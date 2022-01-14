Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Stwórz swój wyczekany, świąteczny nastrój pełen radości z tymi prezentami LG

Autor Nicole Frost 14.01.2022

A smiling woman holds a Christmas present while her partner kisses her on the cheek

Święta tuż za rogiem. Okazywanie tym, których kochasz, jak wiele dla Ciebie znaczą, nigdy nie wychodzi z mody. Zebraliśmy więc kilka nowych produktów, które na pewno zrobią wrażenie.


Podaruj trochę świątecznej radości wyjątkowej dla Ciebie osobie

Partnerstwo to codzienna praca, ale możesz sprawić, że Twój partner poczuje się jeszcze bardziej doceniony w sezonie świątecznym, jeśli nowy gadżet ułatwi mu załatwianie spraw i pozwoli oszczędzić czas. Jest to nie tylko doskonały sposób na podniesienie standardu w Waszym domu, ale także na wywołanie uśmiechu na twarzy tej wyjątkowej dla Ciebie osoby.

Każdy aspirujący szef kuchni powinien mieć urządzenie, które ożywi każde danie, nie tracąc przy tym cennej przestrzeni do pracy. Nowa chłodziarko-zamrażarka LG NatureFRESH™ jest praktyczna, elegancka i idealna do przechowywania składników w sposób uporządkowany i gotowy do użycia - niezależnie od układu kuchni.

A split image of a silver LG NatureFRESH fridge freezer and a father helping two children bake Christmas cookies
Split image of an ultra-thin LG OLED TV and a happy family gathered around a Christmas tree
A split image of a silver LG NatureFRESH fridge freezer and a father helping two children bake Christmas cookies
Split image of an ultra-thin LG OLED TV and a happy family gathered around a Christmas tree

Myślisz o wyniesieniu rodzinnego oglądania telewizji na nowy poziom? Świętuj razem święta przy ulubionych filmach dzięki kompletnemu, dobrze wyposażonemu centrum rozrywki. Jeśli naprawdę chcesz zapewnić niezapomniane wrażenia, idealnym wyborem będzie dodanie do swojej listy telewizora LG OLEDsoundbaru LG. Spraw, aby święta były jeszcze jaśniejsze dzięki żywym, samoczynnie podświetlanym pikselom i krystalicznie czystemu dźwiękowi.


Podaruj sobie świąteczny prezent, na jaki zasługujesz

Jeśli nie możesz zdecydować, kto w tym roku powinien być świątecznie rozpieszczany, dlaczego nie zacząć od Ciebie?

Doceń również siebie dzięki prezentowi, który podkręci Twoją muzykę z dowolnego miejsca w domu. XBOOM360 płynnie zwiększa wydajność dźwięku i jakość przetwarzania, aby natychmiast zamienić każdą przestrzeń w muzyczne spa, studio fitness lub piękny bar na dachu. Ponadto, dzięki wygodnej łączności Bluetooth, każdy może połączyć swoje urządzenia i przenosić filmy oraz listy odtwarzania z pokoju do pokoju1.

A woman relaxes on the couch while listening to her LG XBOOM360 omnidirectional Bluetooth speaker
A woman relaxes on the couch while listening to her LG XBOOM360 omnidirectional Bluetooth speaker

Odwdzięcz się najbliższym, kupując prezent, który jest na tyle uniwersalny, że nadaje się na każdą okazję.


Przekaż miłość dalszej rodzinie

Życie codzienne stało się bardziej wirtualne niż kiedykolwiek. Nie tylko rozmowy wideo, kartki świąteczne online, ale nawet samouczki gier dla Babci i dzieci.

Jeśli nadal szukasz pomysłów na prezent dla najbliższej rodziny - mamy coś w sam raz dla Ciebie. Przybliż swoją rodzinę do siebie dzięki monitorowi LG Ergo, który można obracać w dowolnym kierunku, aby dopasować go do wszystkich aktywności online.

A split image shows a smiling woman with glasses and an adjustable LG Monitor Ergo
A split image shows a smiling woman with glasses and an adjustable LG Monitor Ergo

Ten ergonomicznie zaprojektowany monitor jest kwintesencją wielozadaniowości. Wąska podstawa ułatwia utrzymanie wolnego od bałaganu miejsca pracy. Użytkownicy mogą wysuwać, wsuwać, chować, obracać, odchylać lub pochylać ekran, aby poprawić komfort i utrzymać właściwą postawę.


Pomysły na świąteczne prezenty dla współpracowników, przyjaciół i wszystkich innych

Chcesz zwrócić na siebie uwagę podczas firmowej wymiany prezentów? Te opcje są imponujące i dostępne w przystępnej cenie. 

Zostań dobrą duszą towarzystwa w roli Świętego Mikołaja i podaruj prezent w postaci jasnego, czystego, niezakłóconego dźwięku. Bezprzewodowe słuchawki douszne LG TONE Free są optymalne do słuchania podcastów podczas załatwiania spraw lub prowadzenia rozmów wideo w biurze. Kompaktowe etui ładujące UVnano dezynfekuje się po każdym użyciu, dzięki czemu Twoje słuchawki douszne zawsze będą świeże i czyste2. Natomiast funkcja redukcji szumów jeszcze bardziej poprawia jakość dźwięku, redukując hałas otoczenia.

A group of six friends laugh and smile while playing a Christmas game in a holiday-themed room
Black and white side-profile view of a man in a black turtleneck sweater
A group of six friends laugh and smile while playing a Christmas game in a holiday-themed room
Black and white side-profile view of a man in a black turtleneck sweater

Zakupy dla duszy towarzystwa? Lekki, wytrzymały i niedrogi - przenośny głośnik XBOOM Go to przystępny prezent dla ekstrawertyków w Twoim otoczeniu. Twoi przyjaciele mogą rozpocząć imprezę w dowolnym miejscu dzięki bezproblemowej łączności i ergonomicznej konstrukcji. Wystarczy zsynchronizować głośnik z telefonem lub urządzeniem mobilnym przez Bluetooth i gotowe!


Podaruj prezent pełen świątecznej radości i przygotuj się na pogodny sezon świąteczny dzięki prezentom, które z pewnością przypadną Ci do gustu. Szukasz najlepszych ofert, aby każda chwila nabrała głębi? Kliknij tutaj, aby sprawdzić nasze bieżące promocje i uzyskać jeszcze więcej świątecznych oszczędności.


Life’s Good!



1 Wielokierunkowy dźwięk przez głośnik z wieloma sterownikami.

2 UVnano to słowo złożone, pochodzące od słów UV i jego jednostki, nanometru. Niezależne testy wykazują, że stacja dokująca UVnano zabija 99,9% bakterii Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus i Klebsiella pneumonia na siatce głośnika słuchawek dokanałowych w ciągu 5 minut podczas ładowania. Światło UV LED jest niewidoczne i aktywuje się po zamknięciu stacji dokującej ze słuchawkami dokanałowymi wewnątrz. Niebieskie światło nastrojowe ma na celu wyłącznie wrażenia estetyczne i pojawia się po otwarciu pokrywy stacji dokującej.

3 Mikrofon wewnątrz słuchawki dousznej wychwytuje dźwięki z ucha wewnętrznego przy mniejszym poziomie hałasu otoczenia

Wyróżniony produkt

A front image of LG OLED C1 Smart TV

OLED65C11LB

Telewizor LG 65” OLED 4K Cinema HDR AI TV ze sztuczną inteligencją

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
lg_magazine_featured_product_GBB92STBAP.jpeg-.jpg

GBB92STACP

Lodówko-zamrażarka LG V+ 2,03m ThinQ GBB92STACP

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
A burgundy LG XBOOM 360 omnidirectional Bluetooth speaker is centered against a white background

RP4

XBOOM 360 – Autentyczny dźwięk wielokierunkowy 360˚

Product sheet

GDZIE KUPIĆ
A sunset landscape image is displayed on a LG UltraFine Ergo Monitor with a G energy rating

27UN880-B

Monitor IPS 27” UHD 4K Ergo z USB Type-C™ 27UN880

Product sheet

energy class
GDZIE KUPIĆ
A front image of the LG TONE Free wireless earbuds FN7 with active noise cancellation in black colour

HBS-FN7 Black

Słuchawki LG TONE Free, bezprzewodowe, douszne (FN7)

Product sheet

GDZIE KUPIĆ
DODAJ DO KOSZYKA

