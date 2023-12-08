Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Jak przedłużyć żywotność urządzeń LG

08.12.2023

Mała dziewczynka w tekturowym skafandrze statku kosmicznego
  • Ekologiczne opakowania mają kluczowe znaczenie w rozwiązywaniu bieżących problemów związanych z ochroną środowiska, a firma LG aktywnie włącza materiały przyjazne dla środowiska do swoich opakowań, aby promować zrównoważony rozwój.
  • Firma LG Electronics jest zaangażowana w programy recyklingu w Europie i wypełnia zobowiązania regulacyjne we wszystkich państwach członkowskich UE.
  • Zrównoważona polityka opakowaniowa, którą podziela firma LG, koncentruje się na zmniejszaniu wpływu na środowisko poprzez minimalizowanie ilości odpadów, ochronę zasobów i obniżanie emisji dwutlenku węgla.
  • Firma LG stara się stosować bardziej zrównoważone opakowania na bazie materiałów pochodzących z recyklingu, aby pomóc konsumentom w znalezieniu świadomych rozwiązań zakupowych


Czym są opakowania przyjazne dla środowiska i co robi firma LG, aby było ich w Europie więcej?

W epoce, w której kwestie ochrony środowiska mają nadrzędne znaczenie, ekologiczne opakowania stały się kluczową częścią rozwiązania. LG, marka znana ze swojej innowacyjności, aktywnie działa na rzecz zrównoważonej przyszłości poprzez włączanie ekologicznych materiałów do swoich opakowań. Od 2005 r. LG Electronics aktywnie angażuje się w programy odbioru i recyklingu odpadów w Europie zgodnie z dyrektywami w sprawie zużytego sprzętu elektrycznego i elektronicznego. Dyrektywy te stanowią, że każde państwo członkowskie musi mieć własny system zbiórki i recyklingu, a firma LG Electronics sumiennie wypełnia te zobowiązania regulacyjne we wszystkich krajach UE.1

mapa świateł miast świata
mapa świateł miast świata

W tym artykule omówimy koncepcję zrównoważonych opakowań, ich rodzaje oraz znaczenie. Dowiedz się, w jaki sposób firma LG wprowadza kluczowe zmiany w całej Europie, aby tworzyć bardziej przyjazne dla środowiska rozwiązania opakowaniowe.

Czym są zrównoważone opakowania?

Zrównoważone opakowania to coś więcej niż modne hasło – to zobowiązanie do ograniczenia swojego wpływu na środowisko. W przeciwieństwie do standardowych opakowań, opakowania zrównoważone są przyjazne dla środowiska przez cały cykl życia. Od projektu po utylizację, celem ekologicznych opakowań jest:

  • Zminimalizowanie ilości odpadów
  • Ochrona zasobów
  • Niższa emisja dwutlenku węgla

Ale jak odróżnić zrównoważone opakowania od innych? Należy szukać certyfikatów, takich jak FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) dla materiałów papierowych lub symbolu strzałek dla tworzyw sztucznych nadających się do recyklingu.2 Firma LG stosuje te oznaczenia i dba o to, by jej opakowania były nie tylko atrakcyjne dla oka, ale także przyjazne dla środowiska.

Tworzywa sztuczne z recyklingu

Jednym z kluczowych aspektów zrównoważonych opakowań jest stosowanie tworzyw sztucznych pochodzących z recyklingu i ulegających biodegradacji. Zaangażowanie firmy LG w redukcję odpadów z tworzyw sztucznych odzwierciedla się w jej materiałach opakowaniowych. W 2021 r. firma LG Electronics (LG) ogłosiła swój cel, jakim jest wykorzystanie prawie 600 000 t recyklatu z tworzyw sztucznych do 2030 r., co ma przyczynić się do redukcji emisji.3

Ponadto firma LG wdraża w 52 krajach działania mające na celu zbiórkę i recykling odpadów elektronicznych.4 Centrum recyklingu LG Chilseo w Korei Południowej, które rozpoczęło działalność w 2001 r., nie tylko zbiera odpady elektroniczne, ale także wykorzystuje przetworzony plastik do produkcji nowych komponentów, które są wysyłane do sąsiedniego zakładu AGD firmy LG w celu wykorzystania w nowych urządzeniach, np. lodówkach.

Ekologiczny karton i papier

Świadomi konsumenci doceniają opakowania pochodzące ze zrównoważonych źródeł. Firma LG odpowiada na to zapotrzebowanie, wybierając karton i papier z recyklingu, który jest pozyskiwany z odpowiedzialnie zarządzanych lasów.5 Na przykład wybrane modele LG OLED evo są dostarczane w kartonowym pudle oznaczonym etykietą Eco Label.6 Opakowania te obejmują również torebkę na pilota z materiałów biologicznych, co dodatkowo zmniejsza niepotrzebne zużycie plastiku.7

Formy z masy celulozowej z recyklingu

Formy z masy celulozowej z recyklingu są przyjazną dla środowiska alternatywą do tradycyjnych materiałów opakowaniowych na bazie tworzyw sztucznych. Firma LG wykorzystuje tę technologię, aby zmniejszyć swój wpływ na środowisko, dostarczając jednocześnie bardziej wytrzymałe i zrównoważone rozwiązania opakowaniowe. Przejście z pianki EPS i plastikowych worków na przyjazne dla środowiska opakowania z masy celulozowej z recyklingu przyniosło soundbarom LG certyfikat SGS Eco Product.8,10


Dlaczego ekologiczne opakowania są ważne?

Ekologiczne opakowania to coś więcej niż kwestia estetyki. Są kluczowym elementem szeroko zakrojonych działań na rzecz zrównoważonego rozwoju. Zrównoważone opakowania uzupełniają produkcję zorientowaną na środowisko. Stosując zrównoważone praktyki w zakresie opakowań, firmy takie jak LG przyczyniają się do rozwoju gospodarki o obiegu zamkniętym, w której zasoby są chronione i ponownie wykorzystywane.9

zielone pudełko kartonowe
zielone pudełko kartonowe

W ten sposób opakowania stają się potężnym narzędziem w walce ze zmianami klimatycznymi i degradacją środowiska. Firma LG jest pionierem nowatorskiego podejścia biznesowego, które wciela w życie zrównoważoną recyrkulację ograniczonych zasobów. Inicjatywa ta podkreśla zaangażowanie firmy w odzysk i recykling zużytych produktów jako główny element jej działań na rzecz ochrony środowiska.


Czy opakowania z recyklingu są zrównoważone?

nadający się do recyklingu kubek na kawę i pudełko na burgera
nadający się do recyklingu kubek na kawę i pudełko na burgera

Opakowania z recyklingu odgrywają kluczową rolę w zrównoważonych inicjatywach, jednak to, czy są one naprawdę zrównoważone, zależy od skrupulatnej realizacji polityki odpowiedzialności za środowisko. Konsekwentne stosowanie opakowań z recyklingu pomaga w ochronie zasobów, ograniczeniu zużycia energii i zmniejszeniu ilości odpadów. Firma LG kładzie duży nacisk na to, by opakowania z recyklingu były zgodne z tymi standardami, torując w ten sposób drogę do bardziej zrównoważonego jutra. Promując świadomy recykling, firma LG podkreśla swoje niezłomne zaangażowanie w ochronę środowiska. Poprzez stosowanie opakowań z recyklingu daje przykład, jak dążyć do bardziej ekologicznej i zrównoważonej przyszłości.


Bardziej zrównoważone zakupy dzięki ekologicznym opakowaniom

kobieta rozpakowująca telewizor
kobieta rozpakowująca telewizor

W firmie LG Electronics rozumiemy, jak ważny jest zrównoważony rozwój we wszystkich aspektach codziennego życia, nie wyłączając zakupów.  Jako konsument możesz podejmować mądrzejsze i bardziej świadome decyzje zakupowe i wybierać marki, dla których zrównoważone opakowania są priorytetem. Dokonując przemyślanych zakupów, wspólnie wprowadzamy pozytywne zmiany i pomagamy w tworzeniu bardziej zrównoważonej przyszłości dla naszej planety.

Nie sposób nie zauważyć, jak istotne są ekologiczne opakowania w czasach, gdy świat boryka się z poważnymi problemami środowiskowymi. Wykorzystując ekologiczne materiały w swoich opakowaniach, firma LG podejmuje aktywnie działania, które pomogą poprowadzić nas w kierunku bardziej zrównoważonej przyszłości. Konsekwentne stosowanie tworzyw sztucznych pochodzących z recyklingu, przyjaznego dla środowiska kartonu i papieru oraz innowacyjnych form z masy celulozowej potwierdza głębokie zaangażowanie przedsiębiorstwa na tym polu.


Life's Good!



