10 najlepszych aplikacji do obrabiania zdjęć i filmów

Autor LG Polska 21.11.2017

1280x740_10-najlepszych-aplikacji.jpg

Smartfony pozwalają nie tylko na robienie dobrej jakości zdjęć i nagrywanie filmów w wysokich rozdzielczościach, ale też dość zaawansowaną obróbkę jednych i drugich. Do tego potrzebujemy jednak aplikacji. Tych na szczęście nie brakuje.

Aplikacje już dawno przestały służyć do tak podstawowych rzeczy, jak tylko sprawdzenie pogody. Dzisiaj w Sklepie Play nie brakuje pozycji dużo bardziej zaawansowanych. Dobrym przykładem są appki do obróbki zdjęć i filmów.

VSCO

Jedna z najpopularniejszych aplikacji do obróbki zdjęć. Oferuje kilka ciekawych filtrów oraz podstawowe funkcje, jak chociażby zmiana kontrastu, saturacji lub temperatury barwowej. Po zapisaniu zdjęcia nie tracą na jakości, co jest sporą zaletą.

Adobe Photoshop Express

Nawet Adobe z czasem musiało zainteresować się rynkiem aplikacji mobilnych i dobrze, że tak się stało. Dzięki temu powstał między innymi Photoshop Express, które ma niezwykle szerokie możliwości. Można w nich przycinać fotografie, dodawać ramki, zmieniać ekspozycję, balans bieli czy też kontrast. Dodatkowo appka obsługuje pliki RAW.

Snapseed

Uchodzi za jedną z najlepszych aplikacji tego typu. Największą zaletą jest obsługa plików DNG (RAW) oraz możliwość edytowania tylko wybranego fragmentu fotografii. Do wyboru mamy też sporo filtrów, podzielonych na kilkanaście kategorii.

Pixlr

Kolejna, bardzo popularna aplikacja, chociaż z pewnymi wadami. Chociaż oferuje spore możliwości i dużo filtrów, to obsługa nie przez wszystkich jest uważana za intuicyjną. Pixlr wymaga sporej liczby kliknięć na ekranie, ale efekty często są oszałamiające. Pozwala też na tworzenie kolaży ze zdjęć.

Modliv

Modliv nie tyle pozwala na edytowanie zdjęć, co połączenie je w ciekawych kolaż. Podstawowa wersja jest darmowa, ale twórcy cały czas udostępniają nowe szablony, które można już kupić w ramach mikrotransakcji. Jednak większości osób w zupełności wystarczą podstawowe. Nie brakuje też oryginalnych efektów.

Youcam MakeUp

Youcam MakeUp to propozycja dla osób, które nie są zadowolone ze swoich selfie. Wystarczy kilka minut w aplikacji, aby szybko dodać szałowy makijaż, dzięki któremu każdy będzie wyglądał o niebo lepiej. Appce trzeba poświęcić trochę czasu, ale jest to warte zachodu.

Split PC

Split PC jest aplikacją na swój sposób wyjątkową. Dzięki niej możemy uzyskać efekt tzw. wielokrotnego naświetlania. Robimy kilka fotografii w tym samym miejscu, a następnie łączymy je w całość. W ten sposób jedna osoba może pojawić się na zdjęciu np. trzy razy. Appka daje sporo frajdy.

InShot

InShot to aplikacja do obróbki wideo, która została stworzona zarówno dla wymagających, jak i oczekujących prostoty. Pozwala na szybkie uzyskanie efektów, dzięki prostemu automatowi. Z drugiej strony bardziej wybredni mogą spędzić w niej wiele minut, dopieszczając każdy fragment i zmieniając pojedyncze przejścia. Każdy powinien być zadowolony.

PowerDirector Video Editor

Prawdopodobnie jeden z najbardziej zaawansowanych i rozbudowanych edytorów wideo w Sklepie Play. Pozwala łączyć ze sobą pojedyncze nagrania i daje pełną kontrolę nad efektem końcowym. Aplikacja obsługuje nawet rozdzielczość 4K Ultra HD. Nie brakuje również wsparcia dla najpopularniejszych formatów wideo.

Quik

Quik to produkt firmy GoPro, którą znamy przede wszystkim z produkcji kamerek sportowych. Aplikacja opiera się na inteligentnym automacie. Wystarczy wrzucić do niej kilka zdjęć i filmów, aby bardzo szybko uzyskać wideoklip z energiczną muzyką w tle. Rola użytkownika sprowadza się praktycznie do wybrania szablonu. Pomimo tego efekty są bardzo ciekawe.

