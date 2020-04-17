Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

TurboWash

Białe ubrania wiszące na sznurku do prania

Wskazówki

Jak usunąć plamy z białych ubrań

Od domowych sposobów po wybór odpowiednich cykli prania – przyglądamy się, co zrobić, by białe ubrania pozostały długo świeże, i jak usunąć z nich nawet najtrudniejsze plamy.

Smart TVs are great gifts for dads who love entertainment.

Wskazówki

Sprawdzony prezent dla wybrednego taty

Nie masz pomysłu na prezent dla wybrednego taty? Kup produkt, który będzie pasował do jego osobowości i trybu życia.

A laundry room is equipped with a smart washing machine.

Wskazówki

Zabierz się za wiosenne porządki, korzystając z inteligentnej pralki parowej

Przygotowania do wiosny mogą być dziecinne proste – wystarczy inteligentna pralka parowa!

Pralki i suszarki LG wykorzystują sztuczną inteligencję, aby chronić Twoje ubrania.

Wskazówki

Wszystko, co chcesz wiedzieć na temat pralek LG

Przeczytaj nasze najczęściej zadawane pytania i poznaj sprytne funkcje pralek LG oraz dowiedz się, jak korzystnie wpływają one na Twoje ubrania i ślad węglowy.

Podstawy

Technologia, która poprawia Twoje życie codzienne

