpienia właśnie A.

  • Klasa energetyczna C

Nowa klasa energetyczna lodówek C również zawiera modele doskonale radzące sobie z wydajnością energetyczną. Zwróć uwagę na lodówkozamrażarkę typu kombi (LG GBP62DSXCC1). Jest wyposażona w technologię DoorCooling+™, dzięki której jedzenie pozostaje świeże na długo, niezależnie od tego, gdzie w lodówce je umieścisz. Posiada wbudowaną szufladę z regulacją wilgotności, która sprawi, że wszystkie owoce i warzywa dłużej zachowają świeżość. Co więcej, inwerterowa sprężarka liniowa – umożliwiająca cichą i wydajną pracę lodówki – jest objęta 10-letnią gwarancją. 

Z kolei lodówkozamrażarka ze sprężarką liniową (LG GBB72MCQCN) umożliwia dokładną regulację temperatury i równomierne chłodzenie przez 24 godziny na dobę. Szczyci się klasą energetyczną C i jest naszpikowana technologią. Łączy się na przykład z aplikacją LG ThinQ, co oznacza, że możesz zdalnie zmieniać temperaturę w lodówce za pomocą smartfona, żeby przygotować ją na włożenie nowych zakupów.

  • Klasa energetyczna D

Jeżeli zależy ci na wytrzymałym, cichym oraz energooszczędnym urządzeniu, lodówka z dolnym zamrażalnikiem (LG GBB62BLFGC) to fantastyczny wybór. Należy do nowej klasy energetycznej lodówek – D. Ma inwerterową sprężarkę liniową i technologię DoorCooling+ ™, co sprawia, że jest niezawodna.


Już wiesz, jaka klasa energetyczna lodówki jest najlepsza dla ciebie? Jeśli szukasz energooszczędnej lodówki, która ma wszystkie najnowsze technologie, a w dodatku pomoże ci obniżyć rachunki za prąd, w ofercie LG na pewno znajdziesz taką, która odpowiada na twoje potrzeby.

Często zadawane pytania

Czemu służy funkcja Door-in-Door?

Z systemem LG Door-in-Door masz pod ręką ulubione artykuły spożywcze i nie musisz często otwierać głównych drzwi lodówki, ograniczając utratę zimnego powietrza. W łatwo dostępnej części możesz schować na przykład napoje, owoce, jogurty.


Jak sprawdzić klasę energetyczną lodówkozamrażarki?

Etykietę z klasą energetyczną znajdziesz na karcie produktu urządzenia w oficjalnym sklepie LG. W sekcji „Parametry techniczne” podajemy także przybliżone zużycie energii w ciągu roku dla lodówkozamrażarki, którą bierzesz pod uwagę. Etykieta z nową klasą energetyczną lodówki jest również naklejona bezpośrednio na urządzenie.


Life's Good!



1 Na podstawie testu UL przy użyciu wewnętrznego badania firmy LG, w którym porównano czas potrzebny do obniżenia temperatury dla części na artykuły w górnych drzwiach z 24,8℃ do 8℃ dla modelu LGE bez technologii DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) oraz modelu z technologią DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN).
2 Komisja Europejska
3 Badanie wykonane przez Intertek, na podstawie IEC 60456 : wydanie 5.0. Porównanie programu TurboWash39 ze wsadem 5kg ze standardowym programem do prania bawełny z funkcją TurboWash (model F4V9RWP2W oraz FC1450S2W). Wyniki badania są zależne od otoczenia.

Wyróżniony produkt

GBV5240CPY.jpg

GBV7280CMB

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG | srebrna | 2.03 m | klasa C | DoorCooling+™ |Total No Frost

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
GSQV90MCAE.jpg

GSQV90MCAE

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG InstaView Side-by-Side Door-in-Door

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
DODAJ DO KOSZYKA
GBV7280AEV.jpg

GBV7280AEV

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG | ciemny grafit | 2.03 m | klasa A | DoorCooling+™ | Total No Frost | Cicha - 35 db

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ

Podobny artykuł

Kobieta demonstruje, jak prawidłowo przechowywać żywność w lodówce

Wskazówki

Jak przechowywać jedzenie w lodówce, żeby było świeżo, zdrowo i zero waste

Odpowiednia organizacja wnętrza lodówki to podstawa, jeśli chcesz mieć świeże i zdrowe jedzenie. Jak przechowywać jedzenie w lodówce? Dowiesz się z tego artykułu.

Mężczyzna mierzący rozmiar swojej lodówki

Wskazówki

Przewodnik po rozmiarach lodówek: poznaj standardowe rozmiary lodówek

Jeśli myślisz o zakupie nowej lodówki, znajomość standardowych rozmiarów, popularnych funkcji i modeli jest niezbędna, aby znaleźć najlepsze rozwiązanie dla Twojego domu.

Firma LG dąży do osiągnięcia bardziej zrównoważonego rozwoju i neutralności pod względem emisji dwutlenku węgla

Nasza marka

Zrównoważona przyszłość LG: neutralność węglowa

Czym dokładnie jest neutralność węglowa i co robi firma LG, aby osiągnąć ten cel i bardziej zrównoważoną przyszłość?

Poprzedni

Jak przechowywać żywność w lodówce?
 

Następny

Telewizor jak obraz ozdobi Twoje wnętrze