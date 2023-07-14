Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

10 lat LG OLED: technologia, która od dekady zmienia rynek telewizorów

14.07.2023

10 lat telewizorów OLED nr. 1 OLED TV
Najnowsza linia telewizorów LG OLED
Najnowsza linia telewizorów LG OLED

10 lat. Już tyle czasu minęło od pojawienia się pierwszego telewizora OLED, który okazał się rynkową rewolucją. W 2013 roku telewizor niewymagający dodatkowej warstwy podświetlenia był ekstrawagancją i nowością, zaś obecnie tego typu modele od LG można znaleźć w aż 15 milionach domów na całym świecie, a według raportu instytutu badawczego Omdia, telewizory LG OLED przez 10 lat z rzędu zajmowały pierwsze miejsce w rankingu marek telewizorów OLED.

W ciągu zaledwie 10 lat technologia LG OLED stała się filarem rynku telewizorów klasy premium dzięki niezrównanemu kontrastowi, który umożliwia uzyskanie idealnej czerni i wiernie odwzorowanych kolorów, a także dzięki niespotykanej elastyczności i swej smukłej konstrukcji.1

Oś czasu pokazująca, jak telewizory LG OLED zmieniły się w ciągu ostatnich 10 lat

Technologia LG OLED była wielokrotnie uznawana za najlepszą. Słowa uznania popłynęły jeszcze przed oficjalną premierą pierwszego modelu telewizora OLED. Technologia LG OLED przez 11 lat z rzędu była nagradzana w corocznym konkursie CES Innovation Award i otrzymała liczne wyróżnienia w najważniejszych publikacjach, w tym kilka tytułów „Najlepszego telewizora roku” oraz niezliczone opinie typu „najlepszy telewizor, jaki kiedykolwiek recenzowałem”, „prawdziwe arcydzieło” i „król telewizorów”. Telewizory OLED firmy LG stanowią 60 proc. wszystkich telewizorów OLED sprzedanych na świecie – pod koniec ubiegłego roku łączna sprzedaż przekroczyła 15 mln sztuk.

Po udanym wprowadzeniu do masowej produkcji pierwszego na świecie 55-calowego telewizora OLED Full HD w 2013 roku firma LG nadal przesuwała granice dzięki innowacyjnym rozwiązaniom sprzętowym i programowym zoptymalizowanym pod kątem technologii OLED. Wśród wielu przełomowych produktów OLED znajdują się m.in. idealnie przylegający do ściany ekran, cienki niemalże jak kartka papieru (3.8mm) ekran telewizora OLED-W (Wallpaper) z 2017 roku oraz bezprecedensowy, kosmiczny wręcz, rozwijany telewizor OLED-R (Rollable) z 2020 roku, wyposażony w wyświetlacz, który może się zwinąć i zniknąć w podstawie urządzenia.

W zeszłym roku marka zaprezentowała największy na świecie telewizor OLED - nowy 97-calowy model bezprzewodowy - a później, w 2019 roku, jako pierwsza wprowadziła na rynek 88-calowy telewizor OLED 8K.

Także w ostatnim czasie LG przedstawiało rozwiązania niespotykane wcześniej na rynku. Jednym z nich jest LG OLED Flex, czyli pierwszy na świecie telewizor, który można regulować od całkowicie płaskiego do mocno zakrzywionego (900R).

Żywy, luminescencyjny obraz na telewizorze OLED

Jako lider rynku telewizorów klasy premium od 10 lat, firma LG zwiększa świadomość klientów na temat technologii OLED poprzez ciągłe i progresywne działania marketingowe skupiające się na wyjątkowości OLED oraz rozwoju i doskonaleniu technologii samoświecących ekranów. Firma LG prowadzi ekscytujące kampanie, które koncentrują się na różnych obszarach - od filmów i sportu po gry i świat sztuki - oraz elementach, które są unikalne dla technologii OLED, takich jak samoświecące piksele, głęboka czerń, żywe kolory, smukła konstrukcja i różnorodne kształty.

W oszałamiającym wizualnie i poruszającym emocjonalym projekcie 'Aurora' z 2016 roku precyzyjne odwzorowanie obrazu przez telewizory LG 4K OLED wydobyło niepowtarzalne piękno zorzy polarnej. Kampania LG z 2021 roku 'Light Up Your World' na pierwszy plan wysuwa niezapomniane wrażenia wizualne, które może zapewnić wyłącznie technologia LG OLED i jej samoświecące piksele.

Ponadto firma zaprezentowała niesamowitą jakość obrazu swoich telewizorów OLED oraz ekscytujące nowe możliwości ekspresji artystycznej, jakie oferują, w ramach globalnego projektu LG OLED ART, który również rozpoczął się w 2021 roku, a w którym udział wzięła wybitna polska artystka wizulnej sztuki i animacji digitalowej Ada Sokół.

W ostatnich latach firma LG koncentruje się na tym, by wynieść styl życia na nowy poziom, wprowadzając nowe rozwiązania OLED, aby móc zaproponować użytkownikom zróżnicowane doświadczenia dostosowane do ich indywidualnych potrzeb. Przykładem jest LG OLED Flex to telewizor do gier z wyginanym ekranem, który – kiedy tylko użytkownik zechce – może zmienić kształt z płaskiego na zakrzywiony, aby lepiej dostosować go do grania, oglądania filmów, czy też do pracy. Natomiast wyjątkowe, charakterystyczne telewizory z kolekcji LG OLED Objet Collection wspaniale wkomponują się w estetykę każdego wnętrza.

Telewizor OLED Pose w stylowym salonie

Firma LG nigdy nie spoczywa na laurach, przełamuje konwencje i otwiera nowe możliwości, które napędzają ewolucję technologii OLED, a co więcej oferuje nowe doświadczenia lifestylowe w oparciu o wartości istotne dla klientów.

Najnowszym przykładem jest 97-calowy telewizor LG SIGNATURE OLED M, który jest pierwszym na świecie telewizorem OLED z funkcją wyświetlania przesyłanego bezprzewodowo sygnału AV w rozdzielczości 4K 120 Hz bez odczuwalnych opóźnień. Dzięki temu udało się uzyskać świetną jakość obrazu i dźwięku, a także większą elastyczność instalacji takiego telewizora.

Stunning warm sunset tones on a massive OLED TV installation

Wybierz już teraz najbardziej odpowiedni dla siebie telewizor LG OLED i dołącz do tysięcy zadowolonych użytkowników tej technologii w Polsce.

Life's Good!



1. LG OLED TV has been ranked No.1 selling OLED TV Brand for 10 consecutive years by Omdia.

