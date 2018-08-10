Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Experience

Pilot Magic Control - porady i tricki

Autor Iza 10.08.2018

LG Magic Control

Pilot Magic Control pozwala na łatwe sterowanie nowoczesnymi telewizorami Smart TV. W artykule znajdziesz kilka wskazówek, które uprzyjemnią korzystanie z Magic Control.

1. Nowoczesny pilot do telewizora Magic Control nie wymaga skomplikowanych działań, których nauka mogłaby sprawić komukolwiek problem. Natomiast jak każde urządzenie bezprzewodowe, posiada ograniczony zasięg:



Magic Control LG zasięg


Pilot Magic Control posiada zasięg do 10 m. W przypadku przekroczenia tej odległości od telewizora, mogą wystąpić zakłócenia w odbiorze. Pamiętaj również, że pomiędzy pilotem a telewizorem nie powinny wystąpić większe przeszkody.

2. Kolejną cechą urządzeń bezprzewodowych jest to, że czasem mogą działać w tym samym paśmie częstotliwości, a przez to zakłócać sobie nazwajem pracę. Magic Control działa w paśmie częstotliwości 2,4 GHz.



Magic Control problemy z zasięgiem


Dlatego takie urządzenia jak router, czy nawet kuchenka mikrofalowa powinny zostać ustawione w oddaleniu ponad 1 metra od telewizora.

3. Jeśli przez jakiś czas nie używamy pilota Magic Control, wskaźnik na ekranie znika. To samo dzieje się, kiedy pilot zostanie umieszczony na płaskiej powierzchni. 


Pilot Magic Control LG



Porusz pilotem, aby wskaźnik znowu pojawił się na ekranie. Jeśli to nie pomoże, to delikatnie nim potrząśnij od lewej do prawej. Wskaźnik powinien przesunąć się na środek ekranu. 

W przypadku gdy wskaźnik będzie wciąż pozostawał nieruchomy, skorzystaj z tego pomocnika.

Dlaczego pilot Magic Control nie działa? 

Czasem może się zdarzyć, że pomimo poruszenia pilotem w lewo i w prawo, urządzenie w dalszym ciągu nie działa. Przyczyn może być kilka, poniżej przedstawiamy te, które występują najczęściej.


1. Sprawdź, czy baterie w Magic Control nie zostały wyczerpane.
To może wydawać się banalne, ale niestety baterie w Magic Control wyładowują się szybciej niż w zwykłym pilocie do telewizora. Włóż nowe baterie do pilota oraz ręcznie wyłącz i włącz telewizor. Po zresetowaniu telewizora, ponownie połącz z nim Magic Control według modelu:



AN-MR500   AN-MR600   AN-MR650 

LG Magic Control

2. Czy pilot jest nowy? Czy twój telewizor jest z nim kompatybilny?

Każdy model telewizora LG Smart TV jest zgodny z określonym modelem Magic Control, w zależności od roku produkcji pilota. Ponadto niektóre modele telewizorów, oprócz samego pilota, wymagają również dodatkowego odbiornika, aby wyposażyć telewizor w połączenie Wi-Fi i Bluetooth. W artykule poświęconym Magic Control znajdziesz więcej informacji na temat konkretnych pilotów. 

Kontrola w Twojej dłoni

Pilot Magic Control jest intuicyjnym urządzeniem, które pozwali Ci kontrolować rozrywkę w Twoim domu poprzez proste kliknięcia, scrollowanie, a nawet machnięcie dłonią. Jeśli jednak będziesz mieć problemy z jego użytkowaniem, których nie poruszyliśmy w tym artykule, skontaktuj się z nami. Z chęcią pomożemy Ci znaleźć rozwiązanie.

