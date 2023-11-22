Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Zrównoważona przyszłość LG: upcykling kontra recykling

Autor Adrian Back 22.11.2023

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-1.jpg
  • Odkryj, jaka jest różnica między upcyklingiem i recyklingiem i jak wpływają one na środowisko
  • Dowiedz się, w jaki sposób LG działa na rzecz zrównoważonego rozwoju poprzez innowacyjne inicjatywy i środki regulacyjne
  • Czym są ekologiczne opakowania i w jaki sposób pomagają one środowisku?
  • Dowiedz się, co LG robi, aby cały cykl życia produktu był przyjazny środowisku

Teraz bardziej niż kiedykolwiek wcześniej firmy na całym świecie zdają sobie sprawę z tego, jak wiele mogą zrobić, aby przyczynić się do ochrony naszej planety. Ponieważ zmiany klimatyczne i globalne ocieplenie wciąż trafiają na pierwsze strony gazet, ponosimy zbiorową odpowiedzialność, a firma LG Electronics jest od dawna zdeterminowana, by szukać odpowiednich rozwiązań. 

Od stosowania najnowocześniejszych technologii, przez ograniczanie emisji dwutlenku węgla i gazów cieplarnianych, po zwiększanie efektywności energetycznej – jesteśmy zdecydowani zrobić to, co do nas należy. Priorytetowe traktowanie materiałów zrównoważonych ustąpiło miejsca programom recyklingu i upcyklingu, które przynoszą korzyści zarówno planecie, jak i konsumentom. Kontynuuj czytanie, aby dowidzieć się więcej. 



Upcykling kontra recykling


Aby lepiej zrozumieć, dlaczego upcykling i recykling są ważne z punktu widzenia ochrony środowiska, przyjrzyjmy się temu, co je różni.

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-1.jpg

Czym jest upcykling?

Upcykling to idea, która jest obecna w modzie od dziesięcioleci – polega na ponownym wykorzystaniu wyrzuconych przedmiotów lub materiałów w celu stworzenia czegoś nowego. Zyskuje na popularności w świecie technologii i daje nowe życie produktom, których przydatność użytkowa dobiegła końca.

Popularnym przykładem upcyklingu jest wykorzystanie tkaniny jako opakowania na prezent lub palet transportowych do budowy ramy łóżka. Upcykling może również polegać na naprawie i remoncie starych urządzeń.

Czym jest recykling?

Ta koncepcja ma znacznie dłuższą tradycję – recykling to proces przemysłowy, który wiąże się z przetwarzaniem odpadów w celu stworzenia czegoś nowego. Może to być ponownie ten sam produkt lub zupełnie inny, ale zrobiony z tych samych materiałów. 

Większość z nas zna recykling z domu, ale to coś więcej niż tylko puszki i butelki. Czytaj dalej, aby zobaczyć, jak LG daje produktom i materiałom drugie życie.

Działania LG w zakresie upcyklingu i recyclingu


Ponieważ ludzie na całym świecie coraz bardziej angażują się w ideę recyklingu, LG także szuka sposobów, aby wnieść swój wkład.

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-workshop.jpg

Odbiór zużytego sprzętu

Jednym z podjętych przez nas kroków jest nawiązanie współpracy z przedsiębiorstwami zajmującymi się odzyskiem w całej Europie, dzięki czemu klienci mogą zamówić odbiór niechcianych urządzeń elektrycznych, które są następnie poddawane recyklingowi.1 

Usługa odbioru i recyklingu jest oferowana nie tylko dla elektroniki, ale także dla opakowań i baterii.2 Patrząc w przyszłość, firma LG postawiła sobie za cel wykorzystanie około 600 000 t plastiku pochodzącego z recyklingu do 2030 roku.

Przekazanie drzew na projekt „Zrównoważone życie” 

Firma LG rozpoczęła w tym roku misję promowania zrównoważonego stylu życia poprzez różne inicjatywy proekologiczne. Aby ograniczyć emisję dwutlenku węgla i poprawić jakość powietrza, we współpracy z inicjatywą One Tree Planted zorganizowała akcję sadzenia drzew podczas targów IFA 2023.   

Ponad 2200 uczestników oddało swoje głosy na projekt zazielenienia obszarów miejskich, a na dowód swojego zaangażowania i wsparcia inicjatywy firma LG ma zamiar przekazać 3000 drzew.  

Upcykling kontra recykling na targach IFA 2023

Pod hasłem „Zrównoważone życie, radość dla wszystkich” firma LG zaprezentowała na targach IFA 2023 szeroką gamę nowych produktów. Wydarzenie obfitowało w wiele atrakcji skupionych wokół świadomego życia i konsumpcji, w tym:

Warsztaty upcyklingu

Aby ułatwić odwiedzającym zrozumienie procesu produkcji, strefa warsztatów upcyklingu oferowała uczestnikom możliwość praktycznego poznania różnicy między upcyklingiem i recyklingiem dzięki „wyzwaniu plastikowego węzła”. Działanie to wymagało użycia plastikowych elementów wyprodukowanych przez Centrum Recyklingu Chilseo firmy LG i dawało uczestnikom okazję, aby poprzez zabawę  zrobić coś nowego z „odpadów". 

Recykling a upcykling materiałów ekspozycyjnych

Wszystko dobre, co się dobrze kończy – mimo że targi IFA dobiegły końca, LG ma plan dotyczący materiałów ekspozycyjnych. Zamierza poddać recyklingowi tkaniny, które zostały użyte do budowy stoisk targowych. Oprócz tego, po zakończeniu imprezy urządzenia z ekspozycji zostaną przekazane na cele charytatywne.

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-plant.jpg

Upcykling urządzeń w nowe rozwiązania dla domu

Ponieważ każdego roku swój żywot kończą miliony urządzeń domowych, podejmowane są coraz większe wysiłki, aby przerobić wyrzucony sprzęt na zupełnie nowy. 

Górnictwo miejskie

Jednym ze sposobów, w jaki firma LG daje produktom nowe życie, jest „górnictwo miejskie”, które polega na odzyskiwaniu i sortowaniu surowców, które można wykorzystać do wytworzenia nowych produktów.3 Obejmuje to materiały takie jak plastik, żelazo i metale nieżelazne.

Obieg zasobów w Centrum Recyklingu LG

Kolejny duży projekt upcyklingowy zaprezentowaliśmy w 2021 roku, kiedy Centrum Recyklingu LG w Korei Południowej wdrożyło program obiegu zasobów. Polega on na odzyskiwaniu surowców z wyrzuconych urządzeń gospodarstwa domowego. Po skrupulatnym posortowaniu i przetworzeniu materiałów są one wykorzystywane do produkcji nowych, ekologicznych komponentów urządzeń.

LG szacuje, że od uruchomienia programu w 2006 roku do roku 2030 firma odzyska około ośmiu milionów ton wyłączonych z użytku urządzeń w celu pozyskania z nich wartościowych materiałów.4

Ekologiczne opakowania

Choć ważne jest, aby produkty były dobrze zabezpieczone podczas transportu, nie zapomnieliśmy o opakowaniach. Obecnie naszym celem jest zwiększenie wykorzystania ekologicznego papieru i materiałów pochodzących z recyklingu, w tym:

  • stosowanie w opakowaniach papieru w 100% przyjaznego środowisku
  • pakowanie małych i średnich produktów w formy wykonane z masy papierowej pochodzącej z recyklingu
  • większe wykorzystanie materiałów pochodzących z recyklingu w całym procesie produkcji
lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-packaging.jpg

Obecnie dopracowujemy szczegóły, ponieważ różne produkty wymagają różnych planów działania i procesów. Czytaj dalej, aby dowiedzieć się więcej o tym, co LG robi obecnie w zakresie ekologicznych opakowań.

Materiały opakowaniowe wielokrotnego użytku i nadające się do recyklingu

W związku z zaleceniami dotyczącymi ograniczenia zużycia materiałów do minimum i położenia większego nacisku na ponowne wykorzystanie i recykling surowców, wkrótce wszystkie urządzenia domowe LG będą mieć opakowania przyjazne środowisku, wykonane z pianki z tworzywa sztucznego zamiast styropianu.5 Firma LG wyeliminowała 19 t tego materiału z procesu produkcyjnego poprzez zastosowanie opakowań polipropylenowych do modułów zewnętrznych swoich klimatyzatorów systemowych.

Niektóre produkty otrzymały certyfikaty potwierdzające wykorzystanie materiałów pochodzących z recyklingu, np. linie LG OLED evo oraz LG XBOOM.6 Również soundbary LG są produkowane z myślą o środowisku, a wszystkie nowe modele od 2022 roku są wytwarzane przy użyciu tkanin pochodzących z recyklingu.7

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-tv.jpg

Opakowania oszczędzające papier

Zmniejszyliśmy ilość papieru używanego do pakowania modułu zewnętrznego z 2950 g do 300 g, a samo opakowanie jest również odbierane od klienta i poddawane recyklingowi. To bardzo istotne działanie, ponieważ dzięki temu projektowi oszczędzamy około 85 t papieru rocznie.5

Działania na przyszłość – od źródła do punktu sprzedaży

Firma LG dokłada wszelkich starań, aby chronić naszą planetę – od zmniejszenia emisji dwutlenku węgla podczas produkcji i utylizacji produktów, przez stosowanie przyjaznych środowisku materiałów do produkcji urządzeń i opakowań, po recykling części nadających się do powtórnego przetworzenia.

lg-experience-esg-lg-sustainable-future-upcycling-vs-recycling-net-zero.jpg

Każdy etapu procesu, niezależnie od tego, czy chodzi o planowanie, pakowanie, dostawę, użytkowanie, utylizację czy odzyskiwanie produktu, jest dogłębnie przemyślany, ponieważ firma LG chce mieć pewność, że cały cykl życia produktu jest przyjazny środowisku. Dzięki temu przyszłość naszej planety rysuje się w nieco jaśniejszych barwach.


Life is Good!



1 LG Global, Sieć odbioru i recyklingu

2 LG Energy Solution, Blog poświęcony bateriom domowym

3 LG Press, Od starzyzny do złota

4 LG Newsroom

5 LG Global, Dla planety

6 Tylna pokrywa modeli LG OLED evo, telewizorów QNED i telewizorów NanoCell wprowadzonych na rynek w 2023 roku jest wykonana z tworzywa sztucznego z recyklingu, które zawiera ponad 30 procent plastiku z odzysku.

7 W naszych nowych modelach soundbarów (S95QR, S90QY, S80QR, S80QY, S75QR, S75Q, S65Q) wykorzystujemy dżersej poliestrowy, który został wykonana z plastikowych butelek i uzyskał certyfikat Global Recycled Standard.

