LG Experience
Life’s Good when You share!


Przy okazji porządków w szafie, każdy z nas znajduje ubrania, których od dawna nie nosi. Często pakujemy i wyrzucamy, ewentualnie staramy się odsprzedać. A przecież można zrobić coś o wiele bardziej pożytecznego i przekazać ubrania osobom, które na zimę bardzo ich potrzebują.

Jednen z kierunków społecznych LG brzmi „Life’s Good when You share”, dlatego zachęcamy do przyłączenia się do akcji i podzielenia się ubraniami z potrzebującymi.

W tym celu LG stworzyło specjalną pralnię Vivace z najnowszą pralką i suszarką w Klubokawiarni „Życie jest fajne” w Warszawie, gdzie wypierze wszystkie ubrania, zdezynfekuje technologią parową, wysuszy i przekaże je wraz z partnerami akcji dla osób najbardziej potrzebujących.

Nie czekaj! Dołącz do akcji przed zimą!

Używane ubrania możesz już kolekcjonować i przekazywać

Kiedy:

We wtorki i czwartki
między godz. 12.00 a 20.00.

Gdzie:

Do Klubokawiarni Życie Jest Fajne,
przy ul. Grójeckiej 68, w Warszawie

Partnerem akcji społecznej LG jest Klubokawiarnia „Życie jest fajne” oraz fundacja Daj Herbatę.


