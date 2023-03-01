Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
„Jak prawidłowo wybrać odpowiedni program prania?”

Autor Rachel Ramsay 01.03.2023

Choose the right wash cycle for fluffy towels.

Czy wiesz, że sposób, w jaki pierzesz swoje ubrania, może mieć duży wpływ na ich żywotność? Sekret pielęgnacji ubrań leży w znajomości własnej pralki. Dzisiaj, udzielimy odpowiedzi na najczęściej zadawane pytania: od wyboru programu prania po sposób utrzymania czystości pralki.

P. Jaki program najlepiej odpowiada mojemu praniu?

O. Pierwszym źródłem informacji dotyczącym sposobu prania ubrań są umieszczone na nich metki. Są na nich symbole wskazujące właściwe dla nich typy prania, które z kolei należy dostosować do odpowiedniego programu prania pralki.

Po sprawdzeniu wszystkich metek na ubraniach wciąż można być zdezorientowanym przez wszystkie różne ustawienia na pralce. Przyjrzyjmy się kilku najpopularniejszym programom prania, aby lepiej zrozumieć, który najlepiej odpowiada pranym ubraniom.

Bawełna 

Program jest przeznaczony do normalnie zabrudzonych ubrań bawełnianych. Łączy różne ruchy bębna, aby zapewnić tkaninom bawełnianym najlepsze oczyszczenie.

Sprawdź metki ubrań, aby uzyskać wskazówki dotyczące łatwości obsługi pralki.
Sprawdź metki ubrań, aby uzyskać wskazówki dotyczące łatwości obsługi pralki.

Mieszane 

Jak sama nazwa wskazuje, cykl Mieszane pierze wiele różnych tkanin w tym samym czasie i można go używać do większości tkanin, z wyjątkiem ubrań specjalnych, takich jak jedwab, tkaniny delikatne, sportowe, ciemne ubrania, wełna, pościel, zasłony.

Easy Care

Niniejszy cykl służy do ubrań, które nie wymagają prasowania po praniu, takich jak tkaniny poliamidowe, akrylowe i poliestrowe.

Pościel 

Niniejszy program jest przeznaczony do prania dużych elementów, takich jak narzuty na łóżko i poduszki. Idealnie nadaje się do wiosennych porządków, kiedy po długiej zimie pierze się kołdry.

Jeśli nadal nie masz pewności, który program prania wybrać, wybierz opcję Mieszane lub Easy Care, ponieważ obejmują one większość popularnych rodzajów tkanin i są idealne do zróżnicowanego wsadu. Należy pamiętać, że w przypadku programów Bawełna, Mieszane i Easy Care, pralki LG wyposażone w funkcję AI DD™ wykryją typ ubrań i inteligentnie dostosują wzorzec prania w celu ich optymalnego uprania.

Obróć pokrętło, aby wybrać programy pralki LG.
Obróć pokrętło, aby wybrać programy pralki LG.

Zależnie od modelu pralki LG na pralce można zauważyć przycisk „Mój program”. Z tego programu można skorzystać w połączeniu z aplikacją LG ThinQ®, która umożliwia pobranie nowych programów do różnych typów prania. Dostępne są programy dla każdego rodzaju prania, jakiego można potrzebować, np. pranie dla niemowląt, pranie na zimno, ochrona kolorów, dezodoryzacja, dżinsy, plamy po sokach i żywności, odzież dziecięca, bielizna, pora deszczowa, odświeżanie, pranie pojedynczych ubrań, obszycia rękawów i kołnierzyki, odzież sportowa, plamy z potu, strój kąpielowy i wiele innych.

Domyślnie, niniejszy przycisk umożliwia uruchomienie programu Płukanie+ Wirowanie. Jeśli ubrania wymagają prania ręcznego, wystarczy włożyć je do pralki po praniu ręcznym i uruchomić niniejszy tryb, aby wypłukać i odsączyć z nich wodę, dzięki czemu można je łatwo powiesić i wysuszyć.


P. Jaka temperatura prania i prędkość wirowania są odpowiednie dla mojego prania?

O. Miejscem, w którym należy szukać informacji o temperaturze prania, jest ponownie metka dotycząca pielęgnacji odzieży, ale zazwyczaj nie trzeba myśleć ani o temperaturze wody, ani o prędkości wirowania, ponieważ okaże się, że pralka ma domyślne ustawienie dla wybranego cyklu prania. 

Należy mieć jednak na uwadze kilka dobrych zasad. Gorąca woda jest odpowiednia dla większości pościeli i białych ubrań, a także dla bardzo zabrudzonego prania, ponieważ skutecznie pozbędzie się brudu. Ciepła woda nadaje się idealnie do codziennego prania i normalnie zabrudzonych ubrań, ponieważ dobrze pierze, nie tracąc koloru, nie marszcząc i nie kurcząc ubrań tak bardzo jak gorąca woda. A zimna woda jest idealna do delikatnych, jasnych kolorów i lekko zabrudzonych ubrań.

Wybierz odpowiedni cykl prania dla ubranek dziecięcych.
Wybierz odpowiedni cykl prania dla ubranek dziecięcych.

Jeśli chodzi o prędkość wirowania, wełna zazwyczaj potrzebuje mniejszej prędkości wirowania około 600–800 obr./min, syntetyki potrzebują średniej prędkości wirowania około 800–1000 obr./min, a bawełna potrzebuje wyższej prędkości wirowania około 900–1400 obr./min.


P. Jak można zmniejszyć wływ mojego prania na środowisko?

O. Aby upewnić się, że nie tylko wybrałeś program prania odpowiedni dla swoich ubrań, ale również w sposób jak najbardziej zrównoważony, oto kilka przydatnych wskazówek, o których warto pamiętać.

  • Pomiń pranie wstępne w przypadku lekko i normalnie zabrudzonego prania, ponieważ pomaga to chronić środowisko, oszczędzając energię, detergenty i wodę.
  • Upierz wstępnie plamy – ogrzewanie wody zużywa energię, więc jeśli możesz, wstępnie przepierz wszelkie plamy na ubraniach, aby użyć niższej temperatury do prania.
  • Używaj prawidłowo detergentów – postępuj zgodnie z instrukcjami producenta, aby upewnić się, że używasz prawidłowej ilości dla każdego prania.
Pierz ubrania rodziny razem z ustawieniem ładunku mieszanego.
Pierz ubrania rodziny razem z ustawieniem ładunku mieszanego.
  • Używaj maksymalnego wsadu – w razie możliwości, upierz większość swoich rzeczy na raz, ponieważ dwa połowiczne wsady zużywają normalnie więcej energii niż jeden jeden pełny wsad. Jeśli należy wybrać mniej niż maksymalny wsad, nie martw się, inteligentne rozpoznawanie wsadu w pralkach LG dostosuje ilość wody i czas prania, aby zaoszczędzić energię. A jeśli masz tylko połowę wsadu, posiadamy funkcję TurboWash™360˚, która zapewnia pranie w rekordowym czasie, zużywając mniej energii i wody.

P. Który detergent jest najlepszy i czy należy korzystać ze środków zmiękczających?

O. Po wybraniu programu prania, temperatury i prędkości wirowania, nadszedł czas na dodanie detergentu. Na rynku jest wiele detergentów do prania. Niektóre nadają się lepiej do określonych typów tkanin. Przykładowo można kupić detergent specjalnie do wełny lub bezpieczny dla kolorów, który zatrzymuje kolor na ubraniach. Zawsze dobrze jest postępować zgodnie z instrukcjami na butelce, aby pomóc Ci zdecydować, który z nich wybrać i ile użyć.

Piorąc w temperaturach poniżej 60 stopni, najlepiej używać płynnego detergentu, ponieważ proszek do prania może się w pełni nie rozpuścić w chłodniejszym praniu, pozostawiając ślady na odzieży. W przypadku prania w temperaturze 60 stopni lub wyższej najlepszą opcją jest proszek do prania, ponieważ gorąca woda może spowodować odparowanie płynnego detergentu.

A co z środkami zmiękczającymi? Działają one, pokrywając włókna ubrań substancją natłuszczającą, która pomaga wygładzić zagniecenia i utrzymać ubrania miękkie w dotyku. Środka zmiękczającego można używać, jeśli wieszasz swoje ubrania do wyschnięcia, ale jeśli używasz suszarki bębnowej, lepiej tego nie robić, ponieważ płyn do płukania tkanin może pozostawić osad, który wpływa na wydajność suszarki. Należy pamiętać, że w przypadku pralki LG z funkcją pary, można wybrać opcję „Wrinkle Care”, aby zmniejszyć ilość zagnieceń. Niniejsza inteligentna funkcja opisana jest tutaj.

Kobieta pachnie świeżym praniem ze swojej pralki easy care.
Kobieta pachnie świeżym praniem ze swojej pralki easy care.

P. Jak wyczyścić pralkę?

O. Kolejnym sposobem na czyste ubrania jest utrzymanie w czystości swojej pralki. Oto kilka porad dotyczących czyszczenia pralki i trzymania z dala pleśni i nieprzyjemnych zapachów.

  • Otwórz pralkę jak najszybciej po zakończeniu cyklu – nie zostawiaj mokrych ubrań w pralce, ponieważ może to powodować zagniecenia, zafarbowanie ubrań i brzydkie zapachy.
  • Po każdym myciu wytrzyj drzwi i uszczelkę drzwi suchą szmatką – i pozostaw drzwi i szufladę urządzenia lekko otwarte, aby umożliwić ich wyschnięcie.
  • Regularnie uruchamiaj program czyszczenia bębna, jeśli masz go w swojej pralce LG. Niniejsza specjalna funkcja myje i płucze wnętrze bębna. Jeśli nie masz tego cyklu, możesz uruchomić pustą pralkę na programie Bawełna, z temperaturą wody 95 stopni i tabletkami do prania w bębnie i szufladzie dozownika.
Jak korzystać z szuflady dozownika detergentu dla każdego cyklu prania.
Jak wyczyścić filtr pompy spustowej w pralce.
Jak korzystać z szuflady dozownika detergentu dla każdego cyklu prania.
Jak wyczyścić filtr pompy spustowej w pralce.
  • Wyczyść szufladę dozownika – mogą się w niej odkładać pozostałości detergentu i środka zmiękczającego, co skutkuje pleśnią i brzydkimi zapachami. Szufladę należy wyjmować raz lub dwa razy w miesiącu, przepłukać ciepłą wodą i osuszyć miękkim ręcznikiem.
  • Oczyść filtr pompy odpływowej – to małe, prostokątne pudełko znajduje się w lewym dolnym rogu pralki. Jego zadaniem jest zbieranie drobnych przedmiotów i mikrowłókien podczas prania. Raz w miesiącu, zgodnie z instrukcją obsługi, należy sprawdzić filtr i usunąć wszystko, co się w nim zgromadziło.1

Pielęgnacja ubrań i pralki jest prosta, jeśli wiesz, jak to robić. Mamy nadzieję, że niniejszy artykuł dał Ci kilka wskazówek.


Life's Good!



1 Uwaga: najpierw należy spuścić wodę za pomocą węża odpływowego, a następnie otworzyć filtr pompy, aby usunąć wszelkie włókna lub przedmioty. Należy zachować ostrożność podczas opróżniania, ponieważ woda może być gorąca.



