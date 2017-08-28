Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Urządzenia Power Audio – sposób na doskonały dźwięk na każdej imprezie

Autor LG Polska 28.08.2017

1280x740px_power audio.jpg

Każdy kiedyś organizował tzw. domówkę. Jednym z największych problemów w trakcie takich imprez jest muzyka. Nie wiadomo na jaki sprzęt się zdecydować, a z czasem i tak goście zaczynają przełączać piosenki na swoje ulubione. Rozwiązaniem problemu i dużym ułatwieniem może być sprzęt LG Power Audio.

Zorganizowanie domówki to dość skomplikowany proces. Nie tylko trzeba zadbać o jedzenie i napoje, ale również wygodę imprezowiczów. Jednak największym problemem najczęściej jest muzyka. Nie wiadomo, czy puszczać ją z kina domowego, głośników w telewizorze, a może z komputera. Trudno też dopasować playlistę, która każdemu będzie pasowała. Właśnie dlatego ciekawym rozwiązaniem są urządzenia LG z serii Power Audio. Nie tylko dostarczą one świetnej jakości dźwięk, ale też ułatwią zarządzanie odtwarzaną akurat muzyką.

LG Power Audio – sprzęty inne niż wszystkie

Na pierwszy rzut oka może się wydawać, że sprzęty LG z serii Power Audio to nic innego, jak popularne kiedyś wieże Hi-Fi. Jednak w rzeczywistości urządzenia tego typu to dużo więcej. Przede wszystkim oferują dużo lepszej jakości dźwięk i są przy tym inteligentne. Wystarczy chociażby wspomnieć o trybie Auto DJ. W nim urządzenie samo dobiera kolejne piosenki, biorąc pod uwagę ich oceny oraz tagi. Dzięki temu nie musimy się zamartwiać doborem kolejnych utworów. Co więcej, urządzenia Power Audio można też używać na co dzień, np. synchronizując je z telewizorem i używając jako głośniki do filmów, seriali oraz ulubionych programów. Ale to tylko kropla w morzu możliwości sprzętów LG Power Audio.

Karaoke Star

Karaoke to jeden z najlepszych sposób na spędzenie wieczoru ze znajomymi. Nie trzeba od razu iść do odpowiedniego klubu, gdzie wiele osób może krępować się obecnością nieznajomych. Za sprzęt do domowego karaoke może posłużyć LG Power Audio z funkcją Karaoke Star. Wystarczy wcisnąć jeden przycisk na obudowie urządzenia, aby niemal każdy utwór przystosować do karaoke. Sprzęt automatycznie usunie ścieżkę wokalną. To proste, szybkie i skuteczne, a więc idealne na imprezę.

04_CJ44_Karaoke-Star.jpg

Multi Jukebox

Na domówkach częstym problemem jest ułożenie idealnej playlisty. Im dłużej trwa spotkanie ze znajomymi, tym coraz więcej osób próbuje zmieniać piosenki na takie, które im się najbardziej podobają. W skrajnych przypadkach przy komputerze lub telewizorze robi się kolejka, a impreza zmienia się w „listę życzeń”. Dzięki funkcji Multi Jukebox można ten proces znacząco ułatwić. Technologia LG pozwala na połączenie aż trzech smartfonów i z ich poziomu tworzyć oraz zmieniać listy odtwarzania. Telefony i tablety łączą się z urządzeniem przy użyciu standardu Bluetooth.

Aplikacja LG Bluetooth

Multi Jukebox to nie jedyna możliwość na zarządzanie muzyką przy użyciu urządzenia mobilnego. Na telefonie można też zainstalować specjalną aplikację LG. Pozwala ona na zdalne zarządzanie muzyką, nawet bez przerywania tańca. Z poziomu telefonu możemy wybierać ścieżki, a nawet uruchamiać specjalnie efekty, przez które każdy może poczuć się niczym prawdziwy DJ. Co więcej, dzięki dwóm złączom USB, muzykę można nie tylko puszczać z pamięci zewnętrznej, ale też nagrywać na drugą, już z wprowadzonymi przez nas zmianami.

Doskonała jakość dźwięku

Ale sprzęty LG Power Audio to przede wszystkim doskonała jakość dźwięku. Model CJ45 może pochwalić się mocą aż 720 W (2 x 240 W plus dodatkowe 240 W z subwoofera). Jeśli dla kogoś to za dużo, to alternatywą jest model CJ44, który pozbawiony jest subwoofera, przez co jego mocy jest niższa i wynosi 480 W. Jednak to nadal poziom w pełni wystarczający do obsługi sporej, domowej imprezy. A jeśli nawet 720 W to za mało w domowym sprzęcie audio, to zawsze można wybrać zestaw OJ98 o mocy aż 1800 W, który dodatkowo wzbogaci spotkanie o rewelacyjne efekty świetlne. Może być pewien, że Twoja domówka zostanie zapamiętania na długo.

Podobny artykuł

An image of a couple watching Rakuten TV movies with the lg tv.

Nowości

LG TV + Dolby – kino domowe w Twoim domu

Dzięki telewizorom LG wyposażonym w technologie Dolby Vision i Dolby Atmos kino domowe stało się jeszcze bardziej atrakcyjne.

1920x740pix_soundbar_31_07.jpg

Nowości

Soundbar – doskonały sposób na kinową jakość dźwięku w domu

Kupując telewizor często skupiamy się na funkcjach Smart TV i przede wszystkim na wyświetlanym obrazie. Często pomijamy jakość dźwięku generowanego przez głośniki. Wiele osób decyduje się na zakup kina domowego, ale taki zestaw nie sprawdzi się w każdym domu. Dla wielu lepszym wyborem będą tzw. soundbary.

Spring outdoor party with the LG portable speaker

Nowości

Najlepsze głośniki, które umilą Ci wiosenne spędzanie czasu

W wiosennej ofercie głośników LG z pewnością znajdziesz coś dla siebie i nie ma znaczenia, czy zostajesz w domu, idziesz popływać, czy wybierasz się w leśne ostępy!

Poprzedni

Tunel OLED - artystyczna przestrzeń, która wykracza poza ekran i granice wyobraźni
 

Następny

Klimatyzacja LG – rozwiązania dla domu