LG Experience

Telewizory 8K

When you own an LG 8K OLED TV it will be the centrepiece of your living space - providing picture quality so good you'll feel like you're part of the action | More at LG MAGAZINE

Wskazówki

Wszystko, co musisz wiedzieć o treści 8K

Dzięki najnowszej ofercie telewizorów LG w pełni wykorzystujących 8K, dowiedz się wszystkiego, co potrzebujesz o najnowszej technologii ultra-hd.

The LG XBOOM line up took centre stage at IFA once more in 2019, looking as good as they sounded | More at LG MAGAZINE

Wskazówki

IFA 2019: najnowsza linia produktów rozrywkowych LG

Odkryj najnowsze produkty rozrywkowe firmy LG, które przyciągają uwagę na najbardziej prestiżowych na świecie targach elektroniki użytkowej IFA.

The LG 8K OLED TV was on show at IFA 2019, with perfect blacks and vivid colours creating a lifelike experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

Nowości

IFA 2019: Co wyróżnia telewizor LG 8K

Telewizor LG 8K powraca na IFA 2019 i prezentuje się lepiej niż wcześniej. Sprawdź w tym miejscu, co go wyróżnia na tle innych telewizorów.

W salonie siedzi telewizor LG 8K OLED.

Wskazówki

Dlaczego telewizor OLED 8K? Twój kompletny przewodnik

Telewizor LG 8K OLED zrobił ogromne wrażenie podczas tegorocznych targów IFA, a pogłoski mówią, że pojawi się już w przyszłym roku. Bądź na bieżąco.

IFA 2018: Inside the OLED Canyon, which showcased LG's television quality

Nowości

Targi IFA 2018: Przyszłościowe technologie LG, od wyświetlacza MicroLED po panele 8K OLED

Na targach IFA w Berlinie firma LG pokazała wszystkie swoje najlepsze innowacje. Zaprezentowano nawet urządzenia informacyjno-reklamowe oraz oświetlenie. Dowiedz się więcej tutaj!

Technologia, która poprawia Twoje życie codzienne

tv.png

TV

Sprawdź
audio.png

Audio

Sprawdź
tone-free.png

Słuchawki Douszne

Sprawdź
instaview.png

InstaView

Sprawdź
washing-machine.png

Pralki

Sprawdź
styler.png

Styler

Sprawdź
laptops.png

LG gram

Sprawdź
monitors.png

Monitory

Sprawdź
beamers.png

Projektory

Sprawdź
