LG Experience

LG True Steam - potężna broń w walce z alergenami i brudem

Autor Iza 19.09.2018

LG True Steam usuwa alergeny

Technologia True Steam wykorzystuje siłę pary, która delikatnie, ale też skutecznie przenika przez tkaniny usuwając brud i alergeny. Zobacz, w jaki sposób zastosowanie tej technologii sprawia, że ubrania wyjęte z pralki są pozbawione zabrudzeń, alergenów oraz zagnieceń.

Co to jest True Steam?


True Steam to technologia stosowana w pralkach LG, wykorzystująca cząsteczki pary, które są 1600 razy mniejsze od cząsteczek wody, dzięki czemu lepiej przenikają przez tkaniny oraz usuwają więcej zabrudzeń i alergenów. Ponadto dzięki technologii True Steam możesz wyczyścić przedmioty, których wcześniej nie można było po prostu wrzucić do pralki i wyprać, jak poduszki dekoracyjne i pluszowe zabawki.

Zaawansowane cykle z wykorzystaniem True Steam


ALLERGY CARE - program za pomocą gorącej wody tworzy dezynfekującą parę, która w delikatny sposób oczyszcza ubrania. Dzięki temu zredukowanych zostaje 99,9 % alergenów występujących w otoczeniu, w tym roztoczy, które mogą powodować problemy z oddychaniem.

ODŚWIEŻANIE PARĄ - program odświeża ubrania, usuwa brzydki zapach i redukuje zagniecenia. Można go wykorzystać dla pięciu sztuk odzieży za jednym razem. Będą gotowe do założenia w ciągu 20 minut.

ZMIĘKCZANIE PARĄ - sprawia, że tkanina ulega zmiękczeniu bez użycia żadnych detergentów i chemicznych substancji. Dzięki wykorzystaniu wyłącznie wody ubrania stają się miękkie i delikatne dla skóry.

LG True Steam usuwa więcej zabrudzeń

Zdrowy dom bez alergenów


Kombinacja maleńkich cząsteczek pary oraz 10 minut prania w 60 stopniach usuwa zabrudzenia, alergeny, 99,9% roztoczy oraz włosy zwierząt. W ten sposób pralka LG wyposażona w technologię True Steam eliminuje utrudniające życie czynniki wywołujące alergie z Twoich ubrań, pościeli oraz ręczników. Technologia otrzymała potwierdzenie od British Alllergy Foundation jako skuteczne narzędzie do usuwania alergenów, eliminujące więcej roztoczy niż zwykła pralka.

Oszczędzaj prąd i wodę


Pralka LG wyposażona w Steam Direct Drive zużywa mniej wody i prądu niż zwykła pralka. Jedno z drugim jest bardzo silnie powiązane, ponieważ kiedy pralka potrzebuje mniej wody, urządzenie zużywa również mniej prądu. W praktyce możesz zaoszczędzić kwotę miesięcznego rachunku za prąd i wodę w ciągu jednego roku używania pralki LG True Steam. Oczywiście oszczędzasz nie tylko pieniądze ale także środowisko.

Głębokie czyszczenie ubranek dziecięcych

Prawidłowe czyszczenie ubranek dziecięcych, w szczególności ubranek dla niemowląt, jest wyjątkowo ważne. Dziecięca skóra jest bardzo wrażliwa, a małe dzieci są znacznie mniej odporne na działanie alergenów i zarazków. Pralki LG wyposażone w technologię Tru Steam nie tylko usuwają różnego rodzaju alergeny, roztocza i zabrudzenia, ale również zmiękczają tkaninę bez użycia żadnych chemicznych środków. Dzięki temu ubranka dziecięce są zawsze bezpieczne i przyjemne dla wrażliwej skóry niemowlęcia.

