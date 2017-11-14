Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024)

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Bezpieczny i przyjazny telewizor SmartTV

Autor LG Polska 14.11.2017

1280x740px-SMART-TV.jpg

Dzisiaj praktycznie każdy nowy telewizor ma dostęp do internetu. Serwisy internetowe, setki aplikacji i odpowiednio dostosowane systemy operacyjne, to niemal same zalety. W tym wszystkim trzeba jednak pamiętać o młodszych użytkownikach, aby treści były dostosowane do nich i bezpieczne.

Zaawansowany system SmartTV w telewizorze, jak np. WebOS w urządzeniach LG, to niemal same zalety. Bez podłączania komputera możemy przeglądać zasoby światowej sieci, korzystać z dziesiątek, a nawet setek aplikacji i w mgnieniu oka oglądać najnowsze filmy i seriale. Ale tak samo jak na komputerze właśnie, na telewizorze powinniśmy zadbać o to, aby treści były bezpieczne i przyjazne dla wszystkich użytkowników.

Przyjazna obsługa

Obsługa systemu SmartTV przy pomocy tradycyjnego pilota nie jest ani łatwa, ani tym bardziej przyjemna. Liczba naciśnięć przycisków, którą trzeba czasami wykonać, może szokować. Jest to szczególnie widoczne w sytuacjach, gdy musimy wpisać nazwę filmu lub adres strony internetowej. Dlatego LG wymyśliło pilota, który jest dużo bardziej przyjazny. Magic Remote działa trochę jak myszka komputerowa, do obsługi której szybko przyzwyczajają się już nawet małe dzieci. Wystarczy poruszać nim w powietrzu, aby przesunąć kursor na wybrane miejsce. To niezwykle proste i intuicyjne.

Ale sam pilot to nie wszystko. Obsługa kursorem, nawet przy pomocy Magic Remote, nie byłaby wygodna, gdyby nie odpowiednio przystosowany interfejs systemu WebOS 3.0. Programiści LG zadbali o to, aby wszystkie elementy były duże i dobrze czytelne, a dostęp nawet do najbardziej zaawansowanych funkcji nie wymagał przekopywania się przez kolejne menu. Można wręcz powiedzieć, że nawet dziecko poradzi sobie z obsługą SmartTV marki LG.

Bezpieczeny SmartTV dla dziecka

Internet daje nam dostęp do wielu treści, które nigdy wcześniej nie były dostępne w tak prosty sposób. Z tu, jednak wiąże się także pewne niebezpieczeństwo. Nie wszystkie materiały, chociaż są na wyciągnięcie ręki, są przystosowane do młodszych odbiorców. Tyczy się to tak samo aplikacji, serwisów streamingowych, stron internetowych, jak i programów w telewizji.

Kontrolę nad tym dają nam ustawienia bezpieczeństwa w telewizorach LG SmartTV. Wystarczy przejść do menu telewizora, aby łatwo je znaleźć i ustawić w odpowiedni sposób. A możliwości są spore. System pozwala między innymi na zablokowanie filmów i seriali, które mają ograniczenie wiekowe. Dzięki temu kilkuletnie dziecko nie będzie w stanie oglądać treści przeznaczonych dla osób od 16 lub 18 roku życia.

Mechanizm pozwala również na zablokowanie całych kanałów telewizyjnych oraz aplikacji dostępny w ramach SmartTV. Ale to nie koniec. W WebOS można również wyłączyć konkretne wejścia w telewizorze, np. HDMI1, gdy jest tam podłączona konsola do gier. Dzięki temu mamy pewność, że dziecko będzie miało dostęp do treści odpowiednich dla niego, nawet gdy nas nie będzie w domu.

Treści dla najmłodszych

Ale przecież wychowanie dzieci nie powinno opierać się tylko na zakazach. Jeśli chcemy mówić o telewizorze przyjaznym i bezpiecznym także dla najmłodszych, to nie można pominąć kwestii treści stworzonych z myślą o nich. LG doskonale o tym wie. System WebOS należy do jednych z najbardziej bogatych w aplikacje. Wśród dziesiątek pozycji nie brakuje też odpowiednich dla dzieci. To nie tylko proste gry i zabawy, w tym także stawiające na rozwój, ale również całe usługi dedykowane młodszym odbiorcom. Nie można też zapominać o Netflixie, Player.pl lub Ipli, gdzie również znajdziemy sporo programów dla dzieci.

To wszystko sprawia, że telewizory LG SmartTV z systemem WebOS jak żadne inne są przyjazne i bezpieczne dla swoich użytkowników, niezależnie od wieku i stopnia dojrzałości.

