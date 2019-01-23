Przejdź do spisu treści Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG Member Days już wkrótce. Odwiedź nas 4 listopada. Dowiedz się więcej.

Aktualizacja Polityki Prywatności (04/11/2024) Dowiedz się więcej

LG NeoChef: quiche z pomidorami ze świeżą bazylią

Autor Ju Schnee 23.01.2019

Szybki i prosty przepis na przyrządzenie quiche'a z pomidorami i świeżą bazylią przy użyciu kuchenki mikrofalowej LG NeoChef.

Idealną alternatywę dla tradycyjnego piekarnika stanowi kuchenka mikrofalowa LG NeoChef. Pracuje bardzo cicho i wydziela na zewnątrz mało ciepła, a można w niej upiec prawie to samo, co w piekarniku. Znakomicie sprawdzi się, gdy w piątkowy wieczór przychodzą goście i chcemy podać im coś domowego i pysznego.

Przepis na quiche ze świeżymi pomidorami do przyrządzenia w kuchence mikrofalowej LG NeoChef jest właśnie na takie okazje – przygotowanie jest łatwe a pieczenie trwa krótko.

When you mix together tomato, pesto, cheese and basil with a pizza base, you can create a Tomato Quiche with LG NeoChef | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG's vegan chef chops the tomatoes in preparation for a Tomato Quiche, all made in the NeoChef microwave | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG's chef adds pesto to the dough while making a Tomato Quiche, all in the NeoChef microwave | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG's chef adds tomato to the Tomato Quiche - and it's all set to put into the NeoChef microwave | More at LG MAGAZINE
Quiche pozwala też w miły sposób urozmaicić cotygodniową rutynę i może zastąpić pizzę. Klasyczny quiche wymaga pożywnego nadzienia ze śmietaną, ale nasza wersja jest inna. Śmietanę zastąpimy świeżym, zielonym sosem pesto, który w połączeniu z chrupiącym ciastem i lekkim nadzieniem tworzy danie idealne zarówno na gorące letnie dni jak i zimowe wieczory. Quiche z pomidorami jest świetną propozycją zarówno na obiad, jak i na kolację. Jest łatwy do przyrządzenia w kuchence mikrofalowej LG NeoChef i nie wymaga użycia specjalnych przyborów kuchennych. Smakuje cudownie świeżo i ma wspaniały aromat ze śródziemnomorską nutą bazylii.

Ciasto jest łatwe do zrobienia i nie wymaga długich przygotowań. W czasie gdy kuchenka mikrofalowa LG NeoChef wykonuje większą część prac, można odpocząć lub zająć się gośćmi. Co najważniejsze, quiche smakuje znakomicie zarówno na ciepło, jak i na zimno. Dzięki temu, następnego dnia można zabrać go do pracy.

Mała rada: w tym przepisie wykorzystano podstawowe ciasto na quiche, które można modyfikować według własnych upodobań. Przepis można łatwo wykorzystać do przyrządzania quiche'a z innymi dodatkami. Na przykład, jesienią można wykorzystać dynię i ser feta, natomiast wiosną świeże szparagi.

Niezależnie od wybranych dodatków, na podstawie tego przepisu w kuchence mikrofalowej LG NeoChef można zawsze przygotować pyszny quiche. 

NeoChefTM Przepis

Quiche z pomidorami ze świeżą bazylią

Składniki

Ciasto:

- 250 g mąki
- 125 g zimnego masła
- 1 łyżeczka soli
- 1 jajko

Nadzienie:

- 4 łyżeczki (ok. 100 g) zielonego sosu pesto*
- 1 cebula
- 400 g pomidorów koktajlowych
- 80 g parmezanu
- świeża bazylia

*Zielony sos pesto:

-1 garść liści bazylii
- 50 g parmezanu
- 80 g orzechów włoskich
- 1/2 ząbka czosnku
- 50 ml oliwy z oliwek
-eine szczypta soli i pieprzu


Przygotowanie:

1. Przygotowanie ciasta: W misce połączyć mąkę, masło, sól i jajko, a następnie zagnieść ciasto. Jeśli mieszanina jest zbyt sucha, dodać odrobinę wody. Miskę przykryć i odstawić w chłodnie miejsce na 30 minut.

2. Obrać cebulę i pokroić ją w cieknie krążki. Umyć pomidory i pokroić je na ćwiartki. Drobno zetrzeć parmezan.

3. Rozwałkować ciasto i wyłożyć nim formę do pieczenia. Następnie posmarować ciasto zielonym sosem pesto.

4. Na cieście rozłożyć krążki cebuli, a następnie pomidory. Posypać z wierzchu tartym parmezanem.

5. W kuchence LG NeoChef włączyć tryb konwekcyjny i piec quiche przez 45 minut.

6. Wyjąć quiche i krótko odczekać aż przestygnie. Na wierzchu ułożyć liście bazylii. Quiche najlepiej podawać, gdy jest letni.



*Trzeba pamiętać, aby podczas pieczenia formę z ciastem ustawić na drucianym ruszcie, który jest dostarczany w zestawie z kuchenką mikrofalową LG NeoChef. Jeżeli forma będzie stać bezpośrednio na szklanym talerzu, to z powodu wysokiej temperatury szkło może pęknąć.

