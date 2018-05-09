Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Telewizor do 3000 zł

Autor LG Polska 09.05.2018

telewizor do 3000 zł

Planujesz zakup nowego telewizora? Zobacz jak wybrać TV do 3000 zł. Czym się kierować? Na co zwrócić uwagę?

Jaki powinien być dobry telewizor? Najbardziej liczy się wielkość, rozdzielczość czy może dodatkowe funkcje? Powinniśmy wybrać Full HD czy pokusić się o 4K? Na co właściwie możemy sobie pozwolić, dysponując budżetem 3000 zł? Podpowiadamy, na co zwrócić uwagę podczas zakupu.

Dobry telewizor do 3000 zł - czym się kierować?

Przed wyborem i zakupem telewizora powinniśmy tak naprawdę zastanowić się, jakie mamy potrzeby. Inny model będzie odpowiedni dla kogoś, kto ogląda jedynie podstawowe kanały telewizyjne, a inaczej będzie wybierał sprzęt prawdziwy koneser kina czy wielbiciel najnowszych aplikacji i udogodnień. Dobrze też zastanowić się, na czym najbardziej nam zależy i z czego możemy zrezygnować lub ewentualnie zastąpić czymś innym, np. niewielką moc dźwięku dodatkowym soundbarem.

Istotną kwestią podczas wyboru telewizora jest również miejsce, w jakim ma on docelowo stanąć. Od tego zależy przede wszystkim jego wielkość. Dla zdrowia, wygody oraz cieszenia się maksymalnie osiągalną jakością obrazu powinniśmy zachować odpowiednią odległość od ekranu. Ważne są także proporcje i to, czy telewizor współgra z otoczeniem.

Kiedy już sprecyzujemy nasze potrzeby i zastanowimy się nad wielkością telewizora, przyjdzie też czas na porównanie parametrów, które są dla nas istotne. W budżecie nieprzekraczającym 3000 zł znajdziemy zarówno sprzęt oparty na technologii Full HD, jak i Ultra HD, czyli inaczej 4K. Większość telewizorów będzie miała również funkcję Smart, która umożliwiać będzie korzystanie z aplikacji oraz przeglądarki internetowej. Warto też zwrócić uwagę na obsługiwanie treści HDR. Jak odnaleźć się wśród wielu pozornie podobnych ofert i wybrać opcję najlepiej dopasowaną do wyobrażeń o wymarzonym telewizorze?

Telewior do 3000 na co zwrócić uwagę
Telewior do 3000 na co zwrócić uwagę

Telewizor do 3000 zł - ile cali?

Zanim jeszcze dojdziemy do porównywania parametrów, zazwyczaj zastanawiamy się, ile cali powinien mieć nasz telewizor. Zazwyczaj wybieramy modele większe od tych, które mieliśmy do tej pory. Jeśli jednak poszukujemy sprzętu do niewielkiego pomieszczenia, nie warto przesadzać, ale postawić na proporcjonalność oraz wygodę oglądania. Wyobraźmy sobie też, w jakiej pozycji i z którego miejsca będziemy patrzeć na ekran. Weźmy pod uwagę też to, że obraz w wielu telewizorach traci na jakości, jeśli nie zajmujemy miejsca na wprost. Warto więc zwrócić uwagę na matryce LG, które są zbudowane w taki sposób, że oglądanie pod kątem nie stanowi problemu.Szczególnie widoczne jest to w przypadku modeli z kolorowym panelem Nano Cell, który poszerza kąt widzenia, dodatkowo wzmacniając barwy.

Tym jednak co przesądza o wyborze wielkości, jest odległość od ekranu. Zależy ona również od rozdzielczości telewizora. Przyjmuje się, że dla telewizorów Full HD powinniśmy liczyć 4,2 cm na każdy cal, a dla Ultra HD jedynie 2,1 cm. Tylko taka odległość pozwoli nam cieszyć się najwyższą jakością wyświetlania obrazu.

Full HD czy Ultra HD - co można dostać za 3000 zł?

Rozdzielczość jest jednym z najważniejszych parametrów, jaki powinniśmy brać pod uwagę, kiedy wybieramy telewizor. Ma ona szczególne znaczenie, kiedy przede wszystkim chcemy wykorzystywać nasz sprzęt do oglądania filmów. Nie zrobimy z naszego salonu sali kinowej, jeśli nie zadbamy o wysoką rozdzielczość wyświetlanych materiałów. Im wyższa, tym odwzorowanie szczegółów będzie większe, a nasze potrzeby zachwytu nad wizualną stroną filmu bardziej zaspokojone. W tym wypadku powinniśmy zwrócić uwagę przede wszystkim na najwyższy standard rozdzielczości dostępny powszechnie i w cenie do 3000 zł, czyli Ultra HD inaczej 4K.

Czym różni się 4K od Full HD?

Rozdzielczość to informacja o ilości pikseli, które są wyświetlane na ekranie. W przypadku Full HD jej wartość wynosi 1920*1080. Oznacza to, że za jakość odpowiedzialnych jest około 2 milionów pikseli. Przy Ultra HD ilość ta jest czterokrotnie większa, ponieważ rozdzielczość wzrasta do 3840*2160. Ma to znaczący wpływ na odwzorowanie szczegółów i kontrast.

Przy kwestii 4K pojawiają się obawy, czy będzie ona wykorzystywana na co dzień, skoro o programy i filmy nadawane w wysokiej rozdzielczości jeszcze trudno. Pełnię możliwości na pewno najsilniej dostrzeżemy w materiałach o wysokiej jakości, jednak okazuje się, że rozdzielczość Ultra HD ma również zastosowanie w przypadku tych nadawanych w niższym standardzie. Przykładowo w telewizorach LG warto zwrócić uwagę na funkcję 4K Upscaler, która przetwarza obraz w niższej rozdzielczości na ten porównywalny z jakością 4K. Można również zauważyć, że materiałów w jakości UHD pojawia się coraz więcej. Aktualnie udostępniają je aplikacje Netflix, Amazon oraz YouTube.

Większe zagęszczenie pikseli na powierzchni matrycy jest również ważne wtedy, kiedy decydujemy się na duży telewizor. Przy Ultra HD będziemy mogli oglądać obrazy w wysokiej jakości, nawet będąc blisko ekranu. Przy niższej rozdzielczości pojedyncze piksele będą widoczne z bliska, co wpłynie na ostrość szczegółów.

Czy w takim razie powinniśmy całkowicie zapomnieć o technologii Full HD? Jeśli sprzęt ma nam służyć jedynie do oglądania telewizji i szukamy rozwiązania budżetowego, możemy się na niego zdecydować. Telewizory Full HD powoli będą jednak z czasem zastępowane przez te z 4K, a w niedalekiej przyszłości z 8 K lub innym typem rozdzielczości. Już teraz można zauważyć, że producenci rozwijają modele z wyższą rozdzielczością, wyposażając je w dodatkowe funkcje. Warto więc pomyśleć o kupnie sprzętu, który jest przyszłościowy.

Czy warto dopłacić za HDR?

Oprócz rozdzielczości za jakość obrazu odpowiedzialna jest także technologia HDR, która pozwala na odtwarzanie treści na najwyższym, często nawet kinowym poziomie. Ma ona przede wszystkim wpływ na jasność oraz realistyczne odwzorowanie odcieni.

Dostrzeżemy to nie tylko, oglądając filmy, które zostały nagrane w standardowym formacie, np. HDR10 i HLG (high dynamic range), ale przede wszystkim te w jakości kinowej Dolby Vision. Pełnię możliwości można jednak dostrzec dopiero w połączeniu z rozdzielczością Ultra HD.

W przypadku telewizorów LG nie musimy martwić się, że wyświetlane przez nas treści nie będą tak dobrej jakości, by zobaczyć różnicę. Specjalna Funkcja LG HDR Effect jest odpowiedzialna za przetwarzanie obrazu w sposób, który ma być zbliżony do poziomu HDR nawet wtedy, kiedy format filmu czy programu na to nie pozwala. Polega to przede wszystkim na wzmocnieniu kontrastu, który jest bardzo ważny dla wyświetlania naturalnych, żywych kolorów.

Smart TV do 3000 zł?

Nowoczesne telewizory pozwalają nie tylko na wygodne oglądanie programów proponowanych przez stacje telewizyjne. Dzięki funkcji Smart, która stała się już powszechna, możemy też wygodnie korzystać z wielu aplikacji, tj. np. Netflix czy Youtube, w ekspresowym tempie pobierać informacje np. o pogodzie lub przeglądać strony internetowe. Skoro jednak takie możliwości ma większość telewizorów, to czy funkcja ta może się w nich różnić? Można np. zauważyć, że przeglądarka internetowa nie jest w standardzie u wszystkich producentów modeli ze Smart TV.

Oprócz wyglądu interfejsu ważna jest też wersja systemu. Zwróćmy uwagę na modele LG z dedykowaną im platformą w webOS 3.5. Działa on o wiele sprawniej i szybciej niż starsze wersje, jest też wzbogacony o aplikacje, ułatwiające np. oglądanie filmów na platformie Netflix czy YouTube.

Różnice możemy dostrzec także na poziomie samej obsługi. LG stawia na wygodę, wyposażając większość telewizorów w specjalny pilot Magic Remote, który działa jak komputerowa myszka. W nieco droższych modelach możemy znaleźć również funkcję sterowania głosowego.

Tak naprawdę od tego, czy Smart TV będzie wygodne w obsłudze i bogate w ciekawe oferty, zależy to, jak często będziemy odkrywać możliwości nowoczesnego telewizora.

Telewizor do 3000 zł - ranking LG

3000 zł to budżet, który pozwala na wybór telewizora o parametrach zadowalających nie tylko przeciętnych użytkowników, ale też koneserów, którzy marzą o stworzeniu w domu warunków kinowych. Jakie modele i funkcje możemy brać pod uwagę?

Wpływ na kontrast, odwzorowanie kolorów i jakość obrazu może mieć:

  • HDR i HDR Effect - optymalizują treści, by obraz był bardziej realistyczny
  • 4 K Upscaler - pozwala odtwarzać słabszej jakości treści w tej porównywalnej do 4K
  • Ultra Luminance i Local Dimming - mają wpływ na jasność i szczegółowość obrazu

Na wygodę oglądania i obsługi może mieć wpływ:

  • matryca Nano Cell - pozwala na oglądanie pod kątem bez straty na jakości
  • pilot Magic - jest wyposażony w żyroskop, ułatwia korzystanie z aplikacji
  • Smart TV z systemem webOS 3.5 - daje szybki dostęp do aplikacji
Porównanie TV do 3000 zł LG
Porównanie TV do 3000 zł LG

Podobny artykuł

1920x740pix_TV_OLED_310copy.jpg

Nowości

OLED – jak działają ekrany organiczne?

OLED to rewolucja w dziedzinie ekranów. To znaczące usprawnienie w porównaniu do tradycyjnych wyświetlaczy LCD/LED. Ale czy wiemy jak naprawdę działają ekrany OLED, które często nazywane są także organicznymi? Jeśli nie, to czas w końcu się dowiedzieć!

1280x740-smart-tv.jpg

Nowości

Smart TV – na co komu aplikacje w telewizorze?

Dzisiaj już trudno wyobrazić sobie telewizor bez Smart TV. Tak zwane „okienko” przestało służyć już tylko do oglądania telewizji. Dzisiaj telewizor to niemal komputer. Tylko czy rzeczywiście jest nam to potrzebne? Czy aplikacje w telewizorze to dobre rozwiązanie? Warto się nad tym zastanowić.

OLED TV Co to jest

Nowości

Technologia OLED - matryca, dzięki której zobaczysz różnicę

Zobacz czym jest technologia OLED. Dowiedz się, dlaczego telewizory LG oferują najwyższą jakość obrazu. Poznaj technologię przyszłości.

Poprzedni

Jak wybrać monitor dla gracza?
 

Następny

Technologia OLED - matryca, dzięki której zobaczysz różnicę