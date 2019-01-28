Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Experience

Asystent Google po polsku, czyli „OK, Google. W końcu jesteś!”

28.01.2019

asystent-google-main.jpg

Komunikowanie się z urządzeniem mobilnym za pomocą głosu nigdy wcześniej nie było tak proste, intuicyjne i przyjemne! Czym jest Asystent Google i jakie daje nam możliwości?

Miłośnicy nowoczesnej technologii długo czekali na ten moment i w końcu w połowie stycznia pojawił już od dawna rozsławiony za oceanem Google Assistant w polskiej wersji językowej. Komunikowanie się z urządzeniem mobilnym za pomocą głosu nigdy wcześniej nie było tak proste, intuicyjne i przyjemne! Czym jest Asystent Google i jakie daje nam możliwości?

Asystent Google, czyli…

Polskojęzyczny Google Assistant pojawił się 16 stycznia 2019 roku (niektórzy mieli okazję testować go wcześniej) i już należy przyznać, że prawdopodobnie z większością swoich użytkowników zostanie na zdecydowanie dłużej. Czym jest? Jest inteligentnym osobistym asystentem stworzonym przez giganta z Mountain View – Google. Możemy się nim cieszyć na urządzeniach mobilnych oraz inteligentnych urządzeniach domowych.

Korzystanie z Asystenta Google przypomina prowadzenie interaktywnej konwersacji z naszym urządzeniem. My pytamy, prosimy, staramy się uzyskać informacje lub wykonać daną czynność, a Google Assistant po prostu robi to za nas. W dodatku słyszymy sympatyczny męski głos, który upewnia się, że dobrze zrozumiał naszą intencję, a gdy go o to poprosimy, dostarcza nam rozrywki lub podpowiada, w jaki sposób poruszać się po okolicy.

Asystent Google

Co potrafi Asystent Google?

Na początku powiedzmy sobie tylko, jak możemy go włączyć. Jeśli posiadamy telefon z systemem Android, nie musimy instalować żadnej aplikacji, ani wykonywać skomplikowanych ruchów. Wystarczy, że przytrzymamy przycisk Home lub naciśniemy ikonę mikrofonu, wypowiemy słowa: „OK, Google” i… gotowe! Za pierwszym razem pojawi się ekran powitalny. Google poprosi, byśmy kilkakrotnie powtórzyli komendę, by mógł zapamiętać nasz głos. Następnie przedstawi kilka przykładowych rzeczy, które może dla nas zrobić.

Dzięki Asystentowi Google bardzo szybko zrozumiemy, jak łatwe, szybkie i bezproblemowe będzie korzystanie z naszego smartfona (i nie tylko). Co może zrobić dla nas Asystent?

  • Funkcje smartfona uruchamiane jeszcze szybciej

Wydając komendę „OK Google, włącz latarkę” już po chwili będziemy mogli oświetlić otoczenie. „OK Google, ustaw budzik na 7:00” sprawi, że o żądanej godzinie usłyszymy dźwięk budzika. Gdy spytamy: „OK Google, jaka będzie dzisiaj pogoda?”, dostaniemy informacje na temat temperatury, przewidywanych opadów, prędkości wiatru, ciśnieniu atmosferycznym. Możemy również spytać: „OK Google, czy mam wziąć parasol?”. Asystent doskonale zrozumie naszą intencję i poinformuje nas, czy możemy spodziewać się deszczu.


Google Assistant Pogoda

Dzięki Google Assistant możemy również napisać smsa, zadzwonić do wskazanej osoby, uruchomić interesującą nas aplikację lub konkretne jej zasoby. „OK Google, wyznacz najkrótszą trasę do domu” sprawi, że dowiemy się, jak jechać, by uniknąć korków. Przy okazji możemy zdobyć informację, jakim transportem publicznym trafimy we wskazane miejsce i jak wygląda rozkład.

  • Informacje dostępne w każdej chwili

Prosząc Google o wyświetlenie najważniejszych informacji, otrzymamy ich skrót. Jeśli nie wiemy, jak wygląda i brzmi wybrane słowo w obcym języku, wystarczy wygłosić komendę „OK Google, jak jest ‘restauracja’ po włosku?”. Po chwili nie tylko dowiemy się, że jest to „ristorante”, ale usłyszymy, jak wymówić słowo, które nas interesowało. Możemy spytać o wszystko, od wyników interesującego nas meczu, przez reżysera serialu, nominacje do Oscara po to, ile lat ma królowa Elżbieta II. Ogranicza nas jedynie własna wyobraźnia.

Asystent Google Tłumacz

  • Rozrywka

„OK Google, opowiedz mi coś śmiesznego” sprawi, że po chwili usłyszymy od Asystenta Google dowcip. Jeśli chcemy szybko pokazać komuś utwór muzyczny, możemy poprosić: „OK Google, włącz utwór ‘Midnight Drive’ Still Corners na Spotify”. Po chwili do naszych uszu dotrą dźwięki, które chcieliśmy usłyszeć. Asystent sprawdzi dla nas wydarzenia kulturalne w okolicy, pokaże repertuar wskazanego przez nas kina, znajdzie hotel w pobliżu miejsca, w którym się znajdujemy lub pomoże znaleźć połączenia lotnicze. Może nam nawet powiedzieć komplement, dowcip lub znaleźć przepis kulinarny. Wyobraźmy sobie sytuację, że właśnie po raz pierwszy słyszymy piosenkę, która bardzo nam się podoba i chcielibyśmy do niej wrócić. Nic prostszego: „OK Google, co to za piosenka?”.

Asystent Google Muzyka

  • Sterowanie innymi urządzeniami inteligentnymi

    • Doskonałym ułatwieniem dla posiadaczy inteligentnych urządzeń zintegrowanych z Asystentem Google będzie możliwość zdalnego sterowania nimi przy pomocy urządzenia mobilnego. Wystarczy komenda z prośbą o włączenie oświetlenia w domu, termostatu czy głośnikami. Wszystko za pomocą języka, prostych komend, których użyjemy w sposób najbardziej nam naturalny.


    Dedykowany przycisk Asystenta Google w urządzeniach

    Niektóre urządzenia wyposażone są w dedykowany Asystentowi Google przycisk. Dzięki temu nie musimy wyjmować smartfona z kieszeni w przypadku słuchawek z taką opcją, a jeśli telefon ma dedykowany przycisk, nie musimy przytrzymywać żadnego innego, tylko w mgnieniu oka wywołujemy Google Assistant. Przykładem takiego urządzenia są słuchawki LG Tone Infinim SE HBS-1120. Oprócz nowoczesnego designu, wspaniałej jakości dźwięku i wygody użytkowania, możemy nacisnąć mały przycisk i poprosić Asystenta, by puścił nam ulubiony gatunek muzyki, ustawił budzik, opowiedział o zaplanowanych zadaniach, zapisał zbliżające się spotkanie w kalendarzu czy podkręcił termostat w naszym domu.

    Tak samo sytuacja wygląda w przypadku dedykowanego przycisku w smartfonach, na przykład w LG G7 ThinQ. Wystarczy tylko jedno naciśnięcie, by móc w pełni cieszyć się całym spektrum możliwości Google Assistant. Co więcej ten sam przycisk naciśnięty dwukrotnie wywoła Google Lens, czyli narzędzie, które może potrafi przekazać nam informacje o tym, gdzie jesteśmy, co widzimy przez skierowanie na okolicę lub przedmiot obiektywu naszego aparatu.

    Asystent Google – przyszłość jest teraz

    Ci, którzy mają okazję korzystać z Google Assistant mówią wprost: to niewiarygodne wręcz ułatwienie codzienności. Możemy „rozmawiać” ze sztuczną inteligencją po polsku, nie zastanawiając się nad tym, na jakie hasło zareaguje, a posługując się naturalnie konstruowanymi przez nas zdaniami. Obsługa za pomocą głosu nie tylko smartfona i jego aplikacji, ale również pozyskiwanie informacji czy sterowanie urządzeniami w domu brzmią jak wizja przyszłości, którą jeszcze nie tak dawno kreowano jedynie w zapierających dech książkach futurystycznych i science-fiction. A jednak… ta przyszłość jest tu i teraz, zgodnie ze swoim przeznaczeniem ułatwiając nam mnóstwo czynności i sprawiając, że dostęp do informacji nigdy nie był tak prosty.

