LG Experience

Dzięki wyświetlaczom OLED od LG twoje treści reklamowe staną się wyjątkowe

Autor Wendy Clack 04.05.2020

LG's OLED transparent display was on show at Milan Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE

Zobacz, w jaki sposób firmy z całego świata wykorzystują ekrany OLED od LG do projektowania olśniewających instalacji digital signage.

Projektowanie kampanii zewnętrznych przeszło wielką ewolucję. Nadszedł czas, aby pożegnać się z nudnymi, nieruchomymi prostokątami. Wybierz ultrajasne i lekkie ekrany LG OLED i stwórz reklamy zewnętrzne, od których nie da się oderwać wzroku.

Oto kilka inspiracji ze świata digital signage:


Harrods ustawia się do pionu

Firma LG połączyła siły ze słynnym na całym świecie domem towarowym Harrods, aby przyciągnąć uwagę odwiedzających interaktywną wystawą sklepową w postaci dwóch ustawionych pionowo ekranów OLED od LG, z których każdy ma przekątną 55 cali. 

At Harrods in the UK, LG have been working with their display to make them interactive | More at LG MAGAZINE
Mediolan stawia na transparentność

Transparentne ekrany LG OLED okazały się być główną atrakcją targów Milan Design Week. Dzięki transparentności na poziomie 38% ekrany nie odciągają uwagi od produktów. To eleganckie rozwiązanie dla sklepów detalicznych, które dyskretnie wpasowuje się w otoczenie. 

LG's transparent OLED signage was on display at Milan Design Week | More at LG MAGAZINE
Inczon stawia na rozmach

Lotnisko Inczon w Korei Południowej chwali się największymi ekranami LG OLED na świecie. Piksele OLED emitują światło bez dodatkowego podświetlenia, dzięki czemu 140 zakrzywionych paneli OLED od LG charakteryzuje się zaskakującą lekkością.

LG's OLED displays have been a hit in airports and shopping centres the world over | More at LG MAGAZINE
W Indiach mają OLED na okrągło

W największym centrum handlowym w Delhi wykorzystano panele OLED od LG stworzenia wyjątkowego ekranu 360 stopni. Dzięki zastosowaniu niestandardowych paneli klienci mają doskonały widok na ekran z każdego miejsca.

In India, LG's displays have been particularly innovative, using round and flat options to create brilliant advertising | More at LG MAGAZINE
IFA i CES idą na całość

Zachwyć swoich klientów – tak, jak zrobiła to firma LG podczas ostatnich konferencji technologicznych. Panele LG OLED są tak elastyczne, że można je łączyć na niezliczoną ilość sposobów.

LG's OLED Falls exhibition was a hit at IFA 2019 | More at LG MAGAZINE
LG's OLED Falls exhibition showed off a number of beautiful scenes using the power and magic of OLED | More at LG MAGAZINE
Gotowi na OLED? LG pomoże wam w wybraniu najlepszych ekranów dla waszej firmy.

Life's Good!

