Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Smart speaker

A family cooking together in the kitchen

Wskazówki

Nabierz pewności siebie w swojej kuchni: zdrowe odżywianie dzięki LG

Odkryj, jak urządzenia LG sprawią, że poczujesz się pewniej w kuchni oraz pomogą Ci w zdrowym odżywaniu, a także jak utrzymają świeżość artykułów.

A group of people working together and looking at a papers on the floor

Wskazówki

Jak rozbudzić kreatywność w związku ze swoim kolejnym ekscytującym projektem

Czy zależy Ci na wsparciu twórczego myślenia? Zapoznaj się z naszymi wskazówkami umożliwiającymi wyzwolenie kreatywności oraz odkrycie sposobów na uzyskanie inspirujących pomysłów.

A mother trying to work from home and be productive whilst her baby sits on her lap

Wskazówki

Pracujesz z domu? Oto 5 prostych wskazówek pozwalających na podniesienie wydajności pracy

W warunkach, w których praca z domu staje się codziennością, odkryj, jak produkty z szerokiej oferty LG mogą poprawić Twoją koncentrację i wydajność.

Podstawy

Technologia, która poprawia Twoje życie codzienne

tv.png

TV

Sprawdź
audio.png

Audio

Sprawdź
tone-free.png

Słuchawki Douszne

Sprawdź
instaview.png

InstaView

Sprawdź
washing-machine.png

Pralki

Sprawdź
styler.png

Styler

Sprawdź
laptops.png

LG gram

Sprawdź
monitors.png

Monitory

Sprawdź
beamers.png

Projektory

Sprawdź
audio.png

Audio

Sprawdź
tone-free.png

Słuchawki Douszne

Sprawdź
instaview.png

InstaView

Sprawdź
washing-machine.png

Pralki

Sprawdź
styler.png

Styler

Sprawdź
laptops.png

LG gram

Sprawdź
monitors.png

Monitory

Sprawdź
beamers.png

Projektory

Sprawdź