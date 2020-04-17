Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Telewizory NanoCell

LG ultra duży telewizor

Tech Hub

Wzrost popularności ultradużych telewizorów: rewolucja rozmiaru

W tym artykule dowiesz się, w jaki sposób firma LG wynosi domową rozrywkę na wyższy poziom dzięki dzięki telewizorom o bardzo dużych przekątnych ekranu.

Pustynne wydmy na dużym telewizorze LG.

Wskazówki

Który telewizor LG jest odpowiedni dla Ciebie?

Chcesz nowy telewizor, ale zastanawiasz się, czy wybrać NanoCell, QNED MiniLED, czy też OLED?

The LG 8K OLED TV was on show at IFA 2019, with perfect blacks and vivid colours creating a lifelike experience | More at LG MAGAZINE

Nowości

IFA 2019: Co wyróżnia telewizor LG 8K

Telewizor LG 8K powraca na IFA 2019 i prezentuje się lepiej niż wcześniej. Sprawdź w tym miejscu, co go wyróżnia na tle innych telewizorów.

Telewizor LG NanoCell i wierne, dokładne odwzorowanie kolorów na ekranie

Nowości

Hollywoodzka jakość obrazu i dźwięku - telewizory LG NanoCell

Firma LG stworzyła technologię NanoCell, dzięki której możemy cieszyć się prawdziwie hollywoodzką jakością obrazu. Ale… jak to działa?

LG was one of the stars of the show at CES 2019, and this was partly thanks to their flexible panels forming three levels to recreate the most stunning waterfall scenes | More at LG MAGAZINE

Nowości

Targi CES 2019: Firma LG prezentuje tegoroczne innowacje, które zdobyły ponad 140 wyróżnień.

Podczas targów CES 2019 firma LG zaprezentowała wszystkie swoje innowacje, takie jak telewizor OLED z rolowanym ekranem, smartwatch z mechanicznymi wskazówkami, zupełnie nowy smartfon oraz...

optymalna odległość od telewizora - infografika

Nowości

Odległość optymalna od telewizora do miejsca oglądania

Telewizor kupujemy z myślą o konkretnym pomieszczeniu i ustawieniu. Zazwyczaj wiemy z jakiej odległości będziemy oglądać wyświetlany obraz. Dzięki temu dużo łatwiej dobrać odpowiednią przekątną...

