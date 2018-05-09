Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

Technologia OLED - matryca, dzięki której zobaczysz różnicę

Autor LG Polska 09.05.2018

OLED TV Co to jest

Zobacz czym jest technologia OLED. Dowiedz się, dlaczego telewizory LG oferują najwyższą jakość obrazu. Poznaj technologię przyszłości.

Elastyczny, ultracienki telewizor, który nie tylko idealnie dopasuje się do aranżacji salonu, ale też zachwyci kinową jakością obrazu jest już nie tylko marzeniem prosto z targów technologicznych. Matryca z diodami OLED jest dziś dostępna i rewolucjonizuje spojrzenie na sprzęty RTV. Co jest w niej wyjątkowego i czy warto zastąpić nią telewizory LCD?

Technologia OLED – co to jest i na czym polega

Matryca OLED dostępna jest już na rynku komercyjnym i powoli zastępuje starsze sposoby wyświetlania. To kolejny krok w rozwoju technologicznym. Na początku stosowano ją wyłącznie w palmtopach i smartfonach, a od 2012 roku rewolucjonizuje ofertę telewizorów. Pierwszy model z technologią OLED został oddany do masowej produkcji przez LG, które aktualnie jest pionierem w tego typu rozwiązaniach, użyczając nawet swoich matryc innym producentom. Na czym polega działanie nowej matrycy?

  • Organiczne diody LED świecące niezależnie

Jest ona zbudowana ze specjalnych diod elektroluminescencyjnych LED wytworzonych ze związków organicznych, które do działania nie potrzebują dodatkowego źródła światła, jak dzieje się w przypadku popularnej technologii LCD LED

  • Matryca z pikselami odpowiedzialnymi za kolory

Każdy piksel wyświetlacza OLED jest zbudowany z 3 lub w przypadku LG z 4 subpikseli, odpowiadających za kolory: czerwony, niebieski, zielony i ewentualnie dodatkowy biały. W telewizorach OLED każdy piksel to osobna dioda z odpowiednim filtrem kolorystycznym. Oznacza to, że diody działają niezależnie od siebie. Dlaczego jest to takie wyjątkowe i co daje przeciętnemu użytkownikowi?

Matryca OLED – na czym polega jej wyjątkowość?

Producenci telewizorów z matrycą OLED przekonują, że dzięki ich innowacyjnej technologii wyświetlany obraz będzie jeszcze lepszej jakości. Chwalą wyraźne kolory i uzyskany kontrast. Dlaczego sprzęt z nowoczesnymi diodami organicznymi jest lepszy od innych i na czym polega poprawa uzyskiwanego przez niego obrazu?

  • Uzyskanie głębokiej czerni

Jeśli chcemy wiedzieć, jakiej jakości jest wyświetlacz, powinniśmy szczególną uwagę zwrócić na wygląd czerni. Głęboki kolor bez przejaśnień, smug i szarych tonów uzyskują tylko najlepsze matryce. Należą do nich te z technologią OLED. Klucz tkwi w sposobie wyświetlania obrazu. Ogromne znaczenie dla wielu parametrów ma właśnie to, że diody organiczne nie potrzebują osobnego podświetlenia i mogą działać autonomicznie. Kiedy więc każdy piksel świeci niezależnie, odpowiada w pełni za wyświetlanie danej barwy. Dzięki temu można uzyskać głęboką czerń, przy której diody po prostu się nie zapalają, nie marnując przy tym niepotrzebnie energii na podświetlanie czegoś, co nie powinno być podświetlone. Jednym z największych atutów technologii OLED jest więc głębokość ciemnych kolorów.

  • Wysoki kontrast i nasycone barwy

Intensywność czerni wpływa również na kontrast innych barw, które również zyskują na soczystości dzięki diodom OLED. Kolory można odwzorować na poziomie, jaki uzyskują najlepsze profesjonalne monitory graficzne. Takie telewizory potrafią uzyskać przestrzeń barwną WIDE Gamut RGB o szerokim spektrum wykorzystywanym przez specjalistów. Jest ona wykorzystywana przy profesjonalnych monitorach graficznych.

Telewizory OLED są elastyczne i dają więcej możliwości dla designu

Dodatkową zaletą technologii wykorzystującej związki organiczne jest elastyczność i lekkość materiału oraz brak elementu, pod którym kryje się dodatkowe podświetlenie matrycy. Dzięki temu telewizory mogą być nie tylko cienkie, ale nawet zwijane niczym płótno. Najnowszy model LG jest tak giętki, że tak naprawdę nakleja się go na ścianę. Daje to możliwość dopasowania odbiornika do bardzo minimalistycznych aranżacji wnętrz. Telewizor przestaje być pudełkiem, staje się estetyczną taflą, a dzięki dodatkowym funkcjom nawet obrazem.

OLED czy LCD – różnica między wyświetlaczami LED a OLED

Technologia OLED czyni telewizory wyjątkowymi, ale czym tak naprawdę różni się od wyświetlaczy ciekłokrystalicznych LCD? Jaką różnicę może zauważyć przeciętny odbiorca oraz prawdziwy koneser?

  • Wyświetlanie barw i głębia czerni w telewizorach LCD i OLED

Coraz powszechniejsze matryce LCD opierają się również na diodach LED, z tą różnicą, że podświetlane są przez osobną matrycę. Najbardziej widać to przypadku czerni. Kiedy mamy ją zobaczyć na telewizorze z OLED, diody po prostu się nie zapalają. Przy sprzęcie z LCD czerń jest niepotrzebnie podświetlana i w konsekwencji traci na swej głębi. W ten sposób tracą również inne kolory, które przy ciemnoszarym ekranie nie wybrzmiewają w pełni.

Niektórzy producenci próbują dorównać matrycom OLED, stosując matryce z diodami organicznymi umieszczonymi jedynie na krawędziach ekranu. Takie rozwiązanie nie daje jednak tak głębokiej czerni i kontrastu, a układ punktów LED sprawia, że na wyświetlaczu pojawiają się smugi. Ważne więc, aby przy wyborze telewizora dokładnie sprawdzić, jaką metodą podświetlania operuje. Najłatwiej spojrzeć wtedy na ciemne kolory.

  • Grubość telewizorów LCD i OLED oraz kąty patrzenia

Ekrany ciekłokrystaliczne przez to, że muszą mieć wbudowane podświetlenie, nie będą również tak cienkie i dyskretne jak te w technologii OLED. Różnice w budowie mają jednak wpływ nie tylko na wygląd, ale też na wygodę oglądania. Matryca z diodami organicznymi jest przezroczysta, co pozwala na oglądanie obrazu pod różnym kątem i wzmacnia wrażenie większej przestrzenności.

  • Czas reakcji w telewizorach LCD i OLED

Ważną cechą, pozwalającą na najbardziej intensywne doświadczenia, nawet podczas oglądania dynamicznych scen walki czy pościgu, jest czas reakcji. W ekranach LCD jest on na poziomie 2-12 milisekund, przy OLED spada do ok. 0,01 milisekundy. Jakie znaczenie ma dla nas szybkość mierzona w tak małych jednostkach? Czy zdążymy w ogóle zauważyć różnicę? Będzie ona najbardziej widoczna właśnie przy scenach, w których obrazy zmieniają się szybko. Diody OLED, które zapalać się będą ekspresowo, zapewnią nam najwyższą jakość obrazu. Przy LCD nie zadziałają one już aż tak sprawnie. W konsekwencji obraz będzie bardziej rozmyty.

  • Naturalność bieli w telewizorach OLED i LCD

LCD przewyższa wiele telewizorów z OLED na poziomie odbioru bieli, która w tych drugich rzadko jest czysta, naturalna. Rozwiązanie tego problemu znalazło LG, które w swoich telewizorach zastosowało nie 3 a 4 rodzaje subpikseli, dodając do kolorów podstawowych biel.

Telewizory OLED – żywotność

Kiedy telewizory z technologią OLED zaczęły rewolucjonizować rynek, pojawił się mit ich krótkiej żywotności. Rzeczywiście we wstępnej fazie testów pojawiały się tego typu problemy. Dziś już je rozwiązano, a żywotność paneli OLED np. przy sprzęcie LG nie różni się od tej, jaką mają matryce LED. Kształtuje się ona na poziomie 30 tysięcy godzin. W przeliczeniu oznacza to, że nawet oglądając telewizję 8 godzin dziennie, będziemy mogli cieszyć się najwyższą jakością obrazu przez przynajmniej 10 lat. Gwarantuje to technologia WRGB z dodatkowym czwartym subpikselem, która pozwala zaoszczędzić na energii i wydzielanym cieple. Rozwiązano również problem tzw. martwych pikseli, który pojawiał się, kiedy matryce OLED dopiero startowały na rynku.

Technologia OLED jest w tej chwili mocno rozwijana. Z tego względu producenci starają się zadbać o najwyższą jakość wykonania potwierdzoną certyfikatami i testami. Zanim więc sprzęt trafi do sklepów, jest dokładnie sprawdzany.

OLED – technologia przyszłości w telewizorach

Technologiczny pęd i stawianie na rozwiązania typu OLED powoduje, że telewizory z tymi matrycami są dziś flagowymi produktami, w rozwój których każdy chce inwestować. Elastyczne ekrany dają wiele możliwości wykorzystania. Mogą nie tylko zrewolucjonizować wygląd sprzętu RTV, który będzie coraz bardziej dopasowany do potrzeb i wygody użytkowników. Sukcesem zakończyły się prace nie tylko nad powiększaniem wyświetlacza, ale też jego elastycznością, umożliwiającą np. zrolowanie telewizora. Materiały wykorzystane przy sprzęcie z matrycami OLED wyznaczają więc kierunek, w jakim podążać będzie rozwój technologii.

Widać to na przykładzie najnowszych modeli telewizorów LG, w których zaczęto z powodzeniem wykorzystywać sztuczną inteligencję. Zaczyna się etap, w którym zastępować będziemy zwykłego pilota sterowaniem głosowym. Nowa funkcja umożliwia porozumiewanie się w 10 językach, wśród których znajduje się również polski. Telewizor LG OLED z asystentem AI (artificial intelligence) będzie też uczył się naszych przyzwyczajeń i dyskretnie pomagał, np. w dopasowaniu ustawień oraz łączył z platformami Meteo oraz Youtube. Okazuje się więc, że nowy sprzęt będzie nie tylko efektownie wyglądał i zapewniał najwyższą jakość odbioru, ale też maksymalnie ułatwi i przyspieszy obsługę.

