LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Sustainability

Zrównoważona przyszłość LG: sztuczna inteligencja i zrównoważony rozwój technologiczny

Poznaj postępy firmy LG w technologii AI i ich wpływ na zrównoważony rozwój. Odkryj, w jaki sposób LG integruje AI w swoich produktach, aby zwiększyć wydajność i komfort użytkowania.

Kampania LG „Care for where you live: New Horizon” zdobywa dwie gwiazdki od Ecoprod

Meta Description / Landing Summary Learn about LG’s 'Care For Where You Live: New Horizon' campaign in Europe. Discover how the campaign integrates sustainability throughout and LG's commitment...

Zrównoważona przyszłość LG: inicjatywy w zakresie zarządzania e-odpadami

Dowiedz się więcej o zaangażowaniu firmy LG w zrównoważony rozwój i jej inicjatywach w zakresie zarządzania e-odpadami, a także przyjrzyj się jej wiodącej roli w programach odpowiedzialnej...

Zrównoważona przyszłość LG: procesy i materiały z zastosowaniem czystych technologii

Dowiedz się, jak LG wykorzystuje w ramach zrównoważonych praktyk procesy czystych technologii w swoich soundbarach i telewizorach z serii OLED evo, aby zmniejszyć negatywny wpływ na środowisko.

Zrównoważona przyszłość LG: współpraca na rzecz ekologicznych rozwiązań

Odkryj drogę firmy LG w kierunku zrównoważonej przyszłości poprzez strategiczne współprace ze świadomymi ekologicznie partnerami. Dowiedz się, jak zaangażowanie firmy LG na rzecz zrównoważonego...

Zrównoważona przyszłość LG: wspieranie świadomości ekologicznej konsumentów

Poznaj przełomowe inicjatywy LG w zakresie rozwoju elektroniki użytkowej i urządzeń, które zachęcają użytkowników do prowadzenia zrównoważonego stylu życia i dokonywania świadomych ekologicznie...