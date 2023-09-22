Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Firma LG dąży do osiągnięcia bardziej zrównoważonego rozwoju i neutralności pod względem emisji dwutlenku węgla

Zrównoważona przyszłość LG: neutralność węglowa

Czym dokładnie jest neutralność węglowa i co robi firma LG, aby osiągnąć ten cel i bardziej zrównoważoną przyszłość?

 

Zrównoważona przyszłość LG: neutralność węglowa

Czym dokładnie jest neutralność węglowa i co robi firma LG, aby osiągnąć ten cel i bardziej zrównoważoną przyszłość?

 



  • Neutralność węglowa polega na zrównoważeniu emisji CO2
  • Międzynarodowa Organizacja Normalizacyjna (ISO) aktywnie definiuje, co oficjalnie oznacza zerowy poziom netto
  • Wiele linii produktów LG uzyskało certyfikaty zrównoważonego rozwoju przyznawane przez organy międzynarodowe i lokalne
  • Dążymy do korzystania w 100% z energii odnawialnej na terenach LG, a także prowadzimy szereg innych działań przyjaznych dla środowiska

W firmie LG rozumiemy, jak ważne jest to, by chronić naszą planetę, dopóki jeszcze jest to możliwe. W praktyce oznacza to zwracanie uwagi na ilość węgla zużywanego podczas produkcji (a po zakończeniu okresu eksploatacji – utylizacji) znanych i lubianych urządzeń elektronicznych LG.

W ramach inicjatywy „Better Life Plan 2030”, firma LG realizuje szereg celów związanych z ESG, aby by do 2030 roku osiągnąć neutralność pod względem emisji dwutlenku węgla. Zanim jednak zagłębimy się w to, jak planujemy osiągnąć ten ambitny cel, przyjrzyjmy się bliżej szczegółom.



Neutralność węglowa – objaśnienie

Istnieje wiele modnych haseł związanych ze zrównoważonym rozwojem i globalnym wpływem gazów cieplarnianych. Neutralność węglowa jest jednym z najpopularniejszych, ale co tak naprawdę oznacza?

Czym jest neutralność węglowa?


Postawiliśmy sobie za cel osiągnięcie „neutralności węglowej” do 2030 roku. Oznacza to, że ilość CO2 uwalnianego do atmosfery w wyniku naszej działalności (analizując nasz łańcuch dostaw) zostanie zrównoważona przez taką samą ilość CO2 usuwaną z atmosfery. Dla firm takich jak nasza oznacza to zmniejszenie emisji dwutlenku węgla bądź inwestowanie w działania równoważące emisję dwutlenku węgla, takie jak inwestycje w energię odnawialną.

Planujemy osiągnąć neutralność węglową poprzez szereg różnych działań, w tym wprowadzenie energooszczędnych obiektów i urządzeń ograniczających emisję dwutlenku węgla w całym naszym procesie produkcyjnym. Oprócz tego stale zabezpieczamy kredyty węglowe w ramach projektu mechanizmu czystego rozwoju, a także przyczyniamy się do ograniczenia produkcji gazów cieplarnianych poprzez nasze rozwiązania biznesowe, takie jak wysokowydajne lodówki i systemy zarządzania energią, które rozszerzają wykorzystanie energii odnawialnej.

Co oznacza zerowy poziom emisji netto?

Podczas gdy neutralność węglowa oznacza równoważenie emisji CO2 poprzez kompensację, Międzynarodowa Organizacja Normalizacyjna (ISO) jest w trakcie stabilizacji pełnej definicji statusu zerowego poziomu emisji netto. Będzie to miało ogromny wpływ na sposób, w jaki organizacje i jednostki na całym świecie definiują wpływ własnych emisji gazów cieplarnianych.



Dlaczego te cele są ważne?


Cele, które sobie wyznaczyliśmy, przyczyniają się do realizacji zadania określonego w porozumieniu paryskim z 2015 roku, jakim jest ograniczenie wzrostu globalnego ocieplenia do nie więcej niż 1,5 stopnia Celsjusza powyżej poziomu sprzed epoki przemysłowej.

Jeśli próg ten zostanie przekroczony, ekstremalne warunki pogodowe, takie jak susze, fale upałów i ulewne deszcze, będą występować coraz częściej, zwiększając ryzyko chorób, wpływając na produkcję żywności i na zaopatrzenie w wodę ogromnych rzesz ludności na świecie. Dlatego tak ważne jest, abyśmy zrobili wszystko, co w naszej mocy, aby ograniczyć wpływ firmy LG i naszych produktów na planetę.

Osoby prywatne mogą wprowadzać niewielkie zmiany, takie jak monitorowanie codziennego użytkowania telewizora za pomocą inteligentnej aplikacji mobilnej. LG ThinQ. Jednak ostatecznie to firmy muszą wziąć odpowiedzialność za własne emisje, a cały przemysł będzie musiał zmienić sposób działania, aby osiągnąć ten cel. Czytaj dalej, aby dowiedzieć się więcej o tym, jak firma LG rozwiązuje tę kluczową kwestię.

Przyszłość zrównoważonego rozwoju w branży elektroniki użytkowej

Już teraz czynimy postępy w kierunku osiągnięcia naszego celu, jakim jest neutralność węglowa do 2030 roku, poprzez zapewnienie certyfikowanych standardów emisji i produkcję bardziej energooszczędnych urządzeń, które, jak udowodniono, skutecznie zmniejszają emisję gazów cieplarnianych. Przyjrzyjmy się niektórym działaniom, które podejmujemy, aby to osiągnąć.

Inwestycje w projekty redukcji zanieczyszczeń

Od sadzenia drzew w Hiszpanii po promocję ograniczenia ilości e-odpadów w Korei Południowej, podejmujemy szeroko zakrojone działania mające na celu redukcję emisji we wszystkich naszych operacjach biznesowych.1 Jesteśmy dumni, że dołączyliśmy do RE100, globalnej inicjatywy, która opowiada się za przejściem firm w 100% na energię odnawialną dla zaspokojenia własnych potrzeb energetycznych w całości. Planujemy osiągnąć ten cel poprzez stopniowe zwiększanie udziału odnawialnych źródeł energii, takich jak energia słoneczna i wiatrowa, aby do 2050 roku w 100% korzystać z energii odnawialnej.


Minimalizacja wpływu na środowisko w celu osiągnięcia neutralności węglowej

Oczywiście nasz wpływ na środowisko to nie tylko emisja CO2. Podejmujemy wiele innych przyjaznych dla środowiska działań, które również przyczyniają się do osiągnięcia naszych celów w zakresie neutralności węglowej, od projektowania lodówek z zamrażarkami z globalnymi i lokalnymi certyfikatami, po uwzględnianie trybów oszczędzania energii w inteligentnych modelach telewizorów LG. Wszystko zaczyna się od projektowania urządzeń, które są lepsze dla środowiska, zarówno pod względem innowacyjnych technologii, jak i materiałów użytych do ich produkcji.

Certyfikowane zrównoważone linie produktów

Działania podejmowane w zakładach i opakowania są ważnymi elementami zrównoważonej układanki LG. Kluczowy jest również proces rozwoju produktów. Firma LG uzyskała wiele certyfikatów efektywności energetycznej i certyfikatów ekologicznych dla zakwalifikowanych modeli, takich jak suszarki z certyfikatem TÜV i pralki SIGNATURE z certyfikatem organizacji Carbon Trust.



Certyfikaty efektywności energetycznej

Wiele urządzeń domowych LG spełnia wymogi różnych lokalnych i międzynarodowych certyfikatów efektywności. Na przykład wiele modeli suszarek LG w Niemczech posiada certyfikat TÜV Rheinland ze znakiem Zielony Produkt.2 Symbol ten oznacza różne środki zrównoważonego rozwoju związane z zawartością chemikaliów, recyklingiem, oceną wpływu na środowisko i nie tylko.



Certyfikaty jakości powietrza

Osiągnięcie neutralności węglowej zaczyna się u źródła, a kończy na powietrzu, którym oddychamy. Świadoma konsumpcja i produkcja wpływają na środowisko jako całość, w tym na powietrze, którym oddychamy. W Wielkiej Brytanii wiele modeli odkurzaczy i pralek zostało zweryfikowanych przez Brytyjską Fundację Alergii BAF pod kątem ich zdolności do ograniczania ilości alergenów chemicznych w pomieszczeniach.3

Krótko mówiąc, konsumenci w całej Europie mogą kierować się tymi oznaczeniami, aby szybko rozpoznać najbardziej wydajne i świadome ekologicznie produkty oferowane przez markę LG.



Bardziej zrównoważone materiały produkcyjne

Naszym celem jest recykling 300 ton plastiku rocznie. Przykładowo, jeden z 65-calowych paneli OLED firmy LG otrzymał prestiżowy certyfikat Product Carbon Footprint  przyznawany przez organizację Carbon Trust.4

Ponadto osiągnęliśmy 6% wzrost wykorzystania materiałów pochodzących z recyklingu dla dziesięciu rodzajów tworzyw sztucznych. Dążymy również do tego, aby stać się liderem w branży recyklingu e-odpadów, pracując nad ulepszeniem designu naszych produktów pod kątem przyjazności dla środowiska. Dysponujemy także globalną polityką odbioru i recyklingu e-odpadów, aby chronić zasoby naturalne poprzez recykling elektroniki po zakończeniu jej użytkowania.

Przejście na ekologiczne opakowania

Nie tylko same produkty muszą być bardziej przyjazne dla środowiska, ale także opakowania, w których są dostarczane. Nasze zrównoważone opakowania zmniejszyły zużycie papieru o 85 ton rocznie, a styropianu o 19 ton rocznie.5 W 2011 roku przekazaliśmy nawet 400 pudeł do zoo, aby zwierzęta mogły się nimi bawić! Działania takie jak te pomogły nam uzyskać certyfikat Interket Verified Recycled Content dla wielu linii telewizorów LG.

100% wykorzystanie energii odnawialnej

Naszym celem jest osiągnięcie neutralności węglowej poprzez całkowite przejście na energię odnawialną do 2050 roku. W Ameryce Północnej nasze procesy produkcyjne i logistyczne oraz biura w obecnej chwili już korzystają w 100% z energii odnawialnej.

Umowa na zakup odnawialnej energii elektrycznej została zawarta z GS EPS, koreańską firmą zajmującą się produkcją energii, i obejmuje instalację elektrowni słonecznej na naszym zintegrowanym budynku produkcyjnym w LG Smart Park w Changwon w Korei Południowej.5 Zajmie ona obszar odpowiadający trzem boiskom piłkarskim! Co więcej, w naszym zakładzie produkcyjnym w Noida w Indiach instalujemy moduły solarne o mocy 3,2 MW, które będą również zasilać nasze biuro administracyjne.

Poprzez te działania dążymy do tego, aby do 2050 roku 100% miejsc pracy w LG na całym świecie korzystało wyłącznie z energii odnawialnej.7

Firma LG robi ogromne postępy, aby osiągnąć prosty, ale znaczący cel: zmniejszenie emisji do atmosfery. Podejmując te i inne kroki, zwiększamy nasze wysiłki w skali globalnej.

Chcesz dowiedzieć się więcej?

Czytaj dalej o działaniach firmy LG na rzecz zrównoważonego rozwoju.

1 2021 Globalny raport zrównoważonego rozwoju LG
2 TÜV Rheinland: Certyfikacja na podstawie oceny wpływu na środowisko – efektywności energetycznej, śladu węglowego, zawartości chemikaliów, szansy na recykling.
3 Allergy UK: Aprobata dla produktów, które zostały niezależnie przetestowane naukowo i w przypadku których udowodniono, że redukują lub usuwają alergeny ze środowiska wewnętrznego.
4 Carbon Trust
5 2022 Globalny raport zrównoważonego rozwoju LG
6 LG Newsroom
7 2023 Globalny podręcznik zrównoważonego rozwoju LG

