LG Experience

Inteligentny telewizor – nauczy się ciebie, a nie ty jego

Autor LG Polska 03.07.2018

sztuczna-inteligencja.jpg

Jakie zalety daje Technologia DeepThinQ i system przetwarzania języka naturalnego NLP?

Nowinki oparte na sztucznej inteligencji takie jak Amazon Echo z asystentem głosowym Alexa, czy Google Assistant nie wywarły w naszym kraju tak dużego wpływu na gospodarstwa domowe, jak za granicą. Powód był prozaiczny – wydawanie komend w języku obcym komplikowało porozumiewanie się ze sprzętem. LG postanowiło jednak rozwiązać ten problem, tworząc urządzenia z systemem rozumiejącym język polski oparte na sztucznej inteligencji. Jednocześnie nowe telewizory usprawniono tak, by mogły uczyć się nowych komend i dostosowywać do przyzwyczajeń użytkownika. Sprawdź, jakie jeszcze zalety ma sztuczna inteligencja w telewizorach LG. Które modele wykorzystują najnowszą technologię? I jak właściwie działa sztuczna inteligencja?

Na czym polega sztuczna inteligencja w telewizorach LG?

W praktyce cała procedura wydawania poleceń i zarządzania telewizorem jest bardzo prosta – przyciskasz guzik na pilocie (oznaczony ikonką mikrofonu), a następnie wypowiadasz komendę. Telewizor natychmiast reaguje na polecenie. Jak to się jednak dzieje, że sprzęt przetwarza informacje tak szybko?

Technologia DeepThinQ –  jak telewizor uczy się twoich potrzeb?

Za inteligentne sterowanie głosowe odpowiada przede wszystkim technologia DeepThinQ. To platforma głębokiego uczenia się, która ma za zadanie rozpoznawać wzorce i pozyskiwać informacje poprzez analizę głosu i ruchu. Ma również to do siebie, że stale ewoluuje. Połączenie z Internetem pozwala przesłać dane na serwery platformy i wyciągnięcie z nich wniosków, jakie usprawniają pracę urządzenia. Telewizor uczy się, jak reagować na potrzeby konkretnej osoby, dzięki czemu to nie użytkownik musi się przystosować do sprzętu, a sprzęt przystosowuje się do niego.

Jednocześnie istotne jest to, że telewizor nie nasłuchuje otoczenia stale i bez kontroli. Konieczność aktywacji mikrofonu w pilocie za pomocą guzika sprawia, że do urządzenia przedostają się tylko te polecenia, które rzeczywiście chcemy wydać. Nie tylko zwiększa to prywatność i bezpieczeństwo danych, ale również eliminuje błędne interpretacje. Jeśli w zwyczajnej rozmowie powiemy „ciszej”, film osoby oglądającej nie zostanie nagle ściszony. Komenda musi być wymówiona konkretnie do aktywowanego mikrofonu.

System przetwarzania NLP – swobodne mówienie po polsku bez uczenia się komend

System przetwarzania języka naturalnego NLP (Natural Language Processing) to nowatorska technologia, która bierze pod uwagę zarówno indywidualny sposób mówienia, wymowę, tempo, jak i ton użytkownika, dzięki czemu sprzęt szybko „przyzwyczaja się” do pewnych wzorców i lepiej rozpoznaje komendy. Polecenia nie muszą być wypowiadane hiperpoprawnie, bardzo głośno, czy wyjątkowo wyraźnie, by telewizor je odebrał.

Nie trzeba się też uczyć konkretnego, wcześniej określonego spisu komend. Telewizor szybko podnosi poziom rozumienia nowych zwrotów i rozumie więcej niż tylko „ścisz”, „zamilcz” i „głośniej”. Gama poleceń może objąć także komendy typu „wyłącz telewizor po zakończeniu tego programu”, jak i wyszukiwanie głosowe Google: „wyszukaj obsadę”, „pokaż wszystkie filmy, w których grał aktor”, „sprawdź pogodę na jutro”.

Dzięki analizie języka mówionego wypowiedzi kierowane do telewizora mogą być naturalne. Z systemu skorzysta więc zarówno dorosły, jak i dziecko. Ponadto nie ma konieczności mówienia po angielsku. LG, jako pierwszy producent na świecie, wprowadza technologię sztucznej inteligencji w języku polskim.

sztuczna-inteligencja-infografika.jpg
sztuczna-inteligencja-infografika.jpg

Telewizory przyszłości – jakie możliwości otwiera sztuczna inteligencja?

W niedalekiej przyszłości  telewizory ze sztuczną inteligencją mają stać się centrum sterowania domową elektroniką. Poprzez Wi-Fi lub interfejs Bluetooth będzie można za ich pomocą kontrolować głośniki, automatyczne odkurzacze czy klimatyzatory. Rozwój technologii pozwoli na szybsze i bardziej intuicyjne zarządzanie, dzięki czemu będziemy mieć więcej czasu dla siebie.

Ponadto LG stale współpracuje z firmami Google i Amazon, co pozwala szybciej rozwijać technologię DeapThinQ i integrować ją z Google Assistant i Amazon Alexa.

Inteligentny, nowoczesny telewizor – jakie modele?

Jak do tej pory LG wypuściło dwie linie inteligentnych telewizorów LG OLED TV oraz LG Super UHD TV. Obie wyposażone są w możliwość pracy w języku polskim i przetwarzanie języka naturalnego.

Seria LG Super UHD zawiera trzy modele: SK9500, SK8500 oraz SK8000, z których ostatni najbardziej będzie różnił się od reszty (brak technologii pogłębionej czerni FAD, tylko lokalne przyciemnienie). Telewizory będą dostępne w rozmiarach od 49 do 75 cali.

Wśród telewizorów OLED pojawiły się cztery modele - W8, E8 i C8, B8 dostępne w wersjach 55, 65 i 77 cali. Trzy pierwsze wyróżniają się nieco lepszą wydajnością procesora. Między sobą różnią się głównie wzornictwem.

