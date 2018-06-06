Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Najlepsze głośniki, które umilą Ci wiosenne spędzanie czasu

Autor V. Keller 06.06.2018

Spring outdoor party with the LG portable speaker

Zbliża się środek wiosny, co jest dobrą wymówką do urządzenia imprezy! Mając odpowiednie głośniki, możesz słuchać ulubionych rytmów, gdziekolwiek chcesz – w domu i poza domem

Wiosna to czas rozkwitu kwiatów i słonecznych dni. A to oznacza grillowanie, imprezy w parku oraz kąpiele w jeziorze.

Nieważne czy w weekend serwujesz zimne napoje u siebie, czy wybierasz się na pobliski basen lub szykujesz się do sezonu namiotowego, LG ma dla Ciebie najlepsze głośniki, które możesz wszędzie zabrać ze sobą.


Jeśli organizujesz wiosenną imprezę, włącz głośnik LG ThinQ ®

Dzięki technologii Meridian i Asystentowi Google głośnik LG ThinQ ® stworzy fantastyczną atmosferę, kiedy odwiedzą Cię znajomi.

Jeśli Twoi znajomi zapragną posłuchać dzieł Mozarta albo hitów lat 90. certyfikowane technologie Hi-Res Audio i Meridian zapewnią najwyższej jakości dźwięk podczas odtwarzania ich i Twojej muzyki! – stworzy doskonały nastrój. Jeśli ręce będziesz mieć zajęte napojami, możesz po prostu powiedzieć: „Hej Google, włącz jakąś muzykę” i gotowe.

Dodatkowo technologia Chromecast umożliwi Ci bezproblemowe ładowanie takich programów jak YouTube na telewizorze, aby oprócz muzyki delektować się też obrazem. Ponadto po aktualizacji oprogramowania planowanej na ten rok głośnik ThinQ ® będzie mógł sterować soundbarami LG, dzięki czemu muzyka będzie brzmiała jeszcze lepiej.

Indoor party scene with a front view of LG audio speaker PK7
Informacje techniczne:

Platforma: Google Android Things (Chromecast, Asystent Google, Weave)

Dźwięk: 30 W, Hi-Res Audio (192 kHz / 24 bity), zwiększanie rozdzielczości dźwięku (do 96 kHz / 24 bitów), MERIDIAN Audio Partnership

Łączność: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Z głośnikiem PK7 pikniki staną się jeszcze bardziej wyjątkowe

Lubisz przebywać na świeżym powietrzu? W takim razie przenośny głośnik PK9 jest dla Ciebie! Wytrzymujący 20 godzin akumulator pozwoli Ci cieszyć się muzyką przez cały czas trwania wycieczki. A wielokolorowe oświetlenie stworzy dyskotekowy nastrój nawet w największej leśnej głuszy.

Uchwyt X-Grip pozwala łatwo przenosić głośnik PK7 z łącznością Bluetooth przez dzikie ostępy. Ponadto urządzenie jest wodoszczelne. Meridian Audio dostarczy Ci niezapomnianych wrażeń. Możesz nawet przygotować własną wysokiej jakości składankę!

Outdoor picnic party with LG audio speaker PK7 which support bluetooth and waterproof
Informacje techniczne:

Dźwięk: 40 W (tryb akumulatorowy: 30 W), Meridian Audio Partnership, podwójny tweeter, podwójny radiator pasywny

Oświetlenie: wielokolorowe, nastrojowe

Wodoodporność: IPX5

Czas pracy akumulatora: 20 godzin

Obsługiwane kodeki: apt-X HD, apt-X, AAC

Łączność: True Wireless Stereo, aktywacja głosem, wiele połączeń Bluetooth, obsługa bez rąk

Wycieczka do parku? Na festiwal? Weź ze sobą PK5, aby poczuć dobry rytm

Przed wyjazdem ze znajomymi zawsze trzeba pamiętać o wielu rzeczach – okularach przeciwsłonecznych, kremie do opalania, wodzie… Nie można też zapomnieć o PK5. Działający 15 godzin akumulator zapewni muzykę przez cały dzień i noc. Meridian Audio utrzymuje doskonałą jakość dźwięku przy wzmożonym wietrze, a trwała konstrukcja z wygodnymi uchwytami gwarantuje bezpieczeństwo.

Oświetlenie LED doda pikanterii imprezie po zmroku, a niewielki rozmiar urządzenia sprawi, że zmieści się do podręcznej torby z innymi rzeczami.

A front view of LG audio speaker PK5 at outdoor sports scene
Informacje techniczne:

Dźwięk: 20 W, Meridian Audio Partnership, podwójny radiator pasywny

Oświetlenie: wielokolorowe

Wodoodporność: IPX5

Czas pracy akumulatora: 15 godzin

Obsługiwane kodeki: apt-X HD, apt-X, AAC

Łączność: True Wireless Stereo, aktywacja głosem, wiele połączeń Bluetooth, obsługa bez rąk

Zrelaksuj się z PK3 w dłoni

Na plaży, w kurorcie czy na basenie – przenośny głośnik PK3 pozwoli Ci cieszyć się ulubioną muzyką w każdym miejscu.

12-godzinny czas pracy akumulatora zapewnia cały dzień grania i relaksu nad wodą. A wodoodporna konstrukcja pozwala Ci zapomnieć o chlapaniu wody, a nawet nie martwić się chwilowym zanurzeniem urządzenia. Bogaty bas pozwala zobaczyć i poczuć jakość dźwięku podczas uzupełniania zaległości w lekturze lub w trakcie gry w piłkę.

Dual Passive Cooling Waterproof feature of LG portable speaker PK3
Informacje techniczne:

Dźwięk: 16 W, podwójny pasywny radiator

Wodoodporność: IPX7

Czas pracy akumulatora: 12 godzin

Obsługiwane kodeki: apt-X, AAC

Łączność: True Wireless Stereo, aktywacja głosem, wiele połączeń Bluetooth, obsługa bez rąk

Life's Good!

