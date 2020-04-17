Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Monitory 21:9 UltraWide

granie w gry na monitorze do gier lg

Wskazówki

Na co zwrócić uwagę przy zakupie monitora do gier

Od częstotliwości odświeżania i czasu reakcji po rozdzielczość i rozmiar ekranu – omawiamy najważniejsze kryteria, które warto wziąć pod uwagę przy zakupie monitora do gier.

Porównanie monitorów ultraszerokich i podwójnych (obok siebie)

Tech Hub

Monitory Ultrawide vs. Dual

Ten pomocny artykuł pomoże Ci lepiej zrozumieć różnice między monitorami Dual a UltraWide – znajdziesz w nim szczegółowy opis zalet i wad obu rozwiązań.

A smiling woman holds a Christmas present while her partner kisses her on the cheek

Nowości

Stwórz swój wyczekany, świąteczny nastrój pełen radości z tymi prezentami LG

Wystartuj pierwszy na świąteczne zakupy i nie zapomnij też o upominku dla siebie z naszym poradnikiem prezentowym.

LG created the most epic gaming setup at IFA 2019, with the perfect chair, keyboard, monitor and lighting With the Skiller Sharkoon keyboard you can be sure every button you press is on target | More at LG MAGAZINE

Wskazówki

IFA 2019: Najbardziej epickie stanowisko dla gracza

Firma LG przedstawiła ustawienie dla najbardziej zapalonych graczy na IFA 2019. Sprawdź je, zaczynając od niesamowitej klawiatury i fotela, a kończąc na klimatycznym podświetleniu.

1280x740_21x9.jpg

Nowości

Dlaczego monitor 21:9 jest lepszy od 16:9?

Wydawałoby się, że zaledwie kilka lat temu na rynku zadebiutowały monitory o proporcjach 16:10, a później także 16:9, tymczasem dzisiaj na popularności zyskują już modele w formacie 21:9....

Technologia, która poprawia Twoje życie codzienne

TV

Audio

Słuchawki Douszne

InstaView

Pralki

Styler

LG gram

Monitory

Projektory

