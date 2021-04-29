Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Dołącz do bezprzewodowej rewolucji ze słuchawkami dousznymi LG TONE Free

Autor Adrian Back 29.04.2021

Para czarnych słuchawek dousznych leżała na biurku, a obok pasowała do nich ładowarka

Łączą niesamowity dźwięk ze stylem, wygodą i funkcją odkażania. W tych prawdziwie bezprzewodowych słuchawkach odkryjesz wiele korzyści.

Słuchawki podnoszą jakość naszego codziennego życia już od początku lat 80-tych. Na przestrzeni ostatnich czterech dekad design uległ zmianie dzięki technologicznemu postępowi i trendom w modzie. Prawdziwa rewolucja nastąpiła jednak dopiero wraz z wynalezieniem bezprzewodowych słuchawek.

Wyposażone w najnowsze technologie, bezprzewodowe słuchawki oferują niesamowity dźwięk i funkcję odkażania.

Ma to szczególnie zastosowanie, jeśli chodzi o nowe i zaawansowane bezprzewodowe słuchawki douszne LG TONE Free FN7. Dzięki aktywnej redukcji szumów, stacji dokującej UVnano i długiemu czasowi pracy baterii, czytaj dalej, aby dowiedzieć się, w czym te słuchawki przewyższają swoją konkurencję.


Wytrzymała konstrukcja przeznaczona do intensywnych treningów

Mężczyzna jadący na rowerze z dźwiękowymi wkładkami dousznymi
Słuchawki LG TONE Free, bezprzewodowe, douszne (FN7)
HBS-FN7 Black
Słuchawki LG TONE Free, bezprzewodowe, douszne (FN7)
HBS-FN7 White
Kobieta ćwiczy, używając słuchawek z dźwiękiem
Mężczyzna jadący na rowerze z dźwiękowymi wkładkami dousznymi
Słuchawki LG TONE Free, bezprzewodowe, douszne (FN7)
HBS-FN7 Black
Słuchawki LG TONE Free, bezprzewodowe, douszne (FN7)
HBS-FN7 White
Kobieta ćwiczy, używając słuchawek z dźwiękiem

Niezależnie od tego, czy chodzi o bieganie, trening obwodowy, czy podnoszenie ciężarów na siłowni, wytrzymałe słuchawki, takie jak słuchawki douszne LG TONE Free FN7, pozwalają skoncentrować się na spalaniu kalorii i budowaniu mięśni.

Słuchawki douszne zostały specjalnie opracowane tak, aby były odporne na pot i wodę1), podczas gdy stacja dokująca UVnano zabija 99,9% bakterii2).

Wkładki zaprojektowano tak, aby wygodnie leżały w uszach, a ich ciężar wyśrodkowano, dzięki czemu pozostają dobrze dopasowane i bezpieczne, bez względu na to, ile wykonasz wyskoków.

Doskonały dźwięk w podróży

Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś na treningu, wybierasz się na ryby, czy po prostu wpadasz do lokalnego supermarketu, nie ma nic lepszego niż założenie słuchawek i zanurzenie się w muzyce lub nadrobienie zaległości w ulubionym podcaście.

W słuchawkach LG TONE Free FN7 aktywna redukcja szumów została zaprojektowana specjalnie po to, aby ograniczyć hałas, z którym spotykamy się na przykład w głośnych przestrzeniach miejskich, jak pociąg, autobus, metro, na ulicach lub w centrach handlowych i innych.

Na zewnątrz jest młody mężczyzna i używa słuchawek z dźwiękiem
Na zewnątrz jest młody mężczyzna i używa słuchawek z dźwiękiem

Dostępny jest również tryb dźwięku otoczenia, który jest niezwykle przydatny podczas nawigacji w zatłoczonym mieście. Jeśli musisz bezpiecznie przejść przez ulicę, usłyszeć komunikat w transporcie publicznym lub przeprowadzić szybką rozmowę, wystarczy jedno naciśnięcie panelu dotykowego słuchawek dousznych, aby lepiej słyszeć dźwięki z zewnątrz.


Pozostań w kontakcie z mikrofonem o wysokiej wytrzymałości

Nie ma wątpliwości, że praca w domu przynosi wiele korzyści. Niemniej przychodzą chwile, w których naprawdę trzeba pozostać podłączonym i skoncentrowanym.

To właśnie wtedy bezprzewodowe słuchawki douszne LG TONE Free FN7 mogą zaprezentować swoje najlepsze możliwości. Nadają się one idealnie do odbierania ważnych rozmów, a wbudowany wysokiej klasy wewnętrzny mikrofon pomaga tłumić niepożądane hałasy, a nawet wzmacnia głos, dzięki czemu współpracownicy i klienci doskonale Cię słyszą. Znajduje to również doskonałe zastosowanie podczas konferencji wideo.

Para słuchawek dousznych leży na laptopie z ładowarką w pobliżu
Para słuchawek dousznych leży na laptopie z ładowarką w pobliżu

Bezproblemowo łącząc się z laptopem lub telefonem, możesz swobodnie poruszać się po domu, wykonując wiele zadań, przygotowując obiad czy piorąc, aby mieć pewność, że zawsze zdążysz na czas.

Co więcej, ergonomiczny design i elastyczne żelowe wkładki douszne – które dopasowują się do kształtu ucha – sprawiają, że słuchawki pozostają wygodne nawet przy dłuższym noszeniu. Ponadto, szybka ładowarka bezprzewodowa może zapewnić godzinę odtwarzania po pięciu minutach ładowania3), więc nic Cię nie zaskoczy.


Najwyższej klasy technologia dźwięku dla muzyków i miłośników muzyki

Wygoda, styl i design to kluczowe parametry podczas wyboru prawdziwie bezprzewodowych słuchawek, ale to zdolność do zapewnienia niesamowitego dźwięku pozostaje najważniejszym czynnikiem. Właśnie dlatego słuchawki douszne LG TONE Free FN7 zostały zaprojektowane z myślą o miłośnikach muzyki i twórcach muzyki.

Niezależnie od tego, czy jesteś perkusistą, gitarzystą czy pianistą, ostatnią rzeczą, jakiej pragniesz, są przewody przeszkadzające podczas jam session. Zależy Ci również na krystalicznie czystym dźwięku, abyś wiedział, że trafiasz we właściwą nutę.

Młoda kobieta, śmiejąca się i ubrana w parę słuchawek dousznych
Młoda kobieta, śmiejąca się i ubrana w parę słuchawek dousznych

Dlatego też firma LG nawiązała współpracę z ekspertami w dziedzinie dźwięku, firmą Meridian, aby wyposażyć słuchawki w technologię przetwarzania dźwięku przestrzennego HSP (Headphone Spatial Processing). Ta przełomowa technologia odtwarza realistyczną przestrzeń dźwiękową, która symuluje doznania z prawdziwych głośników, zapewniając niesamowitą czystość dźwięku.

To nie tylko pomoc dla obiecujących muzyków, ale również osoby, które uwielbiają słuchać swoich ulubionych artystów, będą mogły wybrać jeden z czterech trybów Meridian EQ, dostosowując dźwięk do swojego gustu muzycznego. Wzmocnienie wysokich tonów jest idealne dla tych, którzy kochają muzykę klasyczną i jazz, podczas gdy wzmocnienie basów jest niezbędne w przypadku muzyki pop i dance.

Dla wszystkich, którzy wyznają zasadę „Wszystko kręci się wokół basów”, słuchawka douszna została specjalnie zaprojektowana z materiału, który pomaga uzyskać pełniejszy i bogatszy bas.


Bezprzewodowa rewolucja stała się już częścią życia

Słuchawki LG TONE Free FN7 oferują niesamowity dźwięk, wygodę i styl, więc łatwo zrozumieć, dlaczego bezprzewodowe słuchawki douszne stały się tak popularne. A jeśli dodać do tego imponujący czas pracy na baterii wynoszący 21 godzin (7 godzin odtwarzania w słuchawkach i dodatkowe 14 godzin w ładowarce)4), nic dziwnego, że wiele osób rezygnuje z nieporęcznych, przewodowych słuchawek.

Odkryj bezprzewodowe słuchawki douszne LG TONE Free FN7 oraz inne intuicyjne linie produktów na stronie LG.com.

Osoba trzymająca w każdej dłoni filiżankę kawy i parę wkładek dousznych
Osoba trzymająca w każdej dłoni filiżankę kawy i parę wkładek dousznych

Life’s Good!


1) Klasa IPX4 oznacza odporność na zachapanie wodą pod każdym kątem. Etui słuchawek LG TONE Free FN7 nie ma klasy wodoszczelności IPX4.

2) UVnano to słowo złożone z dwóch członów — UV i jednostki miary nanometr. Niezależne testy wykazały, że w ciągu dziesięciu minut ładowania etui ładujące UVnano usuwa 99,9% bakterii E. Coli i S. aureus znajdujących się na siatce słuchawek. Funkcja lampy LED UV działa tylko wtedy, gdy etui jest podłączone do zasilania. Światło lampy LED UV jest niewidoczne i jest włączane dopiero po zamknięciu etui ze słuchawkami w środku. Niebieskie podświetlenie pełni tylko funkcję ozdoby i włącza się po otwarciu etui.

3) Możliwość odtwarzania muzyki przez godzinę po ładowaniu słuchawek w etui przez 5 minut. Opcja ładowania bezprzewodowego jest niedostępna.

4) Standardowy czas odtwarzania muzyki. Baterie słuchawek i etui pozwalają odpowiednio na 7 i 14 godzin korzystania, gdy wyłączona jest funkcja aktywnej redukcji szumu.

5) Obrazy przedstawiają różne modele słuchawek LG TONE Free.

