LG Experience

Bułeczki z przyprawą pumpkin spice, pieczone w kuchence mikrofalowej LG NeoChef

Autor Ju Schnee 28.01.2019

Pumpkin spice cinnamon rolls, created with the LG NeoChef Countertop Microwave Oven

Idealne na deser a także na brunch: świeże bułeczki z przyprawą pumpkin spice, pieczone w kuchence mikrofalowej LG NeoChef.

Zima nie będzie aż tak straszna, jeśli powitamy ją kubkiem gorącej kawy oraz tacą pełną słodkich pyszności.

Przedstawiamy prosty przepis na bułeczki z przyprawą pumpkin spice, które można łatwo przygotować i szybko upiec w kuchence mikrofalowej LG Neo Chef.

Przyprawa pumpkin spice pochodzi z USA. W kuchni amerykańskiej jest stosowana zarówno do potraw słodkich, jak i do słonych. Klasycznym daniem z przyprawą pumpkin spice jest tradycyjne ciasto dyniowe, które często podaje się w Święto Dziękczynienia. Przyprawa ta jest dodawana także do zup i napojów, a nawet do kawy latte – wzbudzającej skrajne emocje, od zachwytu po niechęć, pumpkin spice latte.

Mieszanka przypraw pumpkin spice jest już dostępna w sklepach, ale można ją łatwo przyrządzić w domu!

Wystarczy do tego cynamon, gałka muszkatołowa, goździki oraz ziele angielskie.

Przyrządzanie tej mieszanki zawsze się udaje.

Nasz przepis zachwyci zarówno wegan, jak i innych smakoszy. Bułeczki nadają się idealnie, zarówno na kameralny brunch we dwoje, jak i na spotkanie z dużą grupą znajomych. Z podanej tu ilości składników można w kuchence mikrofalowej LG NeoChef upiec dziesięć do dwunastu bułeczek.

A oto przepis:

NeoChefTM Rrzepis

Bułeczki z przyprawą pumpkin spice

Składniki

Ciasto:

- 500g mąki
- 15g suszonych drożdży
- 1/4l mleka sojowego
- 70g cukru
- 120g masła wegańskiego
- 1 szczypta sproszkowanej wanilii lub ½ laski wanilii
- 1 szczypta soli
- wegańskie masło do posmarowania formy


Nadzienie:

- 3 łyżki wegańskiego masła
- 1 łyżka cynamonu
- 1 łyżeczka sproszkowanej gałki muszkatołowej
- 1 łyżeczka sproszkowanego ziela angielskiego
- ½ łyżeczki sproszkowanych goździków
- ½ łyżeczki sproszkowanego imbiru
- ½ łyżeczki sproszkowanego kardamonu
- 100 ml syropu klonowego
- 1 garść orzeszków pekan
- 100g cukru


Przygotowanie:

1. Suche składniki (mąkę, drożdże, cukier, sól i wanilię) wsypać do miski, a następnie dobrze wymieszać. Roztopić masło – w tym celu w kuchence NeoChef włączyć funkcję szybkiego ogrzewania na 30 sekund – po czym połączyć je z mlekiem. Następnie połączyć wszystkie składniki i dobrze je wymieszać.

2. Zagnieść ciasto aż do uzyskania gładkiej konsystencji. Następnie przykryć je i odstawić na 1 godzinę.

3. Czekając na wyrośnięcie ciasta przygotować masło z przyprawą pumpkin spice. W kuchence NeoChef ogrzać 3 łyżki masła, a następnie połączyć je z cynamonem, gałką muszkatołową, goździkami, kardamonem, zielem angielskim i syropem klonowym, tak aby uzyskać lepką masę.

4. Na oprószonej mąką stolnicy rozwałkować ciasto, tak aby uformować duży prostokąt o grubości około pół centymetra. Rozwałkowane ciasto posmarować masłem z przyprawą pumpkin spice. Rozsmarowane masło z przyprawą posypać grupo posiekanymi orzeszkami pekan oraz cukrem.

5. Ciasto zrolować, a następnie pociąć na kawałki o szerokości 5 cm. Kawałki ciasta ułożyć w formie do pieczenia, przeciętą powierzchnią do góry. Pozostawić ciasto do wyrośnięcia w ciepłym miejscu na około 15 minut.

6. W kuchence LG NeoChef ustawić temperaturę 200°C i funkcję recyrkulacji, włożyć bułeczki i piec je przez około 20-30 minut. Upieczone bułeczki pozostawić do ostygnięcia. Bułeczki można podawać z syropem klonowym.

Wskazówka: Upieczone można też zamrozić, a następnie przed podaniem rozmrozić w kuchence LG NeoChef w temperaturze 70-100°C.




Life's good!

