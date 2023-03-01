Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

50 lat historii telewizorów — od czarno-białych odbiorników do technologii OLED

01.03.2023

An image of LG TV half in modern OLED TV and the other half in old TV from 1966

Kamienie milowe w produkcji telewizorów

Od czasu wyprodukowania pierwszego koreańskiego telewizora – prostego 19-calowego odbiornika z czarno-białym ekranem (VD-191) — w świecie technologii wiele się zmieniło. Pierwsze duże telewizory wyprodukowała firma LG.

2004

55-calowy model z ekranem LCD Full HD (55LP10D) zaprezentowany w 2004 roku był pierwszym na świecie telewizorem, który przekroczył barierę 50 cali. Jeszcze w tym samym roku firma LG jeszcze wyżej podniosła poprzeczkę, przedstawiając telewizor PDP Full HD z 71-calowym ekranem.

2011

Rok 2011 to czas pierwszego na świecie 84-calowego telewizora Ultra HD i 98-calowego modelu 8K (98UH98) zapewniającego jakość HDR obrazu.

A front view of old lg pdp tv
A front view of old lg pdp tv

Telewizory LG OLED rewolucjonizują światowy segment premium

Technologia OLED różni się od innych technologii telewizyjnych możliwością wyłączania pojedynczych pikseli. Pozwala to osiągnąć niezwykle ostry obraz, doskonałą czerń i piękne kolory przy fantastycznym kontraście. 

Głębokie czernie uwydatniają bogactwo kolorów, sprawiając, że wydają się żywsze i bardziej zróżnicowane w jasnych obszarach. Dzięki 10-bitowej mocy obliczeniowej telewizory LG OLED mogą wyświetlać miliard kolorów, ukazując nawet najdrobniejsze szczegóły obrazu. Ponadto spełniając warunki normy BT2020, standardu transmisji sygnału nowej generacji, telewizory LG OLED będą nowoczesne także w przyszłości. Przedstawienie pierwszej kompletnej linii telewizorów OLED na targach CES 2012 zwróciło na firmę LG uwagę całego świata.

2013

W 2013 roku został wprowadzony pierwszy 55-calowy telewizor OLED, a w 2014 światło dzienne ujrzał pierwszy telewizor OLED o rozdzielczości 4K firmy LG. W zeszłym roku firma LG zaprezentowała pierwszy na świecie telewizor OLED 4K z obsługą technologii HDR, a także swój najlepszy model LG SIGNATURE OLED.

A left perspective view of lg signature wall paper tv
A left perspective view of lg signature wall paper tv

LG liderem światowego segmentu telewizorów premium

Od czasów pierwszego koreańskiego telewizora branża elektroniczna w tym kraju znalazła się na całkiem innym poziomie rozwoju. Dzięki temu w domach na całym świecie można znaleźć liczne innowacje firmy LG.

Dzień dzisiejszy

Choć telewizory OLED zapewniają firmie LG pozycję lidera na globalnym rynku premium, perspektywy na kolejne 50 lat zapowiadają się jeszcze lepiej niż poprzednia połowa wieku. W zeszłym roku firma LG sprzedała 500-milionowy telewizor od czasu wyprodukowania pierwszego modelu. 

Zważywszy, że jeszcze w 1966 roku firma była w stanie wyprodukować zaledwie 9050 telewizorów, taki wzrost sprzedaży naprawdę robi wrażenie.


Life's Good!

