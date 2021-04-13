Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Jak rozbudzić kreatywność w związku ze swoim kolejnym ekscytującym projektem

Autor Rachel Ramsay 13.04.2021

A group of people working together and looking at a papers on the floor

Blokada twórcza? Nie możesz wymyślić nic nowego? Jeżeli poszukujesz natchnienia z myślą o swojej pasji lub ekscytującym projekcie, my będziemy dla Ciebie wsparciem.

Dla niektórych osób twórczość jest nieodłącznym elementem codzienności. Dla innych stanowi możliwość odcięcia się oraz rozkoszowania się przelotnym zajęciem lub pasjonującym przedsięwzięciem. Niezależnie od tego, którą osobą jesteś, twórczość jest czymś wspaniałym, ponieważ każda osoba może sią nią wykazać. Związana jest z pomysłowością oraz umiejętnością czerpania radości z efektów wykorzystania własnej wyobraźni w celu stworzenia czegoś zupełnie nowego.

Co więcej, rozbudzenie kreatywności może nawet wpływać na nasze zdrowie. Organizacja National Alliance for Arts, Health and Wellbeing (Związek krajowy działający na rzecz sztuki, zdrowia oraz samopoczucia) stwierdziła, że kreatywność może poprawić nasz nastrój, sprawić, że będziemy szczęśliwsi, a nawet pozytywnie wpłynąć na funkcjonowanie mózgu.

Jeżeli poszukujesz natchnienia, to masz szczęście, ponieważ chcielibyśmy się podzielić metodami oraz wskazówkami umożliwiającymi pobudzenie wyobraźni, co pozwoli Ci wyzwolić kreatywność i przy okazji będziesz mógł korzystać z wyróżnionych produktów firmy LG.


Metody umożliwiające pobudzenie wyobraźni (nawet w podróży)

Być może będziesz miał szczęście i doznasz olśnienia – będziesz pod prysznicem lub na spacerze i nagle wpadniesz na fantastyczny pomysł – ale czasami przydałoby się niewielkie wsparcie, by dać upust inwencji twórczej.

Jednym z doskonałych sposobów na wyzwolenie wyobraźni jest mapowanie myśli, które stanowi wizualizację pomysłów. Zapisz swój główny pomysł pośrodku, a następnie dodawaj pochodne elementy, wymyślając coś nowego. W spisywaniu i wizualizacji pomysłów jest coś, co wyzwala twórcze myślenie.

Przedstawiamy LG Velvet, drugi smartfon LG obsługujący rysik. To inteligentne urządzenie pozwala odwzorować pismo ręczne, którego podstawą jest stary, dobry długopis i papier, i jest to doskonały sposób na spisanie swoich pomysłów i wyznaczenie map myśli w czasie podróży. Na smartfonie zainstalowano aplikację QMemo+, dzięki której można szybko uchwycić swoje pomysły w dowolnym miejscu. Ponadto urządzenie jest wyposażone w podwójny ekran, który pobudzi Twoją wyobraźnię nawet w czasie prowadzenia rozmowy telefonicznej lub wideo, surfowania po Internecie lub oglądania filmów na YouTube.

A close-up of using the stylus pen and making a design on the dual screen of an LG smartphone
A close-up of using the stylus pen and making a design on the dual screen of an LG smartphone
Rozbudź kreatywność w czasie rozgrywki

Czasami najlepszą metodą sięgnięcia do swojej twórczej podświadomości jest zwyczajny relaks oraz aktywność, która sprawia Ci przyjemność. Jeżeli jesteś zestresowany, Twoja zdolność twórczego myślenia będzie najprawdopodobniej ograniczona, ponieważ w takiej sytuacji będziesz pochłonięty innymi sprawami. Gry komputerowe mogą być doskonałym sposobem na odprężenie, ucieczkę od stresujących myśli oraz „wyzerowanie”. Ostatnie badanie opublikowane w Creativity Research Journal potwierdziło, że pewne gry, takie jak Minecraft, mogą pobudzić kreatywność.

Dlatego też następnym razem, gdy będziesz zestresowany, daj się pochłonąć ulubionej grze, korzystając z monitora gamingowego UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) firmy LG. Poza niesamowitą prędkością odświeżania oraz niezwykłą jakością obrazu ten monitor wyróżnia się stylowym designem z możliwością pełnej regulacji, dzięki czemu gry mogą pochłonąć Cię bez reszty, a Ty będziesz cieszyć się wygodą. Ponadto technologia Nano IPS zapewnia wysoką wierność odwzorowania kolorów, co jest równoznaczne z obrazem tętniącym życiem, który z pewnością Cię oczaruje – zrozumiesz, że przenosząc się do innego wymiaru, wyzwalasz w sobie iskrę twórczego myślenia.

A woman eating popcorn and wearing headphones whilst working on her computer.
A editing software being used on a LG screen.
A woman eating popcorn and wearing headphones whilst working on her computer.
A editing software being used on a LG screen.
Poszerzanie horyzontów podstawą pomysłowości

Innym sposobem pobudzającym wyobraźnię jest nauka. Niezależnie od tego, czy zgłębiasz zupełnie coś nowego, czy też poszerzasz swoją wiedzę na temat, który Cię interesuje, zdobywanie wiedzy sprawia, że Twój mózg ciągle pracuje i pozwala Ci spojrzeć na pewne sprawy z innej perspektywy, o której nie miałeś wcześniej pojęcia. Ucząc się, zapewne wpadniesz na niejeden pomysł – dlaczego więc nie zapisać się na zajęcia online, skupić się na rozwoju osobistym i przekonać się, czy takie podejście jest efektywne?

Wykorzystaj laptop firmy LG, taki jak LG Gram 17”, do pracy naukowej. Ten produkt zapewnia niezwykłą moc obliczeniową oraz 17 godzin żywotności baterii, dzięki czemu możesz uczyć się w podróży. Co więcej, jego ultralekka konstrukcja jest niczym towarzyszące Ci piórko – zarówno w podróży, jak i w łóżku przy herbacie.

An LG Gram laptop placed on a stand on a work desk.
A person editing a video on an LG Gram laptop.
An LG Gram laptop placed on a stand on a work desk.
A person editing a video on an LG Gram laptop.
Muzyka wyzwalająca kreatywność

Czy zauważyłeś już, jak muzyka może Cię inspirować? Dzieje się tak, ponieważ muzyka oddziałuje i stymuluje prawą półkulę mózgu. Zmniejszając swoją aktywność związaną ze zdolnościami werbalnymi, za które odpowiada lewa półkula, masz większe szanse na wyzwolenie w sobie kreatywności.

Czy może być lepszy powód, by wybrać słuchawki bezprzewodowe LG Tone-Free i spędzić nieco czasu na wybijaniu rytmu oraz tańcu? Te zaawansowane technologicznie słuchawki zostały zaprojektowane z myślą o zapewnieniu jakości odsłuchu muzyki przy użyciu głośników, dzięki czemu otoczy Cię nieskazitelny dźwięk i krystalicznie czysty wokal, a wszystko to stanie się możliwe dzięki zastosowaniu zaawansowanej technologii Headphone Spatial Processing (HSP). Ponadto słuchawki są wyposażone w technologię Noise Isolation, która jest pomocna w przypadku słuchania muzyki w hałaśliwym miejscu na zewnątrz, takim jak kawiarnia. Zaraz… czy nie doznałeś właśnie chwili olśnienia?

A woman looking back and smiling whilst carrying a cup and wearing earphones
A person placing their LG WIreless earphones into their pocket
A woman looking back and smiling whilst carrying a cup and wearing earphones
A person placing their LG WIreless earphones into their pocket
Medytuj, by wypełnił Cię duch kreatywności

Jak już wcześniej wspomnieliśmy, stres nie służy twórczości. Pozbycie się określonych myśli umożliwia relaks oraz odprężenie umysłu i ciała, a medytowanie jest świetnym sposobem na osiągnięcie takiego stanu. Jeżeli medytacja stanie się częścią Twojej codzienności, wyzwolisz podświadomość marzyciela, co jest na pewno doskonałą metodą na odnalezienie kolejnych, niezwykłych pomysłów oraz pasji. W związku z tym czyż nie warto odtworzyć kilku playlist dotyczących medytacji na Spotify?

Ostatecznie możesz połączyć swoje konto Headspace z Asystentem Google i posłuchać medytacji prowadzonej, korzystając z głośników LG XBOOM Go smart. Te inteligentne głośniki wyróżniają się bezkonkurencyjnym dźwiękiem dzięki zastosowaniu Technologii Meridian z podwójnym basem zapewniającym mocniejszy dźwięk i wielokolorowym podświetleniem wprowadzającym w nastrój odprężenia, który jest idealny w przypadku medytacji. Co więcej, ten produkt jest wodoodporny, więc można go bez obaw zabrać do ogrodu lub parku i spędzić więcej czasu na łonie natury, medytując.

A man meditating in a living room with an LG XBOOM Go speaker
A man meditating in a living room with an LG XBOOM Go speaker

Przedstawiliśmy pięć wspaniałych sposobów na uchwycenie fenomenalnego pomysłu, a wszystkie powiązane aktywności oznaczają dobrą zabawę. Aby poznać więcej fantastycznych rozwiązań technologicznych pozwalających na rozbudzenie kreatywności, odwiedź stronę LG.com


Life’s Good!

Promocje

A child wearing cardboard wings being lifted in the air by a happy man in the kitchen.

Nasza marka

Life's Good

Popraw swoje samopoczucie i chroń naszą planetę, korzystając z rozwiązań LG. Lepszy Ty oznacza lepszą przyszłość dla pokoleń, które nas zastąpią.

Wyróżniony produkt

A front image of LG UltraGear Gaming Monitor 27GN950-B

27GN950-B

Monitor LG UltraGear 27'' 4K Nano IPS, 144Hz, 1ms

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
A front image of LG wireless earbuds HBS-FN7 in white.

HBS-FN7-white

Słuchawki LG TONE Free, bezprzewodowe, douszne HBS-FN7

Product sheet

GDZIE KUPIĆ

