Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Jak usunąć plamy z białych ubrań

Autor Adrian Back 08.12.2023

Białe ubrania wiszące na sznurku do prania
  • Dowiedz się, jak  postępować z różnymi rodzajami plam, zanim włoży się odzież do prania
  • Sprawdź, które cykle prania i temperatury są najbardziej skuteczne w usuwaniu plam z białych ubrań
  • Postaramy się także odpowiedzieć na niektóre z najczęściej zadawanych pytań dotyczących usuwania plam z białych ubrań 

Plamy na białych ubraniach mogą być bardzo irytujące, niezależnie od tego, czy jest to jedzenie, napoje czy brud. Jednak ich usuwanie jest łatwiejsze, niż sobie wyobrażasz. Skorzystaj z cennych wskazówek, jak skutecznie usunąć plamy z każdej tkaniny i w każdej pralce.

Najlepszy sposób na usunięcie plam z białych ubrań przed praniem

Spójrzmy prawdzie w oczy: jeśli chodzi o usuwanie plam z białych ubrań, nie możemy po prostu wrzucić ich do prania z nadzieją, że zabrudzenia same znikną. Prawdopodobnie trzeba będzie poświęcić im trochę więcej uwagi, aby znowu wyglądały jak nowe. 

Oto kilka rzeczy, które należy uwzględnić przed przystąpieniem do usuwania plam...

Świeżo wyprane białe ubrania z koszem na bieliznę wypełnionym ubraniami w tle
Świeżo wyprane białe ubrania z koszem na bieliznę wypełnionym ubraniami w tle
lg-experience-icon_fabric_type
Rodzaj tkaniny

To ważna kwestia, ponieważ od niej zależy, która metoda usuwania plam sprawdzi się najlepiej. Im bardziej chłonne jest włókno, tym łatwiej je czyścić. Dlatego bawełna łatwo się plami, ale po dokładnym wypraniu jest zwykle jak nowa.


lg-experience-icon_fabric_type
Rodzaj plamy

Jak wspomniano powyżej, należy wziąć także pod uwagę rodzaj plamy. Oto niektórzy z najczęstszych winowajców, a także sposoby, które pomogą Ci rozprawić się z każdą plamą.


Jak usunąć z ubrań plamy z czerwonego lub różowego wina?

Przewrócony kieliszek czerwonego wina
Przewrócony kieliszek czerwonego wina
  • Stare i zaschnięte plamy

- Namocz plamę przez noc w roztworze z jednej łyżeczki detergentu do prania zmieszanego z 50 g sody oczyszczonej lub 60 ml wody utlenionej. 

- Zmieszaj wodę utlenioną z płynem do mycia naczyń i nałóż bezpośrednio na plamę lub namocz przez noc.

  • Świeże plamy

- Zaskakująco skuteczna może być sól, zwłaszcza kiedy doda się ją do zimnej wody i namacza plamę przez kilka godzin. 

- Jeśli masz pod ręką trochę białego wina natychmiast wylej jego niewielką ilość na plamę i użyj papierowego ręcznika, aby przetrzeć materiał. Nie usuniesz plamy kompletnie, ale powinna ona całkowicie zniknąć po praniu.

Jak usunąć z ubrań plamy z kawy i herbaty?

  • Stare i zaschnięte plamy

- Wymieszaj łyżkę stołową białego octu z jedną łyżeczką mydła kastylijskiego w misce z wodą i umieść poplamione ubranie w roztworze na 30 minut przed wypraniem go w zimnej wodzie. 

- Posyp plamę sodą oczyszczoną lub wybielaczem tlenowym i pocieraj wilgotną szmatką. Następnie wypierz ubranie w normalnym cyklu.

  • Świeże plamy

- Wymieszaj sodę oczyszczoną z wodą na pastę, a następnie wetrzyj w plamę i pocieraj, aż zniknie. Spłucz tkaninę zimną wodą. 

- Wymieszaj detergent do prania, ocet i wodę w równych proporcjach. Nanieś na plamę, a następnie użyj starej szczoteczki do zębów i delikatnie pocieraj plamę, dopóki nie zniknie.

Biały materiał pokryty plamami po kawie
Biały materiał pokryty plamami po kawie

Jak usunąć z ubrań plamy z sosu pomidorowego?

Mężczyzna jedzący kawałek pizzy
Mężczyzna jedzący kawałek pizzy
  • Stare i zaschnięte plamy

- Zmieszaj 50 g sody oczyszczonej z 60 ml wody utlenionej i namaczaj ubranie przez noc, a następnie wypierz w pralce jak zwykle. 

- Zmieszaj sól i sodę oczyszczoną w równych częściach i dodaj odrobinę wody, aby utworzyć pastę. Wetrzyj pastę w plamę, a następnie wypierz ubranie w normalnym cyklu.

  • Świeże plamy

- Zwilż ubranie zimną wodą, a następnie spryskaj uniwersalnym odplamiaczem i pocieraj tkaninę. 

- Jeśli sos jest na bazie oleju, nanieś płyn do mycia naczyń i detergent do prania bezpośrednio na plamę, pocieraj okrężnymi ruchami, a następnie spłucz zimną wodą.

Jak usunąć z ubrań plamy z potu i dezodorantu?

  • Stare i zaschnięte plamy

1. Wymieszaj 120 ml wody utlenionej, 2 łyżki sody oczyszczonej, 1 łyżeczkę detergentu 

i 60 ml wody. Nanieś na plamę, potrzyj i pozostaw na kilka godzin, a następnie wypierz w zimnej wodzie.

2. Wymieszaj 80 ml białego octu i 1 łyżkę sody oczyszczonej w misce zimnej wody. Namocz ubranie przez 30 minut, a następnie wypierz je w regularnym cyklu.

  • Świeże plamy

- Wymagają jedynie użycia niewielkiej ilości białego octu, który należy wetrzeć w plamę przed wypraniem odzieży w normalnym cyklu. 

- Alternatywnie, wyciśnij sok z cytryny i dodaj do niego taką samą ilość zimnej wody. Następnie nanieś na plamę, dobrze wetrzyj i pozostaw do wyschnięcia w nasłonecznionym miejscu. 

Dwie spocone osoby kładące się na odpoczynek
Dwie spocone osoby kładące się na odpoczynek

Jak usunąć z białych ubrań plamy krwi?

Ktoś nakładający plaster na kolano dziecka ze skaleczeniem
Ktoś nakładający plaster na kolano dziecka ze skaleczeniem
  • Stare i zaschnięte plamy

- Mocz odzież w misce z zimną, osoloną wodą przez kilka godzin, a następnie wypierz jak zwykle. Użyj około dwóch łyżek soli na litr wody. 

- Wypróbuj roztwór składający się z jednej części wody utlenionej i sześciu części zimnej wody i namaczaj tkaninę, aż plama będzie ledwo widoczna. Następnie wypierz w pralce w wysokiej temperaturze.

  • Świeże plamy

- Natychmiast spłucz plamę zimną wodą, a następnie przetrzyj ją ręcznikiem papierowym lub bawełnianą chusteczką. 

- Spryskaj tkaninę uniwersalnym odplamiaczem, pozostaw na 15 minut, a następnie spłucz zimną wodą. Możesz użyć szczotki, aby delikatnie pocierać plamę.

Prawidłowe pranie białych ubrań

Aby zachować świeżość i czystość białych ubrań, nowoczesne pralki oferują specjalne cykle prania.

Wlewanie detergentu do miarki
Wlewanie detergentu do miarki

Cykle prania do poplamionych ubrań  

Pralka LG ładowana od przodu z funkcją parową Steam+ i TurboWash 360 wykorzystuje gorącą wodę do skutecznego usuwania trudnych plam, takich jak pot, kawa i olej. Cykl prania bawełny wykorzystuje zróżnicowane ruchy bębna do dokładnego oczyszczenia tkaniny, a dodatkowo wszystkie alergeny usuwane są z mocą pary.

Pralki oferują temperatury i cykle prania w zakresie od 20ºC do 95ºC  i od 15 minut do ponad dwóch godzin. Ciepła woda jest najlepsza do utrzymania bieli w czystości, natomiast trudne plamy mogą wymagać dłuższego cyklu z praniem wstępnym lub dodatkowym płukaniem. 

Wybór odpowiedniego detergentu

Dobrymi opcjami są detergenty biologiczne i wybielacze, zalecane są detergenty o wysokiej sile działania z rozjaśniaczami optycznymi. 

Potrzebujesz środka wspomagającego, aby pozbyć się plam z białych ubrań?

Pralki LG mają specjalne cykle do usuwania uporczywych plam i nie wymagają specjalnych detergentów.


Najczęściej zadawane pytania 

Często zadawane pytania dotyczące konfiguracji soundbara TV
Często zadawane pytania dotyczące konfiguracji soundbara TV

Czy odwracać białe koszule na lewą stronę, aby usunąć plamy?

Odwrócenie rzeczy na lewą stronę pomoże w przypadku usuwania plam z potu, ale nie jest konieczne w przypadku płynów rozlanych na przód koszuli.

Jakie naturalne środki najlepiej usuwają plamy z białych ubrań?

Jak wspomniano powyżej w opisie postępowania z konkretnymi plamami, istnieją środki naturalne środki, które efektywnie działają. Najskuteczniejsze z nich to biały ocet, soda oczyszczona i woda utleniona. 

Czy ocet lub sok z cytryny pozostawiają nieprzyjemny zapach na ubraniach?

Obydwie substancje należy rozcieńczyć wodą, aby usunąć plamę, więc zapach nie powinien się utrzymywać. Tak naprawdę biały ocet pomaga usunąć nieprzyjemne zapachy, a po namoczeniu przez noc rzeczy stają się bezwonne. 

Czy można usunąć plamy z białych ubrań bez wybielacza?

Tak. Jak opisano powyżej, istnieje szereg metod usuwania nawet najtrudniejszych plam bez konieczności stosowania wybielacza.


Podsumowując, usuwanie plam z białych ubrań nie musi być udręką. Jeśli uzbroisz się w wiedzę na temat rodzajów tkanin, kategorii plam i odpowiednich zabiegów pielęgnacyjnych, przywrócisz odzieży nieskazitelną biel. Stosowanie odpowiednich cykli prania, temperatur i detergentów, przy jednoczesnym wykorzystaniu mocy naturalnych składników, sprawi, że biel pozostanie świeża i wolna od plam.


Life's Good!



1. Indywidualne rezultaty mogą się różnić

2. Zawsze sprawdzaj etykiety na odzieży i postępuj zgodnie z instrukcjami producenta. Niektóre tkaniny mogą być delikatniejsze i wymagać specjalnej pielęgnacji.

3. Środki ostrożności: Niektóre metody usuwania plam wymagają użycia środków chemicznych, takich jak woda utleniona.

4. Alergie i uczulenia: Osoby z alergią lub wrażliwe na niektóre środki czyszczące powinny zachować ostrożność i rozważyć alternatywne rozwiązania.

5. Chociaż naturalne środki, takie jak ocet i soda oczyszczona, są skuteczne, należy zachować ostrożność i unikać mieszania ich z innymi środkami chemicznymi.

6. Utrwalaniu się plam zapobiega przede wszystkim właściwy sposób prania i regularna pielęgnacja.

