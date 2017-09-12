Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

IFA 2017: Puk, puk! Inteligentna technologia już tu jest

Autor Nuno Cristino 12.09.2017

A front angle photography of lg airstar at berlin ifa 2017

Nowe inteligentne urządzenia LG to jeszcze większa wydajność i wygoda korzystania w zasięgu twojej ręki – dosłownie!

Kiedy przyszłość puka do twoich drzwi, zaproś ją do środka!

Znasz już IoT? A może pojęcie Internet Rzeczy coś ci mówi? Powiedzmy, że to przyszłość, która już tu jest. Pytasz jak to możliwe? To proste – nasze urządzenia wyposażyliśmy w zaawansowaną technologię Wi-Fi, co oznacza, że są teraz nie tylko inteligentne, ale również połączone z internetem. Mówiąc Wi-Fi nie mamy na myśli zwykłego dostępu do internetu. Mówimy o zaawansowanych, inteligentnych rozwiązaniach, które sprawiają, że życie staje się jeszcze prostsze. Czy to nie piękne?

Zdajemy sobie sprawę, że trudno sobie to wszystko wyobrazić, dlatego podczas targów IFA 2017 zaprezentowaliśmy nasze nowe pomysły i ich możliwości. Stoisko ‘Smart’ przybrało postać eleganckiej przestrzeni restauracyjnej, w której pokazaliśmy innowacyjne sprzęty kuchenne. Zademonstrowaliśmy usługi sterowane głosem, takie jak Alexa Amazona i Google Assistant oraz roboty, wskazując na nasze innowacyjne technologie stosowane w branży inteligentnych urządzeń IoT. Wszystkie inteligentne domowe urządzenia LG, jak piec, odkurzacz czy pralka, dostosowują się do stylu życia domowników. Jak? Im częściej ich używasz, tym więcej wiedzą o twoich codziennych potrzebach i dopasowują się do nich. Witamy w przyszłości?

A photo of lg IoT zone displaying hub robot devices at berlin ifa 2017.
A close-up photo of smartthinq from lg iot zone at berlin ifa 2017.
A photo of a presenter showcasing new lg iot hub robot devices at berlin ifa 2017.
A photo of lg IoT zone displaying hub robot devices at berlin ifa 2017.
A close-up photo of smartthinq from lg iot zone at berlin ifa 2017.
A photo of a presenter showcasing new lg iot hub robot devices at berlin ifa 2017.

A może by tak przyjąć SmartThinQ™ na stałe do rodziny? 

SmartThinQ™ to inteligentna technologia, która kryje się za rozwiązaniami Home IoT. Tworzy ona zaawansowany technologiczny ekosystem wewnątrz domu i poza jego progami. Jej stworzenie było możliwe dzięki technologii LG DeepThinQ™, wykorzystującej głębokie uczenie i analizę danych zgromadzonych w chmurze. LG DeepThinQ™ wykorzystuje czujniki, obserwuje typowe zachowania użytkowników, analizuje zebrane w chmurze dane i pozwala urządzeniom elastycznie dostosowywać się do codziennych potrzeb domowników. Brzmi na skomplikowane? Wcale takie nie jest. Do tego jest bezpieczne, proste i gotowe do użytku.

Weźmy na przykład klimatyzację: potrafi przewidzieć, czego potrzebujesz! Nasz inteligentny klimatyzator analizuje twoje codzienne czynności i wie, które miejsca w twoim domu schłodzić nawet przed twoim powrotem do domu. Idealna temperatura za każdym razem!

A photo of a lg robot vacuum cleaner performing at lg iot zone at berlin ifa 2017.
A photo of a lg robot vacuum cleaner performing at lg iot zone at berlin ifa 2017.

A co powiesz na domowego asystenta, który zajrzy do każdego kąta i zrobi w nim porządek? Nie szukaj, mamy go dla ciebie – oto robot sprzątający LG! Nauczy się rozmieszczenia pomieszczeń i posprząta to, co trzeba. A jeśli będziesz chciał sprzątnąć w konkretnych miejscach, wystarczy że wybierzesz odpowiednią opcję. Nieźle, prawda?

Od niedawna nasze lodówki Smart InstaView Door-in-Door™ mają zainstalowany system Windows 10 oraz nową wersję webOS. Tak, tak, to prawda - dodaliśmy nasz nagradzany system operacyjny webOS do urządzeń chłodzących. Od teraz nie tylko nasze telewizory, ale również lodówki łączą się z internetem i robią to jak nigdy dotąd!

A close up photography of lg instaview door-in-door at iot zone at berlin ifa 2017.
A photo of lg instaview door-in-door refrigerator from lg iot zone at berlin IFA 2017.
A close up photography of lg instaview door-in-door at iot zone at berlin ifa 2017.
A photo of lg instaview door-in-door refrigerator from lg iot zone at berlin IFA 2017.

Czy zdarza się otwierać lodówkę wiele razy w ciągu dnia? Tak? No to koniec z tym. Po prostu zapukaj w ekran na drzwiach urządzenia, a zrobią się przezroczyste i będziesz mógł zajrzeć do środka.Na tym nie koniec. Inteligentne menu lodówki ma cztery różne funkcje, które wyświetlają się na ekranie – opcja “Sticker” informuje co masz w lodówce, “Memo” uporządkowuje twoje notatki, “D-day” da ci znać, które produkty są już przeterminowane, a “Timer” -  chyba sam się domyślasz jaka jest jego funkcja…

Rewelacji ciąg dalszy – co powiesz na głosowe sterowanie swoimi urządzeniami? SmartyThinQ™ daje ci możliwość sprawdzenia statusu inteligentnego urządzenia i kierowania nim za pomocą komend głosowych. Świetnie!

A teraz porozmawiajmy o Hub Robot. To nowoczesny cyfrowy majordomus i domowe centrum powiadomień. Przeczyta ci książkę, posprząta dom, pomoże w gotowaniu i zagra ulubione piosenki!

Inteligentne rozwiązania LG Home IoT nie ograniczają się tylko do wnętrza domu. Któż przepada za koszeniem trawnika? Okazuje się, że kosiarka LG lub, jak lubimy mówić o tym urządzeniu, twój osobisty ogrodnik! Nie tylko kosi, ale również rozpoznaje przeszkody na swojej drodze i sprytnie je omija.

A gif images of lg smart iot hub robot from lg iot zone at berlin ifa 2017.
A dynamic perspective view of lg smart robot auto lawn mower from lg iot zone at berlin ifa 2017.
A gif images of lg smart iot hub robot from lg iot zone at berlin ifa 2017.
A dynamic perspective view of lg smart robot auto lawn mower from lg iot zone at berlin ifa 2017.

Aaa, i jeśli zdarzy ci się odwiedzić Koreę, poznasz nasz AirStar na lotnisku Incheon. Za każdym razem, gdy się na nim pojawisz, dostarczy ci wszystkich niezbędnych informacji o bramkach, rozkładach lotów i pogodzie.

Nigdy się nie zatrzymujemy! Już od tego roku wszystkie nasze urządzenia będą wyposażone w zaawansowaną technologię Wi-Fi. A to oznacza, że wyprodukujemy miliony inteligentnych, połączonych z internetem urządzeń. Bądź gotów na wiele więcej technologicznych nowinek. Przyszłość nas inspiruje!

A photo of lg smart hub robot "Air Star" from lg iot zone presentation at berlin ifa 2017.
A photo of lg smart hub robot "Air Star" from lg iot zone presentation at berlin ifa 2017.

Life's good!

Podobny artykuł

A photo of lg signature air purifier with art installation at berlin ifa 2017

Wskazówki

Życie w wersji supernowoczesnej

Life’s good in Berlin! Zobacz najpiękniejsze zakątki Berlina uchwycone smartfonem LG V30.

Poprzedni

Najlepsze aplikacje dla kibica sportowego
 

Następny

Smart TV – na co komu aplikacje w telewizorze?