LG Experience

Jak technologia LG pomoże ci przeżywać mecze na 100%?

11.11.2022

Oglądanie meczu w domu jest łatwe dzięki telewizorowi LG i zestawowi soundbar.

Tylko nieliczni mają szczęście znaleźć się na stadionie, gdzie gra ich ulubiona drużyna. Mamy jednak dobrą wiadomość: telewizory i soundbary LG pozwalają cieszyć się meczami, zawodami i mistrzostwami sportowymi w zaciszu własnego domu.

  • Telewizory i soundbary LG mają wszystko, czego potrzebują kibice, aby cieszyć się meczem
  • Telewizory OLED 4K i 8K zapewniają krystalicznie czysty obraz podczas każdej rozgrywki sportowej
  • Soundbary LG emitują dźwięk przestrzenny, dzięki któremu poczujesz się tak, jakbyś był na miejscu


Jaki wybrać sprzęt do oglądania meczów

Niezależnie od tego, co i gdzie oglądasz, jest kilka sposobów na to, aby nie przeoczyć ani sekundy akcji i w pełni doświadczać sportowych emocji.

Grupa przyjaciół ogląda wielki mecz w domu z telewizorem LG i soundbarem
Grupa przyjaciół ogląda wielki mecz w domu z telewizorem LG i soundbarem

Jak oglądać mecze w 4K

Jeśli planujesz obejrzeć długo wyczekiwany mecz w jakości 4K, najlepiej wybierz telewizor LG z funkcją Smart TV. Dla kibiców najbardziej polecamy:

55-calowy telewizor 4K Smart TV: OLED55B23LA

Telewizor LG OLED 55'' 4K ze Smart TV został zaprojektowany z myślą o wyjątkowych wrażeniach sportowych. Ma głęboki kontrast i kolory odwzorowane w 100%. Dolby Vision IQ i Dolby Atmos zapewniają wierny, żywy obraz i dźwięk jak na prawdziwym stadionie. Z kolei za pomocą ThinQ AI możesz spersonalizować powiadomienia sportowe i zawsze być na bieżąco.

77-calowy 4K Smart TV: 77-calowy 4K Smart TV

Telewizor LG OLED 77'' 4K Smart TV to niepowtarzalną jakość obrazu w technologii OLED, idealna dla fanów sportu, którzy chcą czerpać radość z oglądania rozgrywek na fantastycznym 77-calowym ekranie. Obraz i dźwięk, w którym możesz się zanurzyć, jest zasługą Dolby. Z kolei ThinQ AI wyświetli ci powiadomienia, których potrzebujesz.

86-calowy telewizor NanoCell 4K: 86NANO763QA

Im większy telewizor do oglądania rozgrywek sportowych, tym lepiej. Duży telewizor to na przykład model LG NanoCell 86'' 4K - ma on ekran, na którym nic ci nie umknie. A czyste kolory w jakości 4K przeniosą cię w sam środek meczu. Telewizor wyposażony jest również w alerty sportowe ThinQ.

Jak oglądać mecze w 8K

Na telewizorze 4K sport prezentuje się świetnie, ale jeśli szukasz czegoś jeszcze lepszego, pomyśl o telewizorze 8K. Mają one cztery razy więcej pikseli niż telewizory 4K, nawet jeśli nie masz dostępu do treści w 8K. Na przykład LG Z2 88'' 8K Smart OLED TV to wymarzony telewizor do oglądania meczu i nie tylko.


Usłysz dźwięk sportu

Ryk tłumu, radość komentatorów, odgłos kopania piłki... dźwięk jest integralną częścią meczu. Telewizory LG oferują fantastyczną jakość dźwięku, ale jeszcze bardziej realistyczne wrażenia uzyskasz, łącząc telewizor z soundbarem LG, na przykład modelem S65Q. Jest wyposażony w technologię AI Sound Pro, która automatycznie kalibruje dźwięk tak, aby jak najlepiej pasował do tego, co oglądasz.

Soundbary LG ożywiają wielkie rozgrywki dzięki wciągającemu dźwiękowi
Soundbary LG ożywiają wielkie rozgrywki dzięki wciągającemu dźwiękowi

Jednak absolutnie najlepsze doznania dźwiękowe zapewnia LG Soundbar S95QR. Ma 9.1.5-kanałowy dźwięk, moc 810 W, trzy kanały skierowane do góry, 3-kanałowe głośniki tylne i głośnik niskotonowy.1 Soundbar wypełnia pomieszczenie dźwiękiem, przenosząc cię w samo serce wydarzeń.

A więc nawet jeśli nie dotrzesz tym razem na stadion, z odpowiednim telewizorem i soundbarem od LG znajdziesz się w samym centrum sportowych wydarzeń.


Life's Good!



1 Potwierdzone w wyniku badania własnych standardów.

