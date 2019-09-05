Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
IFA 2019: Co wyróżnia telewizor LG 8K

Autor V. Keller 05.09.2019

The LG 8K OLED TV was on show at IFA 2019, with perfect blacks and vivid colours creating a lifelike experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

LG poszerza swoją ofertę telewizorów 8K – premiera nowego telewizora obędzie się już wkrótce na targach IFA 2019. Sprawdź, co wyróżnia najnowszy telewizor.

Pierwszy na świecie telewizor OLED 8K 88” firmy LG został przedstawiony na targach IFA 2018 i spotkał się z entuzjastycznym przyjęciem dziennikarzy oraz hobbistów z całego świata. W tym roku technologia 8K prezentuje się jeszcze lepiej niż wcześniej. Pojawia się pytanie: co wyróżnia firmę LG na tle tak wielu firm oferujących telewizory 8K?

LG's 8K TVs are considered real 8K, with contrast modulation of around 90% | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG 8K TVs are like a work of art, displaying images such as this stunning nature scene the way the director intended | More at LG MAGAZINE
Rzeczywista rozdzielczość 8K

Przejdźmy do szczegółów technicznych – co oznacza rozdzielczość 8K? Nie tylko piksele świadczą o dobrej rozdzielczości. Jeśli wyświetlacz został zaprojektowany w nieprawidłowy sposób, liczba pikseli nie będzie mieć znaczenia – ponieważ nie będzie można ich od siebie odróżnić.

Organizacja ICDM (Międzynarodowy Komitet ds. Metrologii Obrazu) powstała po to, by ustanowić standard dla rozdzielczości, dzięki czemu klienci wiedzą, czego mogą oczekiwać po zakupie danego telewizora. Ta organizacja postanowiła, że dostawcy sprzętu służącego do rozrywki powinni bardziej skupić się na modulacji kontrastu niż na liczbie pikseli przy przygotowywaniu opisów zalet swoich produktów. Więcej informacji na ten temat można uzyskać w tym miejscu.

Firma LG testuje swoje produkty zgodnie ze standardami dla wyświetlaczy ustanowionymi przez ICDM, a testy są zaliczane z wyróżnieniami i wynikami w zakresie 90%. Takie wyniki dalece wykraczają poza oczekiwania branży. Jeśli wybierzesz telewizor LG 8K, będziesz mógł korzystać z rzeczywistej rozdzielczości 8K.

LG believe that contrast modulation is more important than pixels when finding a good quality TV, and the LG 8K TVs have great contrast modulation | More at LG MAGAZINE
While conventional TVs can have a contrast modulation as low as 12%, LG passed the test with flying colours and 90% | More at LG MAGAZINE
Nieograniczone możliwości technologii OLED

Oferując produkty od giętkich ekranów po zwijane telewizory, inne firmy szybko dołączają do grona przedsiębiorstw korzystających z technologii OLED. Jej połączenie z pierwszym telewizorem LG 8K oznacza nieograniczone możliwości.

LG NanoCell 8K TVs are stunning both in image and design, giving you the best entertainment experience With LG's NanoCell 8K TVs, you can be certain every colour will look perfect, as the director intended | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG NanoCell 8K TVs display pure colours so you can get a lifelike experience every time you turn on your TV | More at LG MAGAZINE
Doskonała czerń OLED

Sprawdź poniżej i przekonaj się, jak wspaniale prezentuje się technologia OLED, gdy wyświetlany obraz jest pokryty czernią. Dzięki zastosowaniu technologii 8K możesz być pewny, że obraz będzie jak najlepiej odpowiadał rzeczywistości.

The LG SIGNATURE 8K OLED TV was the star of the show at IFA 2019, and with perfect blacks, every image looked as the director intended | More at LG MAGAZINE
Więcej opcji 8K

OLED nie jest jedyną dostępną opcją w przypadku telewizora LG 8K – NanoCell także wyróżnia się innowacyjnymi rozwiązaniami firmy. Telewizory NanoCell znane są z generowania nieskazitelnych kolorów – a wraz z użyciem prawdziwej technologii 8K, możliwości są nieograniczone.

With LG's NanoCell 8K TVs, you can be certain every colour will look perfect, as the director intended | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG had their NanoCell 8K TVs on show at IFA 2019, with pure colours creating an incredible life-like experience | More at LG MAGAZINE
